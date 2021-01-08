Get up to 1.5 million Naira in the Geely pre-sales offer

Your golden years should be an incredibly special time in your life. It is a time when you decide to cut back on work and enjoy some free time. Therefore, your pension should cater to your needs and responsibilities effortlessly.

Such ease can only be possible if your account is managed by the right Pension Fund Administrators (PFA).

One common grievance that comes with using the wrong pension manager is enduring late or delayed payments. Of course, this kind of unprofessional behavior will cause you a lot of inconvenience during your retirement; your thoughts of a smooth retirement will be hampered because of one wrong choice.

Things to look out for when choosing a PFA

-Management Team

The management team is a key factor you must consider when making your choice. Do they have a record of accomplishment in delivering excellent value to their members, efficiently and on time? Do a little research about the Company to find out. The National Pension Commission (Pencom) has a directory of licensed PFAs on their website.

-Provision of Pension Advisory Service

Pension advice should also be available to Members. This will give you the right information on retirement planning and actions to be taken. It is crucial that you have a personal pre-retirement and post retirement adviser who will take professional steps that will guarantee financial security during your golden years.

-Customer Service

Pension administrators should have a dedicated customer service that is easily available to attend to concerns you might have. You should ask yourself; how accessible are they? Will they be able to solve my concerns quickly? A call to a customer helpline will give you some clarity to these questions.

-Pension Return rate

Apart from delayed payments, relatively low returns on Pension Fund will also give you a tough time. The job of a pension manager is to effectively manage funds in your Retirement Savings Account (RSA). This ensures that your accumulated balance over time grows and outperforms inflation.

Low returns are not sustainable. In addition, it won’t withstand the effect of inflation, which will lead to a devaluation of your funds.

-Accessibility of retirement savings account

You should be able access your retirement savings account easily. This also allows for transparency on your account.

The choice that you make will greatly affect your pension in the long run. That is why you need to make the right choice.

