Facebook suspends Donald Trump indefinitely

Facebook announced it will suspend Donald Trump’s account indefinitely, until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

The suspension was announced by Mark Zuckerberg in a statement on Thursday, after the storming of the U.S Capitol by Trump supporters on Wednesday.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg remarked that Trump used access to his social media platforms to condone, rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building, which according to Zuckerbeg had “disturbed people in the US and around the world.”

He added that Facebook removed Trump’s statements because their effects were judged to provoke further violence.

“The priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.”

Facebook said that the risks of allowing Trump use its platform during the transition process were too great, so his suspension will be extended until the transition process is complete.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that social media companies including Facebook and Twitter, froze Trump’s accounts for 24 hours and 12 hours respectively, after the Washington DC Police stated that 4 people were killed and 52 people arrested over the attempted storming of the Capitol building by Donald Trump’s supporters.

The American Congress approved the Electoral College votes required for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next US President on the 20th of January.