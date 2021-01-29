Paid Content
Geely Emgrand 7 & Geely X7-Sport unveiled In grand style
It was a grand affair at the launching/unveiling of Geely flagship models – EMGRAND 7 and X7-SPORT in Lagos.
History was recorded in Nigeria when Mikano International Limited, Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria hosted notable Nigerians at the glamorous launching/unveiling of Geely flagship models – EMGRAND 7 and X7-SPORT in Lagos.
The epoch-making occasion, which was attended by top dignitaries from across the nation, like the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment – Otunba Niyi Adebayo, International super model, Naomi Campbell among others, showcased the unveiling of the GEELY X7-SPORT and the EMGRAND 7 and the price announcement for both Models to the admiration of the guests.
The Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, in his remarks commended Mikano on its passion for investment in Nigeria, while encouraging more investors to emulate Mikano in this aspect.
In his opening speech, the Chairman and CEO of Mikano International Limited, Mr. Mofid Karameh, gave insight on the journey to Partnering with Geely “It took us Ten years to make up our mind on which company to bring into Nigeria so we can be sure to deliver the best to our esteemed customers,” he said.
Speaking further on the Mikano-Geely Partnership, Mr. Kamal Karameh, GM of Operation in Mikano announced that Mikano officially signed the partnership with GEELY in 2019 and further elaborated on the global strength of Geely Auto, disclosing some very inspiring details about them-
“Geely is one of the world’s top automakers, they are the owner of Volvo Car Group, and the biggest shareholder of Daimler AG (group to which Mercedes Benz belongs), its sales exceeded 2.1 million cars, placing it among the world’s Top car manufacturers.”
Mr. Karameh noted that the MIKANO-GEELY partnership has brought the Geely global stamp of excellence and the Mikano type-tested Power and Service and availability into Cars specifically engineered and assembled here in Nigeria for the Nigerian Market.
Mikano Sales Manager (Mr.Ralph Haidar) for Geely, disclosed that the Geely flagship models EMGRAND 7 and X7 SPORT all come with a comprehensive 3-year free insurance, 3-year free servicing and 5-year warranty. The start price of each Model was announced as-
- #13,400,000 starting price for X7 Sport
- #8,700,00 starting price for Emgrand7
Further elaborating on the USPs of the Geely brands, he disclosed the High Technology endowment of the Geely brand as well as its well-engineered functionality, using influences from VOLVO and other acquired auto companies.
The Geely Auto General Manager for Africa Market, Shubin Liu, in his virtual speech, commended the legacy of Mikano International Limited and expressed his confidence in the positive outcome of their partnership with Geely for the Nigeria automobile market.
With more than $14 billion investment over the last 10 years in R&D and plans to further invest for the next five years, it is committed to providing the highest level of modern technologies in its industry which has seen Geely recorded notable growth indexes is ranked on Fortune Global 500 top companies, now for 9th consecutive years”
The Masters of ceremony at the event were renowned comedians- Okey Bakassi and Basket Mouth.
POWERFUL LIFE; GEELY DRIVE
MAX.ng, the leading tech mobility platform in Africa
2021 for MAX NG will be driven by expanding on already existing products and technologies.
Were reckless driving and road accidents what came to mind when you heard the word, “motorcycle” before 2015? Perhaps your mind may have additionally conjured up unkempt-looking motorcyclists driving like they had nine lives to this list. Yeah, quite the throwback right?
This not-so-pretty narrative is what on-demand mobility startup, MAX NG has been determined to change in the sub-Saharan transportation scene since its inception in 2015.
This is evidently why today if a person thought of “motorcycle“, words like logistics, mobile app, cool bikes, and faster transportation would easily make it to the top 10 on the list. A definite growth scale on both the perception and reality of commercial motorcycles in Nigeria and Africa.
MAX NG has since its inception, put together resources into making transportation of people and goods easier, more efficient, safer, and innovative for Nigerians and Africans. Has this worked? How has the journey for this company gone so far? Is there more to be done in the transportation industry of Africa? and finally, What could this on-demand mobility company be up to recently? These are questions which will be touched upon throughout the course of this article.
