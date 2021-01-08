Around the World
President Trump says he won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
Donald Trump has said he won’t be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden.
The United States President, Donald Trump, on Friday said that he won’t be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden, after repeatedly calling the election a fraud and his supporters mounted a violent insurrection at the US Capitol a few days ago.
The US President disclosed this in a statement through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Friday, January 8, 2021.
What Donald Trump is saying
Donald Trump in his tweet post said,
- “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me. AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be respected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form.’’
President Trump in an earlier speech had said that he is now focused on ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power after the formal ratification of the election of Joe Biden as the President-elect by the Senate and Congress.
While criticizing the violent and lawless invasion of the US capitol by his supporters who were encouraged by his claims of widespread voter fraud on November 3, 2020 Presidential election, he was silent on his inciting comments.
What you should know
- The President’s comments are also coming after some top administration officials resigned over the invasion of the Capitol, which has led to 5 casualties and mounting pressure in Congress for his impeachment over his antics and support for those invaders.
- They were his most conciliatory remarks since his defeat in the Presidential election, which prompted a months-long effort by the President and his allies to overturn the will of voters through futile legal and public relations campaign.
- The last living US president not to attend the inauguration of his successor was Richard Nixon, who resigned due to the Watergate scandal and left Washington, D.C. before Gerald Ford took the oath of office.
To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021
Around the World
Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter rushed to hospital
Family have confirmed that former Fifa president, Sepp Blatter has been hospitalised.
Former President of FIFA, Joseph “Sepp” Blatter, was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Switzerland over a serious situation, but not life-threatening.
This isn’t the first time Blatter has been hospitalised, with the Swiss suffering health problems in November 2015 and July 2016.
The daughter of the 84-year-old, Corinne Blatter, confirmed the reports stating, “My father is in hospital. He’s getting better every day. But he needs time and rest.”
In her statement, Corinne asked for privacy on behalf of her family.
What you should know:
- Blatter served as the FIFA president for 17 years, from 1998-2015.
- He is currently serving a six-year ban. He was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee in 2015 from football for eight years where he was found guilty of a series of breaches including a conflict of interest and dereliction of duty over a 2million Swiss francs (£1.35m) “disloyal payment”.
- A FIFA appeals committee upheld the suspension but reduced it from eight years to six.
- The Swiss currently under criminal investigation over an alleged undue payment to the former UEFA president Michel Platini. Both Platini and Blatter have continued to maintain they did nothing wrong.
Around the World
Facebook suspends Donald Trump indefinitely
Facebook has suspended Donald Trump’s account indefinitely, until the peaceful transition of power is complete.
- “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg said.
READ: Facebook rivals TikTok with launch of video-sharing product inside instagram
- “The priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.”
READ: Donald Trump bans American investments in companies linked to Chinese military
- “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”
READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that social media companies including Facebook and Twitter, froze Trump’s accounts for 24 hours and 12 hours respectively, after the Washington DC Police stated that 4 people were killed and 52 people arrested over the attempted storming of the Capitol building by Donald Trump’s supporters.
READ: Facebook’s employees protest over Mark Zuckerberg’s stance on President Trump’s post
The American Congress approved the Electoral College votes required for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next US President on the 20th of January.
- “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement.
Around the World
U.S Congress approves Biden’s presidential victory
The US Congress has approved the Electoral College votes required for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next US President.
The American Congress has approved the Electoral College votes required for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next US President on the 20th of January.
This was confirmed on Thursday morning in a report by Reuters, a few hours after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building which led to 4 deaths.
President Trump promised to ensure an orderly transition leading to Biden’s swearing-in.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement
Vice President, Mike Pence said it “shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States.”
The U.S House of Representatives and Senate denied two objections to the election results and approved the final electoral vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the Washington DC Police stated that 4 people were killed and 52 people arrested over the attempted storming of the Capitol building by Donald Trump supporters during the Congress hearing.
- Mike Pence said the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol would be persecuted, saying “To those who wreaked havoc in our capitol today, you did not win…Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s House.”