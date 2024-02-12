Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) Limited says it has completed the supply of over 475,000 barrels of crude oil to the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC), through its Bonny Oil & Gas Terminal (BOGT).

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by Shell Nigeria’s Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, on Monday, February 12, 2024, where she confirmed the supplies.

Essien-Nelson stated that this was in furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment to increase domestic refining capacity and make petroleum products more readily available in the country.

She said BOGT resumed this supply last week after a prolonged outage of over five years, during which time the refinery underwent rehabilitation and integrity activities on its supply pipeline from Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal.

Future crude supplies to be guided by demand

Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director of SPDC, Dr. Osagie Okunbor, said,

“Teams from BOGT and PHRC worked through intensive preparations, collaboration, and dedication to make the project successful. This is indeed a significant step in the nation’s renewed efforts to utilise key infrastructures to assure the steady supply of products from the refining company to the Nigerian market.

“Future supplies from BOGT would be guided by the demand for the product.”

Game-changer for the country

Bonny Terminal Installation Manager, Osita Nnajiofor, said,

“Before implementing the supplies of the product to the refining company, the project teams first assured the integrity of pipelines relevant to NNPC Limited subsidiaries and integrity and maintenance activities on the BOGT refinery export pumps (which had been shut down for an extended period).

“These actions resulted in the successful and safe completion of the refinery supply with no harm to people, environment, or equipment.

“The recommencement of crude oil supply from the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal to the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited is a significant achievement and a game-changer for the industry and the country and will support federal government’s aspiration of steady supply of petroleum products to the downstream market and other associated benefits to the economy of the nation.’’