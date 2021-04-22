Business
Oil spillage occurs in Shell’s pipeline in Bayelsa, 1.34 hectares of land polluted
Report indicates that about 1.34 hectares of land were polluted by the spillage which followed a rupture on the pipeline.
An oil pipeline spillage has occurred at the Okordia-Rumekpe 14-inch crude truckline, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), discharging about 213 barrels of crude oil into Ikarama community in Bayelsa State.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the spillage was confirmed by the Media Relations Manager for SPDC, Mr Bamidele Odugbesan, who said that the probe into the incident had been concluded.
A Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) report on the incident on Thursday confirmed that the incident took place on April 7, while the investigation was concluded on April 12. JIV is a statutory probe into the cause of any recorded spill incident involving the oil firm, regulators, host communities and state ministries of environment.
The JIV report concluded that the spill was an operational mishap traced to equipment failure which impacted nearby palm trees and fish ponds and subsequently recommended remediation of the site.
The JIV report also states that out of the 213 barrels of SPDC’s bonny light crude stream leak, some 110 barrels are recoverable from the ongoing recovery exercise at the site, leaving an estimated spilled volume at 109.12 barrels.
The JIV report, which anticipated that oil recovery would be concluded before the end of April, also recommended the replacement of sections of the pipeline to restore its integrity.
What you should know
This new leakage is the latest in a series of oil spillages by Shell which has put the multinational oil firm in conflict with the host communities.
A report has suggested that Shell has reported over 1,000 spills with about 110,535 barrels of crude or 17.5 million litres lost since 2011, although some experts and stakeholders believe that the figure could be more in reality.
It can be recalled that a Dutch appeals court ruled that the Nigerian branch of oil giant Shell is responsible for damage caused by leaks in the Niger Delta and therefore ordered Shell Nigeria to pay compensation to Nigerian farmers, while the subsidiary and its Anglo-Dutch parent company were told to install equipment to prevent future damage.
Chad: French Government supports military takeover
General Mahamat will replace his late father as the Head of the Military Council, the army announced on Tuesday.
The French Government has disclosed its support for the military takeover in Chad after the son of Chad’s ex-President Idriss Deby took over as president following the death of his father, former President Idriss Deby.
This was disclosed by French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, although under the Chadian constitution, the speaker of the House should have become the interim leader.
“There are exceptional circumstances,” Le Drian said. “Logically, it should be Mr Kabadi…but he refused because of the exceptional security reasons that were needed to ensure the stability of this country.”
Deby’s son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, disclosed that the Chadian military plans to conduct democratic elections in 18 months, with the French Minister adding that it’s the moment for it to be done when the security of the country has been reestablished.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that President Idriss Deby of Chad died of injuries suffered on the frontlines when some terrorists attacked the army. The President had visited the frontlines to share his election victory with the soldiers before the unfortunate incident.
How to lobby regulators and navigate regulatory constraints
The grand objective of lobbying is to sway legislation and policies in favour of your business.
In recent times, stakeholder management has become particularly important for businesses in Nigeria partly because of the increasing complexities of the political and business environment and the difficulty in navigating the murky waters of stifling regulation in Nigeria’s business environment.
These stakeholders include Governments at all levels, communities, consumers, and others. Lobbying has existed for centuries, however, in light of the Nigerian Government’s recent regulations across a number of sectors, it is imperative for businesses to up the ante with respect to influencing policies and laws within their operational domain.
The grand objective of such engagements is to sway legislation and policies in favour of your business. Essentially, lobbying in this context refers to the attempts of business owners to influence decisions made by the government, legislators or members of regulatory agencies. These activities can take a variety of forms, from professional lobbying on the part of specialised public affairs or legal firms to in-house lobbying undertaken by associations and NGOs, as well as the work of thinktanks in lobbying for certain ideas.
