Linkage Assurance Plc proposes N500 million as final dividend for 2020, bonus issue on existing shares

The Board of Linkage Assurance Plc has proposed a final dividend of N500 million and a bonus issue to existing shareholders of the company for the period ended 31st December 2020.

The company’s Board made this announcement in a notification published on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX), stating that a dividend of 5 kobo per share will be paid on all the issued 9,999,999,994 ordinary shares of the company.

In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 5 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 2 (two) new shares for every 5 (five) existing shares held in the company, amounting to N2 billion.

READ:

Qualifying conditions

The following conditions must be met by shareholders, to benefit from the recent bonus issue and dividend:

Only shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on the 30th of April, 2021 will be considered.

Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Centurion Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 3rd to 10th of May, 2021.

Sequel to the aforementioned points, the dividend will be electronically paid to qualified shareholders on the 26th of May, 2021.

READ:

What you should know

Linkage Assurance Plc had earlier declared a profit after tax of N2.4 billion in FY 2020, and consequently proposed a final dividend of 5 kobo per share.

It is pertinent to note that the firm did not declare any cash dividend last year. However, it announced a bonus issue of 1 (one) share for every 4 (four) shares held by existing shareholders, amounting to N1 billion in the same period.

Therefore, the recent bonus issue is 50% higher than what was declared in the preceding year.

Linkage Assurance shares is currently trading at 80 kobo at the time of writing this report.

To read related contents and for more insights, visit: https://stocks.nairametrics.com/