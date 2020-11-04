Business News
US Elections: Twitter, Facebook suspend several news accounts
Facebook and Twitter have suspended some accounts over violation of their policies during the hotly contested U.S. elections.
Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc have suspended several recently created and mostly right-leaning news accounts.
This was disclosed by the duo social media giants on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
The accounts were suspended for posting information about voting in the hotly contested U.S. election for violating their policies.
Twitter explained the accounts had been suspended for violating its policy against “coordination” by posting identical content while appearing independent or engaging in other covertly automated behavior.
It stated, “One of those suspended, SVNewsAlerts, had more than 78,000 Twitter followers, after adding more than 10,000 in the past week.
“The account frequently warned of election-related unrest and highlighted issues with voting safety and reliability. It pointed to fraud claims about Democrats and called attention to Republican President Donald Trump’s rallies and speeches.”
Other accounts suspended by Twitter included FJNewsReporter, Crisis_Intel and Faytuks. Some of the accounts in the past suggested that readers follow others.
Facebook also suspended several accounts behind U.S-based pages called SV News and FJ News, citing inauthentic behavior. The SV page had more than 20,000 followers.
Some of the suspended accounts were closely read by the media in Russia, which has been accused of meddling in the 2016 election.
Both SVNewsAlerts and Faytuks, which had only 11,000 followers, have had their tweets highlighted dozens of times in state-controlled Sputnik and RT, as observed by researcher Chris Scott and confirmed by Reuters.
Even as social media companies took action, false or exaggerated reports about voting fraud and delays at the polls circulated throughout the day, in some cases helped along by official Republican accounts and online publications.
The FBI and the New York attorney general also said they were looking into a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home, which were reported in multiple battleground states.
Twitter appended fact-checking labels to multiple tweets from the @PhillyGOP account, which was among those using the hashtag #StopTheSteal.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: What some Insurance companies have done so far
Insurance bosses share their plans on steps taken so far to ensure their clients/policyholders are adequately compensated.
Insurance companies are bracing up to the challenges ahead regarding claims payment to the insured owners of the vandalized properties during the violence that erupted from the hijacked #EndSARS protests in Lagos and other parts of the country.
In separate interviews, Chief Executive Officers of some insurance companies shared their plans on steps taken so far to ensure their clients/policyholders are adequately compensated.
Ganiyu Musa, Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and Group Managing Director, Cornerstone Insurance Plc.
“Our Insurance Loss Adjusters are already on sites and trying to come up with estimates of some of the facilities damaged during the #EndSARS riot and to also determine the level of claims,” he said
In his capacity as the NIA boss, he emphasized that “Insurance companies may pay claims worth billions of Naira from losses of lives and properties that followed the #EndSARS protests. Underwriters expect the insured loss to run into billions of Naira.
“And most of our members are already receiving claims notification. Those that were insured should expect quick settlement of their claims, as the industry was ready to cushion the effects of the current hardship from the losses.
“For us as insurers, this is the essence of our business. The reason people buy insurance is to have peace of mind and relief in case any of the covered perils happens.
“This is not just an issue of damage to properties or loss of goods, but because it involves loss of lives, of course, our first consideration will have to be for the families that are mourning the loss of loved ones.
“Those properties can be replaced. In the case of losses from the looting, vandalism, and the rest, our message is if you have a valid insurance policy and the events are covered, you don’t have anything to worry about. Members of the Nigerian Insurers Association will honour their obligations.
“All policyholders need to do is to contact their insurance companies or brokers and commence the process to get indemnity based on the position of the contracts.
“The magnitude of what we are hearing and seeing is quite huge, but as an industry, we are up to the task.”
Babatunde Fajemirokun, Managing Director/CEO, AIICO Insurance Plc.
“The riots had a tremendous effect on individuals and businesses – both small and large. The losses incurred in terms of human lives and assets are enormous. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected in one way or another.
“I assure you that as a Company, we are doing all that is necessary to see our customers through this phase. We are asking our customers with covered cases to contact us for immediate assistance with claims.
“The year 2020 and all we have experienced as a nation are tailwinds, propelling us forward and helping us to evolve. Indeed, the injection of new imagination, energy, and innovative thinking into our national discourse will take us there.