Why your business should lobby
To understand the techniques businesses employ to lobby for their interests, as well as the lengths to which they are prepared to go to safeguard these interests, we need to understand their incentives for doing so. There are three main rationales for businesses to develop a lobbying strategy:
- To achieve their business goals and sway regulation in their favour
- To respond to organisational needs
- To react to contextual pressures
Alongside advertising, public affairs and market communications, lobbying public decision-makers should also be a key component of your efforts as a business owner to maintain bottomline. In fact, according to a study of lobbying and public affairs in Europe, “in the global marketplace, to be competitive means increasingly being able to exert pressure on the government.”
Lobbying strategies – direct and indirect lobbying
There are two lobbying approaches for businesses to consider. Most lobbying approaches target decision-makers directly in an attempt to influence outcomes. Lobbying tactics that attempt to sway the outcome of a tender are almost invariably direct. Indirect approaches are more likely to be coordinated, industry-wide attempts to change the narrative around a given policy issue, and may include the establishment of front groups and the use of favoured “third-party” experts to disseminate industry-friendly material.
Direct lobbying
Lobbying strategies and tactics for businesses vary widely. What is common to nearly all of them, regardless of the political system a firm is operating in, is the importance of developing close personal contacts with public officials. Direct lobbying can come in any of the following forms:
Cultivating relationships with public officials
This relationship forms the interface between your business and the Government, and the more skilful you are at nurturing personal contacts with public officials, the more effective your business is likely to be at conveying its core demands to government.
Provision of expertise
Another way to lobby regulators is to seize any opportunity to provide “expertise” to government. One such channel is presented by the vast array of advisory groups that governments set up from time to time to provide advice on technical matters. An alternative tactic you can employ is to try to steer forthcoming laws by providing sympathetic legislators with specific amendments to draft legislation. Reportedly, some companies sometimes hire law firms to draft the amendments to make them look as professional as possible so that politicians can pass them off as their own work.
The revolving door
The “revolving door” can also be seen as part of a lobbying strategy for your business. This typically happens where a company or lobbying firm recruits ex-officials to exploit their good contacts and insider knowledge, or someone from the industry moves into an influential position in a public body. In some cases, the new public official is tasked with regulating the very same firms they previously worked for. After a period in public employment, they may then move back to the private sector.
Gifts and hospitality
Another form of direct lobbying involves companies providing public officials or legislators with gifts and hospitality. This could range from expensive dinners and presents to all-expenses paid trips to speak at an industry event. Such actions are often an attempt to curry favour with officials, in the hope that they will then reciprocate this “generosity” by looking kindly when overseeing and regulating the company.
Indirect lobbying
Engaging like-minded companies
Indirect approaches to lobbying tend to rely on coordinated, industry-wide attempts, in which firms ally with market competitors to ensure business-friendly outcomes. In fact, most large corporates lobby both individually to pursue their specific interests and as part of broader industry coalitions.
Flexing economic muscle
A common lobbying tactic using “outsider” channels is for businesses to seek to influence public policy by publicly warning of the effect a proposed measure would have on the market and especially on job losses. Vocal expressions of displeasure can be an effective means of killing off initiatives to which business is opposed.
The bottom line
Political power is essentially about influencing. It is about persuading the lawmakers to your cause – lobbying for your specific interests. Businesses, just as individuals, want to persuade the decision-makers that their ideas, needs and desires deserve a fair hearing.
For your business to become a force within the lobbying landscape, one would need skills such as networking, research, design/systems thinking, negotiation, communication (both oral and verbal) alongside core technical skills required for drafting and analysing laws or policies.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Linkage Assurance Plc proposes N500million as final dividend for 2020, and a bonus issue on its existing shares.
- VFD Group set to raise additional capital of N9.01 billion through rights issue and private placement.
- GT Bank records a 9% dip in profit to N45.55 billion in Q1 2021.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc records a 121% surge in Profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Lafarge Africa Plc notifies stakeholders of 62nd Annual General Meeting.