WHAT 2020 LOOKED LIKE FOR MAX NG
For companies globally, the word, “sudden” and “change” might well summarize a major part of the year 2020. The unexpectedness of the global Coronavirus pandemic took a lot of businesses by surprise and MAX NG was no exception.
So unprepared was the on-demand mobility company for the events of 2020 that Tayo Bamiduro, Co-Founder of MAX NG in summarizing what 2020 was like for the company begins by saying, “2020 was quite an eventful year for MAX NG…”.
The on-demand mobility startup kicked off the year strong but faced headwinds when, in Q1, a ban of okadas (motorcycles) was issued in Lagos- their biggest market at the time.
However, the start-up resisted by focusing on other kinds of operations such as logistics in Lagos. Before fully recovering from the blow of the ban, COVID struck and soon enough, the country had to shut down. The nature of the virus and the lockdown regulation meant the startup could no longer cater to the needs of persons needing in-person transportation services. However, the logistics arm of the business carried on.
Further to this, towards the end of Q2, MAX NG doubled down on accelerating its presence in other cities where they were already available, especially in cities like Ibadan (where operations had kicked off in February of 2020), Kano, and Akure – where the tech start-up deployed a lot of drivers. In addition to this, MAX NG drove hard on its electricity mobility project.
By Q3, the start-up was gradually navigating its way to pre-pandemic levels. MAX NG successfully closed a bond program that would help provide the financing drivers would need to maintain their vehicles – one of a kind initiative for the transportation scene in Nigeria.
By Q4, the country was rocked with activities of the #ENDSARS movement and protests. On its part, the MAX team continued to improve on safety, enabling its drivers, scaling up partnerships with state governments in south-western Nigeria in respect to help formalizing and digitizing public transportation.
FUND-RAISING PARTNERSHIP WITH DLM
In explaining the reason why MAX NG partnered with DLM on the fund-raising project, Adetayo Bamiduro, co-founder of the mobility start-up, had this to say, “For any business, access to credit or funding is very critical for any government as well especially when driving development agenda or objectives. Whether it is traders or transport operators. Credit is a very scarce commodity to come up with in a country like Nigeria especially for persons without assets or collateral, land etc. this project is one of its kind as it allows informal operators to gain access to high-quality brand new vehicles without coming up with any collateral.” This marks a significant achievement in providing access to under-served communities by creating that bridge they need to start generating income for themselves. This is the most exciting part of this project.
Explaining the strategy deployed in the fund-raising partnership., Bamiduro continued, “We went about this partnership in a creative way; we partnered with DLM, Shell and a bunch of other investors. These investors looked at MAX NG’s track record over the last 3 to 5 years to understand how we operate, the technologies we’ve built, and the systems we’ve created to allow us to be able to take this kind of risk.”
Once the start-up deployed this strategy, they were confident of creating a trustworthy business which could allow informal transport operators access vehicles without any form of collateral – a significant milestone for MQX NG in terms of pushing forward the agenda of extending access to credit and funding to people who otherwise would never have had access to such.
TECHNOLOGIES AND INNOVATIONS BUILT BY MAX NG
In terms of the roles that technology plays in the transport and mobility space. MAX NG has built a number of elaborate technologies; the first category being the digital market links connecting drivers to commuters in real-time, as well as anyone needing access to transportation and delivery. These technology-enabled persons get their transportation needs met at the click of a button. Hence, providing commuters access to move around with safe drivers,
The second category of technology built by the start-up deals with capturing data on vehicles or managing these vehicles. Details such as the speed of these vehicles, distance covered by them. Furthermore, this data captured enables the start-up to ensure that maintenance routines are carried out properly, drivers aren’t breaking speed limits, vehicles are being used the right way, and the life-time of the assets are being prolonged. MAX NG has also built in a lot of technologies to keep the vehicles and customers safe. For instance, the technology around digital payment was designed to enable the flow of money from the start-up’s customers to their drivers, and even to the start-up’s financing partners. This payment gateway is transparent to ensure, transparency, zero wastage, and full accountability for every single transaction carried out on the MAX NG platform
The third category is the bespoke electric motorcycles specifically designed for Nigeria and Africa. This took the tech mobility start-up 2 years to achieve and the company is proud to unveil the M3 – a state-of-the-art electric motorcycle designed for both private and commercial use in sub-Saharan Africa.
