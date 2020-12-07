Update: President Buhari reappoints Kuru as AMCON MD, replaces NDIC bosses

President Muhammadu Buhari has retained the leadership of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for their final term of five years.

President Buhari reappointed Ahmed Kuru as the Managing Director, Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Corporation on Monday.

This was disclosed by one of the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, via his Twitter handle on Monday.

He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director and Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.”