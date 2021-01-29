Business
Dutch court orders Shell Nigeria to pay compensation for oil spill
A Dutch court has ordered SPDC to pay compensation over oil spills in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.
This recent ruling could rise to many more cases against the Nigerian subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell over its operations in the country.
The court found SPGC liable for damages from pipeline leaks in the 2 villages of Oruma and Goi and will decide the amount of compensation later.
According to a report by Aljazeera, the Court of Appeal in The Hague on Friday ruled that the Nigerian arm of the British-Dutch oil company, which has its headquarters in the Netherlands, must pay compensation over a long-running civil case involving 4 Nigerian farmers seeking compensation, and a cleanup, from the company over pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines.
The court did not specify how many of the 4 farmers would receive compensation for the oil spillage.
Although the court did not indict Royal Dutch Shell as being directly responsible for the oil spillage, it, however, ordered it to install a leak detection system on the Oruma pipeline, the site of a significant number of the spills in the case.
The court in its ruling said, “Shell Nigeria is sentenced to compensate farmers for damages.’’ The ruling can be appealed via the Dutch Supreme Court.
This is the first time a company and its foreign subsidiary have been tried in the Netherlands for allegedly being negligent abroad and could have far-reaching implications for future legal actions against oil firms.
The Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth, one of the groups that initiated this legal action, tweeted, ‘’Tears of Joy her. After 13 years, we’ve won.’’
What this means
This ruling has set a precedent for where such cases can be heard and could potentially increase the number of court cases against the international oil firms in their home countries rather than in Nigeria where those oil spillage or environmental degradation would have occurred.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that this case was established in 2008 by the farmers and the Friends of the Earth campaign group, who were seeking compensation for lost income from contaminated land and polluted waterways in the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry.
- The reported oil spillage occurred between 2004 and 2007, but pollution from leaking oil pipelines remains a major problem in the Niger Delta.
- Shell argued that saboteurs were responsible for leaks in underground oil pipes that have polluted the delta. The company also argued that it should not be held legally responsible in the Netherlands for the actions of a foreign subsidiary, meaning Shell Nigeria.
- Friends of the Earth, which has supported the Nigerian farmers in their legal battle, argues that leaking pipes are caused by poor maintenance and inadequate security and that Shell does not do enough to clean up spills.
- Shell is facing other legal battles. In a separate action brought by Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, a court in The Hague will determine in May whether Shell is violating human rights by extracting fossil fuels.
Business
Here are reasons Nigeria dropped on TI’s 2020 Corruption Perception Index
Here are the 5 reasons Nigeria dropped on the 2020 Corruption Perception Index, according to Transparency International.
When Transparency International released its 2020 Corruption Perception Index, mixed feelings trailed the report in Nigeria.
While some Nigerians were not shocked when they found that the nation was rated 149th out of 180 countries, others were surprised wondering what could be responsible for such development despite the Federal Government’s investment in some anti-corruption campaigns.
Below are the 5 reasons Nigeria dropped on the 2020 Corruption Perception Index, according to Transparency International:
* Absence of transparency in the COVID-19 pandemic- The agency stated that there has been a lack of transparency in the emergency response of the government to COVID-19.
Coupled with the gap in coordination, the process has been fraught by the incessant flouting of procurement guidelines, hoarding of relief materials, and diversion of these materials, which are then used as personal souvenirs presented to political party loyalists and close associates.
It observed that, in some cases, supplies donated by a group of well-meaning Nigerians, corporate entities, development partners, and others under the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) were left inexplicably undistributed, and in some cases rotten, by the federal and state governments.
* Nepotism- The agency had witnessed nepotism and favoritism in the appointment and promotion of some public officers.
The controversy, which trailed the decision of the National Judicial Council (NJC) when at least 8 (eight) of the 33 judges recommended for appointment by the NJC were either children or relatives of current or retired Justices of the Supreme or Appeal Courts is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians.
Reports around the commercialization of employment into various institutions including admission into various tertiary educational institutions put the nation in a bad light.
Also, allegations of extortion from Nigerians while acquiring services like driver’s licenses, bail, healthcare and passports renewal creates a negative perception of corruption in the most populous black nation.
* Inadequate anti-corruption legal frameworks and interference in the operation of law enforcement agencies-
The agency noted that it is not oblivious of some successes recorded by the Nigerian government such as the Transparency portal managed and implemented by the Office of the Auditor-General.
These activities, according to the agency, have the potential to bring corruption and wastefulness of the government agencies at all levels to the end.
It stated, “We fully support this initiative. Important anti-corruption legislations such as the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA, 2020) and the Police Act 2020 undeniably signal a move in the right direction.”
But it added that there is still a lack of accountability in some quarters of government, especially in terms of beneficial owners of lucrative government contracts. “Out of millions of corrupt transactions experienced annually, only a few hundreds of offenders are investigated, let alone convicted on corruption charges.
“The current scenario where different institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Code of Conduct Bureau, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency the Nigerian Police, and other agencies overlap with mandates and lack synergy is not sustainable and have proven to be leeway to corruption,” it added.
The infighting and politicizing of the anti-corruption agenda may be evident by the way of suspending the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr Ibrahim Magu. The accusation that he failed to give a proper account of assets recovered by his agency is questionably provided no clear legal and policy asset recovery framework exists.
The agency pointed out that the theatric handling of the suspension of Mr. Magu could have been done better and this greatly contributes to the negative image of Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign. The absence of a Whistle Blower Protection Legislation leaves Nigerian anti-corruption agencies deprived of key insider intelligence without which an anti-corruption crusade is a mission impossible.
* Prevalence of bribery and extortion in the Nigerian Police- The year 2020 witnessed the #EndSARS protests which saw young people across the nation demanding an end to police brutality and corruption. A factor that led to this protest was widespread bribery and extortion by law enforcement officials especially the police.