WHAT DOES 2021 LOOK LIKE FOR MAX NG?
2021 for MAX NG will be driven by expanding on already existing products and technologies.
Africans and Nigerians should expect exciting news, anticipate new cities where MAX NG services will be launched, new products, as well as new scale-up in terms of people empowered by the platform.
Some more things Africans should expect from the start-up, are more partnerships with local and foreign governments in order to transform the transportation space, roll-out of new products, and more news around fund-raising as well in terms of the impact MAX NG will be creating in Africa.
In his concluding remarks, Bamiduro had this to say,
“One of the key things MAX NG prides itself in is our people because everything we achieve is made possible by the people. A very critical aspect of our next phase is giving our people a lot more opportunities to continue to deliver at scale and also bringing onboard people who are excited about transportation and mobility in Nigeria, who’d love to achieve the impossible, do extraordinary things in the development of transportation of Nigeria and Africa.
If you’re a genius out there, interested in transforming mobility in Africa, we’d love to talk to you.”
Leverage: How to increase your income
NordFX brokerage company offers credit leverage automatically, instantly, without any securities or collateral.
In the context of the acute crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have thought about an additional source of income. Job cuts, lower real wages, the closure of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the danger of another COVID-19 attack, are not all the challenges we have faced in 2020 and will still face in 2021.
That is why working remotely from your computer or mobile phone is one of the best, if not the best way out of this difficult situation. And in this case, a great number of people around the world prefer trading in financial markets: foreign exchange (Forex), cryptocurrency, securities (company stocks and stock indices) and commodity (oil, gold, silver).
So, you have decided to join this huge community of traders. Your task will be to predict the rates of the just listed assets correctly. And if in ordinary markets the basic principle of profit formation is formulated as “buy cheap, sell high”, then in financial markets you can also play on a decline, making a profit not only on the growth but also on the fall of all kinds of assets.
Many may argue that any business requires a significant investment and will undoubtedly be right. This also applies to transactions in the financial markets, regardless of whether you are playing bullish or bearish. However, what do you say if we give you a tool that will allow you to earn tens, hundreds and even thousands of times more than if you operated with the amount that you have at your disposal at the moment?
This tool is called “leverage”, and now you will learn what it means and how to use it to the maximum benefit.
Financial Multiplier of Your Profits
Usually, in order to increase the size of their business, one has to turn to investors or to the bank for a loan. The procedure is long, dreary and there are no guarantees that it will be successful. But unfortunately, only money makes money. Therefore, the thing with a credit and a bank in the real sector of the economy is the only instrument of growth. But not in the world of finance!
NordFX brokerage company offers absolutely all its clients a credit leverage, which in its essence resembles a regular loan, only you get it automatically, instantly, without any securities or collateral. You just need to open an account with this international broker. We would like to note that the leverage works on the principle of a multiplier, that is, it allows you to open a deal 10, 100 or 1000 times larger than your own funds. Moreover, it is entirely up to you to decide what leverage you use.
A simple example: you have 100 USD in your account, and you decide to buy, say, Australian dollars (AUD). The current AUD/USD rate at the time of purchase is 0,700, that is, 1 Australian dollar can be bought by paying USD 0.7 for it. And, if you did not use leverage, you could buy about 143 AUD. But, using a leverage of 1:1000, you buy exactly a thousand times more, that is, 143.000 AUD.
A day later, the AUD rate grows by 1%, to 0,707, and you decide to close the position, sell your “Aussies” and return the “Americans” to the account. If you did not use leverage, your profit would be approximately 1 USD. But in this case, it will be a thousand times more, that is, 1000 US dollars! And all this in just one day, with an initial capital of only $ 100!
is this incredible? Yes! Because this is the ideal case when you have carried out the trade in the absolutely correct direction, having perfectly determined the moment of its opening and closing.
