Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump

Social Media Network, Twitter has permanently suspended U.S President, Donald Trump, citing the risk of further incitement of violence.

Twitter disclosed this in a blog statement on Friday evening.

” After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” the microblogging site stated.

Twitter said they have made it clear that accounts like President Trump’s are not above their rules and Twitter would not be used to incite violence.

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

“We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement,” it added.

What you should know

Nairametrics also reported that Facebook announced it will suspend Donald Trump’s account indefinitely until the peaceful transition of power is complete.