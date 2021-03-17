Business
Italian court acquits Shell, Eni in Malabu oil corruption case
A court in Italy has acquitted Eni and Royal Dutch Shell of corruption charges in oil scandal.
An Italian court in Milan on Wednesday acquitted oil giants Eni and Royal Dutch Shell along with a series of past and present managers including Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi of corruption charges, involving $1.1 billion payment in the oil industry’s biggest corruption scandal.
According to a report from Reuters, the judgement which was read out in court by judge Marco Tremolada is coming over 3 years after the trial first began and after a total of 74 hearings.
While pointing out that the companies and defendants had been acquitted as there was no case to answer, the judge equally said that court judgements in Italy are subject to appeal and only become enforceable once they are final.
The long-running case revolved around the $1.3 billion purchase by Eni and Shell of the OPL 245 offshore oilfield in Nigeria in 2011 from Malabu Oil and Gas, a company owned by former Nigerian oil minister Dan Etete.
Prosecutors who had alleged that about $1.1 billion of the funds was shared as bribes among politicians and middlemen, including Etete, called for Eni and Shell to be fined and for a number of past and present top officials from both companies, including Descalzi, to be jailed.
However, the defendants have all denied any wrongdoing in the transaction. They said the purchase price for OPL 245 was paid into a Nigerian government account and subsequent transfers were beyond their control.
Matthew Page, an associate fellow at the Chatham House Africa programme said, “This is a huge blow for natural resource governance and transparency in Nigeria. The OPL 245 deal has been a multi-layered tale of corruption and malfeasance and international complicity that’s been going on for two decades.”
“This judgment will continue to sting, as it is a real and visible defeat for global and Nigerian anti-corruption efforts,” he said.
Nigeria, in its reaction, said it was disappointed with the outcome and would consider its position once it had read the written judgment.
A spokesman for the Nigerian government in London said, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria will continue to hold those responsible for the OPL 245 fraud accountable, not only to ensure the people of Nigeria benefit from this valuable resource but also to make clear its commitment to rooting out corruption in all of its forms.’’
What you should know
It can also be recalled that a United Kingdom (UK) court, on May 22, 2020, dismissed the $1.1 billion lawsuit instituted by the Federal Government against oil giants, Royal Dutch Shell and Eni, with respect to a dispute over the OPL 245 oil field.
In dismissing the case which was filed at a commercial court in 2018, the UK judge in charge of the case said that the UK court did not have jurisdiction to try the lawsuit, just as it had the same facts for which Shell and Eni were currently undergoing trial in an Italian court.
The Federal Government had also on September 9, 2020, asked a court in Milan to order Royal Dutch Shell and Eni to pay the sum of $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal, one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption scandals.
CBN reportedly appoints KPMG as adviser for $39 billion infrastructure fund
The CBN has reportedly appointed KPMG LLP as transaction adviser for its newly set up infrastructure fund.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reportedly appointed KPMG LLP as transaction adviser for its newly set up infrastructure fund, according to an insider familiar with the matter who wants to remain anonymous.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the person who did not want to be mentioned because the information is still under wrap said the apex bank appointed KPMG after the consideration of bids by other firms which include PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey & Co.
The CBN had in August 2020, secured the approval of the Federal Government to set up a $39.4 billion infrastructure development company in collaboration with the Sovereign Wealth fund and African Finance Corporation to invest in the country’s critical infrastructure and transport network.
The company which is to be exclusively managed by an Independent Infrastructure Fund Manager is expected to leverage local and international funds, is projected to cover an initial 5-year period.
What you should know
- President Muhammadu Buhari had last month approved N1 trillion ($2.5 billion) of seed capital for the Infrastructure Corp. of Nigeria Ltd., which the CBN and its partners initiated last year. The fund has been established to raise as much as N15 trillion naira for power, road and railway projects in Africa’s largest economy.
- The Federal Government, last month began the process of engaging an asset manager for its newly set up Infrastructure Company of Nigeria Ltd. (Infra-Co), to raise funds for projects and accelerate growth in the country.
- This was further extended on Monday by 2 weeks to March 30, according to a notice published on CBN’s website.
- Nigeria is trying to boost investment in infrastructure to stimulate economic growth after exiting its second recession in 4 years in the fourth quarter. The country needs at least $3 trillion over 30 years to close its infrastructure gap, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
These companies are leading the rise in Food-tech in Nigeria
These startups have found ways to make buying of food easily accessible to anyone with a smartphone.
Food, being an ever-living commodity will continue to be a boon of human existence.
According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Lagos residents spent ₦830 billion ($2 billion) eating out in 2019; representing 34% of total food expenditure. However, the industry is constantly faced with challenges in productions, demand, and regulations coming from consumer trends.
Demand for food delivery services was at an all-time high during the pandemic. With more people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a surge in demand for food delivery services. This demand had a positive impact on the food delivery business.
A lot of restaurants ventured into food delivery to respond to the crisis by introducing contactless delivery options to eliminate the risk of spreading the virus and this gave rise to a lot of Food tech startups that we now have today.
From roadside vendors to restaurant owners, we have seen food technology evolve over the years. As more and more people get busy with work, they have adopted a food tech lifestyle of ordering food.
Although the industry is dominated by small and medium enterprises, these startups have found ways to make buying of food easily accessible to anyone with a smartphone.
Jumia food
Jumia food is owned by Jumia Nigeria and it is one of the most widely used food delivery platforms in Nigeria. The app allows users to order food based on their preferences and restaurant which runs from French, Italian, African, Chinese, etc.
You can order your favourite food from either their website or download the mobile app to your smartphone. A list of restaurants delivering to your location would be displayed. You can then proceed to select a restaurant, select the food you like, pay, and it would be delivered to your doorstep.
Jumia food is available in some states in Nigeria.
OurEdenlife
Launched in April 2019 by three former Andela staffers: Nadayar Enegesi (who co-founded Andela), Prosper Otemuyiwa and Sim Momoh, OurEdenlife offers an efficient world where customers get food, laundry, and home cleaning done, with no friction, by their highly trained service providers.
The platform allows people to outsource tasks like laundry, house cleaning and meal delivery to professionals. The App is only available for users in Lagos. You can download the app on play store or apple store. When you sign up on Eden, you can configure a plan that fits your needs, then you get assigned a Gardener to help you manage your home.
During the pandemic, the company partnered with organizations whose staff have to work from home by delivering lunch daily
Buyfood Africa
Buyfood Africa, another food startup gives food vendors a free website that helps them scale their food business and make profits. It offers search engine optimization that helps vendors get a wide range of customers and also transform their websites to improve business. Buyfood is aimed at promoting SMEs as well as increasing and boosting revenue for large scale food businesses.
GoFood
GoFood is an online delivery platform that presents restaurants and their menus to their customers. It gives clients the opportunity of listing their business, get a website and even go as far as developing their own mobile app with the same administration controlling it.
GoFood has given restaurants the opportunity to bring their businesses online. You can simply type in your location into the search box to begin. Alternatively, you can also download the GoFood app from the Google Play Store and order from the app.
Consumer demands and focus have changed in recent years due to the increasing focus by consumers on sustainability, health, and freshness. This has placed significant pressure on the food industry to become innovative.
What this means
Since the digital revolution hit the food sector, like any other industry, and the internet became the instrument through which the food industry could thrive, many people have taken their food businesses online.
The online food industry’s growth rates all around the world have proven that millions of consumers are keener on having groceries and meals delivered to them at the click of their phones rather than wasting their time shopping or waiting at a restaurant. Also, more restaurants will adopt home delivery services and more people will leverage on technology to build services that will impact the lives of people.
