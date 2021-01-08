President Trump says he won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

The United States President, Donald Trump, on Friday said that he won’t be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden, after repeatedly calling the election a fraud and his supporters mounted a violent insurrection at the US Capitol a few days ago.

The US President disclosed this in a statement through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Friday, January 8, 2021.

What Donald Trump is saying

Donald Trump in his tweet post said,

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me. AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be respected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form.’’

President Trump in an earlier speech had said that he is now focused on ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power after the formal ratification of the election of Joe Biden as the President-elect by the Senate and Congress.

While criticizing the violent and lawless invasion of the US capitol by his supporters who were encouraged by his claims of widespread voter fraud on November 3, 2020 Presidential election, he was silent on his inciting comments.

What you should know

The President’s comments are also coming after some top administration officials resigned over the invasion of the Capitol, which has led to 5 casualties and mounting pressure in Congress for his impeachment over his antics and support for those invaders.

They were his most conciliatory remarks since his defeat in the Presidential election, which prompted a months-long effort by the President and his allies to overturn the will of voters through futile legal and public relations campaign.

The last living US president not to attend the inauguration of his successor was Richard Nixon, who resigned due to the Watergate scandal and left Washington, D.C. before Gerald Ford took the oath of office.