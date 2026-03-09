A nightmare scenario may be unfolding for Nigeria as war between the United States, Israel, and Iran intensifies.

For a war taking place roughly 5,800 kilometres away, the economic tremors are already reaching Nigeria’s fragile recovery.

What initially looked like a potential oil windfall now appears capable of disrupting the assumptions behind Nigeria’s current economic strategy.

At first glance, higher crude oil prices should benefit a country that still depends heavily on petroleum revenues. Early projections suggested the conflict could push oil prices toward the $100 per barrel mark.

Historically, such spikes have delivered fiscal relief and temporary breathing room for Nigeria’s public finances. Governments in the past often relied on oil windfalls to cushion domestic economic pressures.

However, the reality unfolding now appears far more complicated than those optimistic projections suggested.

Higher crude prices rarely arrive alone; they drag inflationary pressures across the entire global economy. For Nigeria, this means the benefits of higher export prices may quickly be offset by rising domestic costs.

Energy prices are the most immediate pressure point in this unfolding scenario. Even with the emergence of domestic refining capacity, Nigeria remains exposed to global pricing shocks.

The Dangote Refinery may strengthen supply security, but it does not guarantee price stability. Global crude benchmarks still influence the cost of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel within the country.

Already, early signals suggest energy prices are creeping upward across several segments of the economy. Fuel and diesel prices have reportedly risen by roughly ten per cent within a short period.

Such increases quickly ripple through transportation, logistics, and manufacturing sectors that depend heavily on energy inputs. When energy costs climb, almost every other price in the economy eventually follows.

Food inflation may become the next casualty of prolonged geopolitical instability. Nigeria has made visible efforts to strengthen domestic agricultural production over recent years.

Nevertheless, the country still imports a significant share of processed food and agricultural inputs.

These imports make domestic food prices vulnerable to global shipping disruptions and rising production costs.

Wars in the Middle East frequently disrupt global shipping routes and insurance markets.

Freight costs tend to rise quickly as insurers reprice geopolitical risk and shipping companies adjust routes.

If transport costs increase, imported food becomes more expensive before even reaching Nigerian ports.

Local processors then face higher input costs, which inevitably push retail prices upward.

The aviation industry is already showing early signs of stress from rising geopolitical uncertainty. Airlines are warning of potential fare increases as operating costs rise sharply.

Travel disruptions, airspace closures, and route adjustments all increase operational complexity and expenses. Each cancelled or rerouted flight can trigger compensation payments, hotel costs, and insurance claims.

These additional costs rarely remain within airline balance sheets for very long.

They eventually filter into higher ticket prices for passengers across global routes.

Nigeria’s travel and logistics ecosystem, therefore, becomes another channel through which inflation spreads domestically.

This evolving situation arrives at a delicate moment for Nigeria’s macroeconomic trajectory.

Over the past two years, several headline indicators have begun moving in encouraging directions. Inflation, while still elevated, has shown signs of moderating after prolonged upward pressure.

The exchange rate has also stabilised somewhat following a turbulent adjustment period.

External reserves have improved modestly, giving policymakers slightly more breathing space.

These improvements have helped the government promote a narrative of gradual macroeconomic recovery. Supporters of the current reforms often describe this progress as evidence that painful adjustments are beginning to work.

Yet beneath these improvements lies a persistent fiscal vulnerability that remains unresolved.

Nigeria’s debt servicing obligations continue to consume a significant share of government revenues.

That pressure leaves limited fiscal space for capital expenditure and growth-stimulating infrastructure investments. Without robust capital spending, achieving sustained high economic growth becomes significantly more difficult.

Government officials frequently emphasise the ambition of building a one trillion dollar economy.

Achieving that milestone would require sustained growth approaching eight per cent annually.

Such growth rates depend heavily on investment, productivity gains, and stable macroeconomic conditions. Unfortunately, geopolitical shocks tend to disrupt all three simultaneously.

Before this crisis, policymakers were cautiously optimistic about a potential shift in monetary conditions.

The Central Bank had hinted that interest rate cuts could eventually emerge as inflation eased.

Lower borrowing costs would have offered businesses some relief after an extended period of tight monetary policy.

However, the outbreak of a wider Middle Eastern conflict complicates those expectations considerably. Rising global energy prices could reignite inflationary pressures across many economies simultaneously.

If inflation expectations begin rising again, central banks typically respond with tighter monetary policy. Nigeria’s monetary authorities are unlikely to deviate from that orthodox playbook.

The Central Bank leadership has repeatedly emphasised a commitment to strict inflation targeting.

If inflation risks reappear, the bank may feel compelled to maintain or even raise interest rates. Such a move would tighten financial conditions across the Nigerian economy.

Higher interest rates would make borrowing more expensive for businesses already struggling with rising costs. Companies facing expensive credit often delay expansion plans and reduce hiring decisions.

When business investment slows, wage growth typically stalls and employment opportunities weaken.

This outcome presents a significant political challenge for the current administration. The government frequently highlights macroeconomic improvements as validation of its reform strategy.

Critics, however, point to rising poverty and declining purchasing power among ordinary Nigerians. The benefits of macro stabilisation often take time to translate into visible household improvements.

Foreign investment flows may also become more unpredictable in such an environment. Nigeria recently attracted renewed interest from investors, encouraged by currency reforms and policy adjustments. Much of those inflows, however, remain portfolio investments rather than long-term direct investments.

A widening Middle Eastern conflict would almost certainly raise global risk premiums. Investors often shift funds toward safer assets during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.

Emerging markets, therefore, face capital outflows precisely when they most need external financing. Nigeria’s exchange rate stability could become vulnerable if foreign inflows weaken significantly.

Ultimately, geopolitical conflicts rarely respect geographic distance in an interconnected global economy.

A war thousands of kilometres away can still disrupt inflation trends, investment flows, and fiscal planning. Nigeria may therefore find itself an unintended economic casualty of a distant confrontation.

For policymakers in Abuja, the hope is simple and urgent.

A diplomatic off-ramp must appear before global economic disruptions deepen further. If the conflict escalates and persists, Nigeria’s fragile macroeconomic progress could unravel surprisingly quickly.

And if that happens, the ambitious economic narrative surrounding Tinubunomics may face its most serious test yet.