“The Company’s claims profile over the years provides insights into its unwavering commitment to claims settlement and benefits payment. In 2019, over N30billion was paid out to its customers. This followed N29.1bn paid in 2018 and N23.3bn in 2017.”
Adeyinka Adekoya, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Coronation Insurance.
“Following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, we have shifted to our highest gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.
“We believe that insurance companies must ensure their clients do not have to wait for assistance after a disaster occurs, by proactively collating information of damage and losses, as well as, responding to claims with speed and precision.
“We are well aware that our customers are dealing with numerous difficulties at this time and the last thing they want is a painful and challenging claims process.
“Our emergency payment methods will assist to relieve your immediate spending pressures and help them get back on their feet within the quickest period of time.”
Eddie Efekoha, Group Managing Director/CEO, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance.
“The Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc is set to settle insurance claims for policyholders whose policies cover Strike, Riot and Civil Commotion (SRCC) extension.
“We have sent a mail to all policyholders and stakeholders across the country, noting that, such claims, like all others, would be expeditiously handled to ensure that customers are back in business as quickly as possible.
“May God console the families of citizens who have lost their lives and there are certainly glorious days ahead.
“We are running a ‘Safety First’ campaign on radio and television stations in the country. The campaign is to assure existing customers of reliable cover granted for their valued assets and also enjoining prospective customers to always consider insurance for their assets, health, and also take up microinsurance policies no matter their income level.”
What you need to know
Nairametrics reported one of the most viral tweets from an organization that was badly affected by the looting – supermarket chain, Spar, tweeted a message of hope and optimism despite suffering massive losses from the activities of hoodlums and miscreants.
“Our Lekki store has been vandalized and looted. But, we acknowledge that this is only a setback compared to the larger issues we are all facing as a nation, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Nigerians everywhere, and for a peaceful resolution to various issues at hand.
“Rebuilding a supermarket is hard. Rebuilding a nation is even harder. We stand with you Nigeria. Stay focused. Be the solution,” Spar tweeted.
Around the World
BREAKING: US Election: President Trump, Democrats contender, Biden trade words over victory
Trump and Biden continue to assure their supporters of their victory in the on-going election.
The United States President Donald Trump and his Democrat contender, Joe Biden, have assured their supporters that they are optimistic about their victory in the on-going election.
This was disclosed by the candidates in via their Twitter handles on Wednesday morning.
Trump tweeted, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN.”
I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Biden in his case tweeted, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place. Keep faith, guys. We are gonna win this.”
Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
Details soon …
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: IGP says over 1,500 suspects arrested across the country
The Nigerian Police said that 1,590 suspects have been arrested across the country in respect to last month’s unrest.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has announced that over 1,590 suspects have been arrested across the country following the widespread looting and rioting that occurred during the post protests violence.
The IG disclosed this in Lagos during a visit to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja to check out the burnt police stations in the state.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that a police station in Orile-Iganmu amongst other police stations across the country was set on fire on the 20th of October by suspected thugs in Lagos as the #EndSARS protests continued. Some policemen were also lynched by a mob of hoodlums following the ensuing unrest.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed that Lagos State will need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that was vandalized and destroyed by hoodlums.
The IG of Police said the 5 demands of the protesters were met within 4 days, as the demands could lead to Police reforms. He added that as protesters remained on the streets, there was a tendency for the protests to turn violent.
“When they campaigned against SARS they came up with five demands and after about four days protest, the authorities acceded to those demands because they were demands that could lead to reforming SARS.
“Our expectation was that after that, the protesters will all go back and leave the streets, but then they didn’t.
“Every security agent knows that when people come out to protest without observing the protocol, there is always a tendency for the protest to subsequently turn violent,” he said.
He also added that the hoodlums attacked public and government property, which provoked the police. However, the Police showed restraint by not using maximum force.
“We witnessed the destruction of public properties as well as police stations and businesses.
“The attack by hoodlums in this manner has the tendency to provoke the police and when we are provoked we have the capacity and strength to repel these people.
“However, we have shown restraint by not using maximum force to repel the hoodlums and criminals that went about destroying properties and killing people.
“So, that resilience that you have in showing restrain has shown that no amount of provocation will lead you to give credence to what they have been preaching on police brutality,” he said.