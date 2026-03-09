Teenage pregnancy remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, with northern states including Kebbi State, Zamfara State, and Kaduna State recording the highest prevalence rates.

This is according to the 2025 State of Health of the Nation Report released on Sunday in Abuja and produced under the National Health Act.

The report assessed adolescent reproductive health trends nationwide and highlighted growing regional disparities in teenage pregnancy rates across the country.

What the report said

Findings from the report show that about 32% of girls aged 15–19 in Kebbi have been pregnant, the highest rate in the country.

and Kaduna followed closely, each recording pregnancy prevalence of 30% among adolescent girls in the same age group.

In contrast, southern states such as Lagos State and Edo State recorded significantly lower levels, with teenage pregnancy rates of around three per cent.

The findings were drawn from the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, which highlighted sharp regional differences and emphasised the need for targeted interventions to improve adolescent reproductive health outcomes across Nigeria.

According to the report, teenage pregnancy increases the risks of maternal and child morbidity and mortality and contributes to broader social challenges, including school dropout among adolescent girls in high-risk regions.

It also found that pregnancy prevalence declined sharply with higher levels of education, falling from 34 per cent among girls with no schooling to about four per cent among those with education beyond secondary school.

More details

The report highlighted improvements in menstrual hygiene management, noting that 95 per cent of adolescent girls reported being able to wash and change privately at home, while 94 per cent said they used appropriate menstrual materials.

However, concerns remain over adolescent mental health and substance abuse. The report noted increasing alcohol and drug use among secondary school students, including substances such as tramadol and cannabis.

It stated that adolescents and young people aged 10 to 24 account for about 32% of Nigeria’s population and bear a significant burden of mental health conditions, particularly depression and anxiety.

What you should know

United Nations Children’s Fund has raised concerns about broader child welfare challenges in Nigeria, including poor sanitation infrastructure. They revealed that about 70% of schools and 88% of health facilities in the country lack access to basic sanitation services.

They have also called for an increase in domestic funding for child welfare and education, warning that foreign aid remains unpredictable and cannot serve as the primary support system for children’s programmes.

According to UNICEF, more than 100 million school-age children across Africa are currently out of school, with about 57 million located in West and Central Africa. Nigeria alone accounts for more than one-third of that figure.

UNICEF therefore urged for increased domestic investment in education systems while exploring alternative learning models such as distance education, radio learning, and skills-based programmes to expand access to schooling.