But nothing in this world is perfect, and in reality, this is unlikely to happen. Therefore, it is definitely not worth risking all 100% of your 100 USD. So, what can you do? The answer is simple: do not be greedy and open a trade with a volume of, say, only 5% of your capital. That is, you will risk only 5 USD, but you have a chance to earn as much as 50 USD. Not bad? In our opinion, it is great!
Who Risks, Why and What
Here two logical questions arise: why should a broker provide you with such a huge loan? After all, if you risk your 5 dollars, then the broker can lose all 5000 USD, right?
Let us answer both questions in order:
- The broker charges a small commission for each of your transactions, the so-called spread. And the more transactions you make, the more successful your trade is, the more the broker will earn as a commission. So, leverage is not a gift, but an opportunity for the broker to increase its profit. With no risk at all!
- Don’t be surprised. The broker risks absolutely nothing. Because if you open an unsuccessful trade and incur losses, the broker will forcibly close it as soon as your account balance approaches zero. That is, the broker keeps theirs and your 5 USD will turn to 0. This is called Stop Out in the language of finance.
The benefits of such a scheme are obvious. Thanks to leverage, you can earn tens, hundreds and thousands of times more and faster, and the broker, accordingly, increases the volume of its commissions.
And at the same time, opening a trade with a volume of even 1,000,000 dollars (it is enough to have only 1,000 USD for this), you should not be afraid that in case of failure you will have to return this million to the broker. You risk only the amount that you have determined yourself by depositing it into your trading account. That is, only 1000 USD.
How Much Oil, Coca-Cola, Bitcoin and So on Cost
You can fully enjoy all the benefits of leverage by trading not only currencies. At NordFX, this tool is available for trading gold, silver, oil, shares of the world’s leading companies, as well as cryptocurrencies. However, it is important to understand that leverage differs depending on the type of assets traded, which is indicated in the specifications on the official NordFX website.
For example, if you are interested in the stock market, you can use the Stocks account. It provides the possibility to use leverage of 1:5, and the minimum lot allows you to purchase only one stock. Thus, if you, having only 200 USD, want to buy, for example, the shares of the Coca-Cola company, which cost 50 dollars, then using leverage you will have the opportunity to make an acquisition for 1000 USD, that is, buy as many as 20 shares of this “sweet” company. And you can form your own investment portfolio by purchasing securities of several companies at once and thereby seriously diversify risks. For example, 1 share of the automobile giant Ford costs only 9 USD. That is, in order to include it in your portfolio, you will need less than 2 USD. Agree, it is a great way to become an international investor, even with a small own capital.
As for transactions with cryptocurrency, there is a simple collateral system, which you can get acquainted with in the contract specification on the NordFX website. For example, in order to open a position with a volume of 1 bitcoin, you need only 150 USD at its market price of 18,000 USD, for a transaction with Ethereum, you will need a collateral of 15 USD (despite the fact that its current value at the time of this writing is about 500 USD), and you can get a ripple for almost nothing – the deposit is only 2 cents, despite the fact that its market price is 30 times higher.
It Is All Up to You
The end result of your trading, your earnings, depends on a number of factors: the trading strategy you choose, your discipline, your level of training, and just luck. It is easy to guess that the path to success using leverage will be clearly shorter than trying to go through it using only your own capital. But you should always keep in mind that in case of failure, the path to zeroing your capital will also be much shorter. But this risk can be leveled if you follow the rules of money management. (We have given a simple example of money management with 100 USD and 5 USD above).
In conclusion, it should be noted that leverage is a tool, the effectiveness of which depends solely on who uses it, that is, on you. However, you must agree that the opportunity to earn a thousand times more than what you can count on under normal conditions is a unique opportunity. And it has already been used by millions of traders around the world. Since 2008, more than 1.5 million accounts have been opened by clients from 190 countries at NordFX. Maybe you should take this chance to avoid missing out.