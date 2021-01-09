Spotlight Stories
Jumia may partner Stripe, 9 other Fintech predictions for 2021 from experts
Experts have made some predictions for digital payments and African venture investments for 2021.
The fintech and technology business community witnessed impressive spikes in 2020 – from companies surpassing their yearly targets to big mergers and acquisitions.
Consequently, many industry experts have made certain predictions for digital payments and African venture investments for 2021.
Here are some from Adedeji Olowe – Founder and CEO of Trium Networks and Elliot Pence – Senior Associate at CSIS.
Jumia Group may partner Stripe
- According to Eliot Pence, since Stripe needs SMEs to adopt its platform, it needs to seed the e-commerce ecosystem wherever it does business. What better place to do that than in Africa, where online commerce is growing 75% faster than the global average.
- Jumia proved to the market this year that it can reduce operating costs (reducing operating costs by nearly 50% in ’20) and seed the broader continental e-commerce ecosystem.
- This will help Stripe to achieve its goal of seamlessly connecting online businesses and payment processors, allowing more businesses to accept online payments in the African market.
Plaid for Africa will emerge
Plaid helps all companies build fintech solutions by making it easy, safe, and reliable for people to connect their financial data to apps and services which is what Mono is doing in Nigeria.
The fastest-growing sector in African venture is fintech.
- “The combination of slow-moving banks ignorant regulators and savvy consumers are a blessing for future seekers. Until now, the focus for many entrepreneurs has been on leapfrogging the old institutions – Neobanks, quasi-credit/lending platforms, or crypto exchanges,” Eliot stated.
While these are important, a more immediate opportunity is simply creating a single API that the old (institutions) and new can talk through, that is why Mono created this new way to connect to financial accounts without screen scraping.
Free interbank transfers to go mainstream
As more people get accustomed to digital banking and the zero charges they offer, commercial banks might soon adopt the zero charges policy.
As Adedeji puts it,
- “Kuda made noise about this (and it seems to be working), and Sparkle is now leading the charge. But guess what, a major bank (think Access, GTBank, or Sterling but not UBA) will decide to reduce their charges for interbank transfers below a certain amount, say N5K, free.”
Such a move has excellent optics and most importantly, it’s the singularly free feature nobody can abuse. The question is, what would be the implication on digital-only banks like Kuda and the rest when it becomes mainstream?
Fierce competition in the Logistics sector
- According to Eliot’s predictions, there will be fierce competition in “logistics marketplace” start-ups, Kobo360, LoriSystems, appTrella, and new platforms like Salesforce-backed Angaza, which have transformed how manufacturers send and how consumers afford things.
- Expect logistics and pay-as-you-go platforms to merge more in 2021 as the continent looks to make real the promises of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement. We are already seeing this happening with MVXchange partnering with Japanese firm Digitrad.
Interbank transactions to cross half a billion a month
- Adedeji predicts that in 2021, interbank transactions will cross half a billion in a month. This prediction seems feasible seeing as in November 2020, interbank transactions were at N224million. From these numbers, the pace will continue, and it will cross the 500m transactions per month before the end of the third quarter.
Africa to have highest Crypto users
- Throughout the 2000s, Journalists endlessly cited “7 out of 10 of the fastest-growing countries in the world are in Africa.” In the 2020s, they will cite “3 out of 10 of the biggest users of crypto are in Africa.” says Elliot
- We are already seeing this happening as Nigeria has become the second-largest bitcoin market on Paxful.
- Elliot expressed that the widespread adoption of crypto, and its parent decentralized finance (DeFi), is driving investment into the region by global investors – from Asian entrepreneurs looking to grow exports into Africa to Western “crypto evangelists” that are calling for the end of centralized finance – with deep pockets.
Even though Africa constitutes a small portion of global volume on aggregate, its consumer use is a larger share of activity than any other region.
Local Investors will step to the plate
- Adedeji predicts that the percentage of investment by local investors will grow to be at least 30% this year, largely because a lot of people missed out on the Paystack investment train when it came calling years ago. Investors will be looking for the next big thing to put their money. There will be a lot of Angel investors this year.
- Adedeji warns future investors and founders that angel investment is not for the impatient and the weak of heart. Not every cash you see is good for your cap table.
Agent locations to surpass 1million
- Despite the pandemic, Agency banking has grown rapidly. According to the world bank, 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked, yet two-thirds of them own a mobile phone that could help them access financial services. “Companies like Opay that adopted the Agency banking have seen a spike in transactions totalling N1.4b in a month,” says Adedeji
- He also stated that Teamapt is almost pivoting to this as well. Unofficial numbers of locations hit 530K last year. At the same time, SANEF seems a bit quiet about a target; I’m sure the market will drag this over to 1million locations before the end of the year.
Toptal may partner Andela
- Eliot presumes that Toptal – the world leader in connecting businesses with software engineers, will achieve greater global reach by acquiring Andela (and potentially other remote ‘talent marketplace’ businesses around the world) and signals it will go public in 2022, building on its acquisition of Skillbridge. This one seems a little unlikely but let’s see how the year pans out.
CBN will cave in as MTN gets a PSB license
- Adedeji already predicted in 2020 that MTN will get a PSB license but that didn’t happen. He hopes that it will happen subsequently this year.