The first and second national corruption surveys conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with the government’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and released in 2017 and 2019 both showed the Nigerian Police is the institution with the highest prevalence of bribery amongst the institutions measured.
While there have been commendable efforts by the Police Complaints Response Unit (CRU) in reducing police abuses, there is a need to scale up the efforts of the unit to meet the demands of citizens as contained in the Police Act 2020.
* Security sector corruption- From violent extremism and insurgency to piracy, kidnapping for ransom, attacks on oil infrastructure, drug trafficking, and organized crime, Nigeria faces a host of complex security challenges.
These threats typically involve irregular forces and are largely societally based. They are most prevalent and persistent in marginalized areas where communities feel high levels of distrust toward the government—often built up over many years. At their root, these security challenges are symptoms of larger failures in governance.
As many of Nigeria’s security threats are domestic in nature, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is often the primary security interface with the public. However, low levels of public trust in the police inhibit the cooperation needed to be effective against these societally based threats.
It added that Nigeria’s security system is also perceived to be politicized. Leaders are often appointed based on their political allegiances rather than on their experience or capabilities in law enforcement. As a result, the quality of leadership at the helm of affairs suffers. Appointees under such circumstances feel loyalty to their political patron rather than to their institutions or citizens. How and to whom the law is applied is not consistent. Norms of professionalism and ethics are weakened.
The problem of non-meritocratic leadership is exacerbated by a command-and-control structure that is opaque, centralized, and often chaotic. security leaders who have not earned their position lose the respect of their colleagues, who are then more likely to abandon a unit when facing an armed threat. Insufficient understanding or commitment to effectiveness among a force’s leadership often results in the neglect of training.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on Thursday that the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020 report published by Transparency International indicated that Nigeria occupies the 149th position out of the 180 countries surveyed as well scored 25 out of 100 points.
- With the current ranking, Nigeria is now the second most corrupt country in West Africa with Guinea-Bissau the only country more corrupt than Nigeria in the sub-region.
- It can be recalled that in the 2019 report, Nigeria was ranked 146th out of the 180 countries surveyed, scoring 26 points out of 100 points.
Business
NEPAD assesses its achievements and challenges after two decades of existence
NEPAD was highly celebrated at a symposium where it x-rayed its achievements and challenges in its two decades of existence in the continent.
New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), a flagship program of the African Union was recently celebrated at a symposium to assess its achievements and challenges after two decades of existence in the African region.
Participants including Head of states, representatives from the development community, civil society, and private sector, commended NEPAD for its collaborative efforts with the African Development Bank (AfDB) in financing infrastructures and agricultural programs in the continent.
What they are saying
According to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chairperson of the African Union, “The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on African economies, on public health and indeed the African Union itself. It has served as a stark reminder of our global interconnectedness because, in the end, what affects one, affects us all.”
Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Chairperson of AUDA-NEPAD’s Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee said;
- “NEPAD’s track record makes it the ideal institution to implement Agenda 2063 on behalf of the African Union.
- “I call on member states to continue supporting the multiple partnerships that AUDA-NEPAD has developed.
- “Honouring our statutory commitments as member states is not only our duty. It is good value for money.”
African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said;
- “The Bank’s support has spanned many areas, such as regional integration, agriculture, trade, infrastructure, education, knowledge and the environment.
- “The African Development Bank stands fully ready to continue to provide strong support and to help to mobilize a lot more support for AUDA-NEPAD as you continue your new strategy, and of course the African Union Commission. Together we will achieve the Africa we want, better and much faster”
According to Outgoing AUDA-NEPAD chief executive Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki, “Our challenge will evidently be resource mobilization, but we have built, thanks to the support of all our partners, a certain level of credibility which can allow us to implement that element of our mandate, which is called full resource mobilization”
What you should know
- The New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) is an economic development program of the African Union.
- NEPAD was adopted at the 37th session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in July 2001 in Lusaka, Zambia.
- NEPAD aims to provide an overarching vision and policy framework for accelerating economic co-operation and integration among African countries.
- NEPAD has endured multiple global crises since its inception, the most recent being the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- The organization was relaunched as the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) in 2018, which participants noted was a turning point in its evolution.
- The two founding fathers of NEPAD are former South African president, Thabo Mbeki and former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.
Business
FG to partner private sector to boost sugar production and employment
The Minister of Trade has reiterated FG’s commitment to partner private investors in sugar production and economic growth.
The Federal Government said that its partnership with the private sector, in the area of Sugar production would promote competition, productivity, profitability and sustainability in the industry.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, at the inauguration of the Nigeria Sugar Institute Ifelodun Local Government Council Area of Kwara.
“The government, therefore, recognises the need to deepen its partnership with the private sector to drive access to skills’ development, research and development.
”This should be done in a manner that promotes competition, productivity, profitability and sustainability in the sugar industry,” he said.
Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Sugar Institute (NSI), Dr. Latif Busari, said that the objectives of the institute would be to boost the development of Human resources required for the Nigerian Sugar industry.
“Objective of the NSI is also to conduct cutting edge research and development programmes that will underpin and serve as a catalyst in the development of the sugar industry.
”We also seek to tap into new technologies and innovative approaches as they emerge for the benefit of the industry; and to do all such other things as may be considered incidental or conducive to the overall development of the sugar industry,” he said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported this month that Vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo during an MSME stakeholders’ meeting, disclosed that the Federal Government in partnership with the private sector would continue to provide interventions to boost the growth of small businesses across the country.
- The FG also announced in November 2020 that it will launch a National Investment Policy, which will entrench an investment-friendly environment that supports the sustainable development aspirations of the country.