- MTN has been unsuccessful in acquiring a PSB license from CBN, so their chances of joining the financial service industry are slim.
- Olowe hopes that with Karl Toriola running MTN from March 1, 2021, we can be sure that he will do something as he has a track record of performance, and banking has a track record of minting cash. MTN won’t give up until they get this license.
Business
Minister says it takes 5 minutes to do NIN registration at NIMC offices
Minister Pantami has insisted that it takes 5 minutes for each applicant to complete NIN registration at any of the NIMC offices.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has revealed that it takes 5 minutes for each of the applicants to complete its National Identification Number (NIN) registration at any of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices across the country.
This clarification by the Minister follows a series of complaints by Nigerians about the discomfort and long delays they face while performing the NIN registration.
This disclosure was made by the Minister while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday, January 8, 2021.
What the Communications Minister is saying
Pantami during the interview said,
- “Each person takes around three to five minutes to complete the registration and go as long as you have completed your form. You can complete the form virtually without visiting any office but there are things that requires you (to be there) physically like your biometrics; you cannot submit your biometrics without you (being there) physically.”
While reacting to questions on the huge crowd that throng the various NIMC offices nationwide, the Minister said 95% of applicants appear at the agency’s offices without being invited.
The Minister lamented that despite the government’s directives for Nigerians to observe the Covid-19 protocols while registering, the applicants have disregarded such directives. He said,
- “Citizens will go there, their names are not part of those to be captured but they will go and stay at the gates, and if you ask them to leave they will not. Even the security agencies plead with them but they will not go. All the crowds you have been seeing in Abuja or Lagos, 90% or even 95% of them were not part of those invited to be captured. They only go there and stay outside the gates.”
On the deadline linking NIN to SIM cards, Pantami refuted the earlier claims that it was 2 weeks. The Minister pointed out that the exercise was first announced in February 2020 and communicated to the NIMC and the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).
He also disclosed that NIMC workers did not inform the ministry of their demands and grievances before embarking on strike.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that since the announcement of the deadline given to the NCC and Telecom operators to disconnect subscribers who do not link their NIN with their SIM by the Federal Government, there has been numerous complaints and criticisms by Nigerians over the process of the exercise.
- They have complained of long delays and inefficiencies experienced during the exercise.
Coronavirus
Lagos bed occupancy level in COVID-19 care centres increases to 51%
The Lagos State Government has lamented the increase in bed occupancy level at its various COVID-19 care centres.
The Lagos State Government said that its bed occupancy levels at its public and private COVID-19 care centres increased to 51 per cent.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Friday.
The Commissioner added that care facilities to treat Covid-19 patients are; Infectious Disease Hospital 1 and 2, Yaba; Lagos University Teaching Hospital; Armour; Paelon; Vedic; and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, citing that the bed capacity is 448 bed capacity, with 219 bed spaces currently unoccupied.
- “Given the increases in cases, oxygen usage is expected to increase. Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities – 24, 518. Cases currently under isolation – 170, active cases under home-based care are 6,203.”
Abayomi said that the state recorded two new COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the total deaths to 246.
Giving an update on disease severity, he said that 48 per cent of the patients had mild symptoms, 35 per cent had moderate symptoms, while 16 per cent were severe and one per cent had critical symptoms.
He urged citizens to wear masks, which will reduce the spray of the virus’s droplets as “no one is sure who is infected!” he said.
What you should know
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, 6th January 2021, announced that 1,664 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, representing the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital said that the resurgence of Covid-19 through its newly mutated form is ravaging Nigeria.
- “The resurgence of Covid-19 through the newly mutated form is ravaging our land, claiming many lives unlike what we witnessed in the first wave. This is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too. It is therefore imperative for everyone, first and foremost, to accept that Covid-19 pandemic is not over and we must prepare to confront it all over again.”
Cryptocurrency
List of Cryptos outperforming Bitcoin, with weekly gains of over 100%
4 cryptos have performed better than Bitcoin in 2021 alone, having registered weekly gains of more than 100%.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, is presently on a strong bullish run in regards to breaching another all-time high of $42,000 before pulling back around $40,200 as weekly gains of just 37%.
Still, 4 cryptos have surpassed the flagship crypto in 2021 alone, having registered weekly gains of more than 100% at the time of drafting this report.
The leader of the pack is Nano which rallied by 276% in the last 7 days.
The crypto asset is created for enabling quick transactions with no fees and little hardware needed. It has a market value of about $580 million.
Loopring comes in second with a weekly gain of 130%. Loopring is a protocol built on Ethereum, and created to power a fast and cheap decentralized exchange. Loopring’s market value is about $485 million.
Stellar comes in third on the account that it rallied by 125% over the past week,. Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored.
It began operation about 6 years ago, with the major objective being to boost financial inclusion globally by reaching the world’s unbanked, prevalent in many parts of Africa and minor Asia. It, however, updated such objectives by focusing on assisting financial institutions to connect with each other through blockchain technology. Stellar has a market value of $6.5 billion.
The fourth is Status with a weekly gain of 101% at press time, the crypto asset has an operating system for mobile appliances. Its functionality includes allowing access to the decentralized applications on Ethereum. Its market value is a little over $214 million.