Paid Content
Meet Emgrand X7 Sport coming into Nigeria
Emgrand X7 Sport is an SUV with excellent power and handling performance.
Mikano International Limited, exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, is once again, presenting to Nigeria the BOLD, GRACEFUL & HIGHTECH Geely Emgrand X7 Sport! Coming this December with great features that will interest the Nigerian consumers, amongst which are:
GREAT DESIGN:
Emgrand X7 Sport is designed by masters. The design of the car was completed by an international design team led by internationally renowned design master Peter Horbury. Peter Horbury is currently the Senior Vice President for Design of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. He has over 20 years of experience in designing luxury cars. From 1991 to 2002, he served as Volvo Cars’ Design Director, overseeing the carmaker’s design studios in Sweden, Spain, and California. Mr. Horbury was responsible for creating new design language and applied it to Volvo cars, including the new XC90 SUV and the award-winning Volvo safety concept car. As the highest recognition of his more than 40 years of experience in the field of automotive design and multiple outstanding design cases, in July 2020, Autocar, one of the world’s largest automotive magazines, awarded Peter Holbury the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Autocar Awards 2020.
EXCELLENT POWER & HANDLING:
Emgrand X7 Sport is an SUV with excellent power and handling performance. Its length, width and height are 4519×1831×1694mm, and the wheelbase reaches 2670mm. In terms of power, it is equipped with a 2.4L naturally aspirated engine and Australian DSI 6-speed automatic manual transmission. This combination of power is used in many Geely best-selling models, its power and reliability have been fully tested by the market. At the same time, the car also provides a four-wheel drive version, equipped with BorgWarner’s NexTrac intelligent timely four-wheel drive system, and Bosch 9.1 upgraded electronic stability program and many other advanced electronic systems provided by internationally renowned suppliers. All of these greatly improves the safety, handling and off-road performance of the vehicle.
RELIABLE:
Emgrand X7 Sport is a reliable SUV. In the positive research and development process for more than three years before the launch, 180 units of test vehicles have undergone a total of more than 2 million kilometers of inspections, and have undergone a series of “high temperature, high cold, and high altitude” tests, durability tests, etc. Strict testing and inspection ensure stable and reliable product quality. In the C-NCAP (China-New Car Assessment Program) test conducted, Emgrand X7 Sport achieved a five-star rating with a score of 58.2, and set a record for the highest score of SUV models after the release of the 2015 version C-NCAP rules . This achievement has also surpassed many German and Japanese SUV models.
HIGH TECH:
As one of the refined SUV model built by Geely Automobile taking three and a half years, Emgrand X7 Sport shows the solid R&D strength in the technical field. It has set a new global benchmark for Chinese SUV models in terms of dynamic styling, precise control, reliable quality, and intelligent safety.
Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine driving experience for Nigerian customers.
Visit www.geely.ng for more information
Paid Content
Union Systems wins Trade Finance Software Solution Provider of the Year Award
Union Systems Limited received the Trade Finance Software Solution Provider of the Year Award at the BAFI Awards 2020.
In recognition of its innovation and Excellence in financial technology, Union Systems Limited received the Trade Finance Software Solution Provider of the Year Award at the BusinessDay Bank’s and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2020 held in Lagos over the weekend. The award recognizes Union Systems’ leadership in developing innovative trade finance software solutions.
While receiving the award on behalf of the company, Seun Adeleye, Union Systems’ Head of Projects said, “We are honoured to receive this award on behalf of everyone at Union Systems who work tirelessly to ensure that trade finance processing in Nigeria is fully automated and seamless. We are grateful to our clients and partners who believe in our products and trust us to help them meet their current and evolving needs in trade operations.”
Union Systems commenced the development of indigenous trade finance software solutions because of the challenges banks were facing trying to adapt generic international software to solve peculiar Nigerian trade processes. The company launched Trade-X in 2017 which automated the unique Nigerian trade processes missing in international trade systems. Earlier in the year, Union Systems launched Optimus Trade Portal, Nigeria’s first multibank corporate trade portal to empower corporates to initiate, process and manage all their trade transactions across all their banks on a single portal from anywhere in the world.
Last week, the company’s CEO, Chuks Onyebuchi was conferred with the Professional Fellowship of the Nigeria Computer Society at the National Information Technology Merit Awards 2020 (NITMA) for his contribution to the growth of the IT profession in Nigeria.
The BusinessDay Bank’s and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards is the most prestigious event to recognize and celebrate outstanding performance in Nigeria’s financial services industry. The Awards is organized by BusinessDay, one of West Africa’s most authoritative media organizations.
About Union Systems
Union Systems Limited (USL) is an Information Technology Company that provides financial software solutions and professional services to banks in Africa. The company provides software solutions to financial institutions to enhance their software capabilities, effectively scale processes, improve compliance, and drive operational efficiencies. With headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has a deep understanding of the African market and has a team of highly qualified consultants that have real-world experience in the delivery of complex software solutions. Top banks in Africa rely on Union Systems to deliver growth, profitability, and regulatory compliance in financial software applications. Learn more www.unionsystems.com
Paid Content
Comercio Partners emerges Best Boutique Investment Bank of the year
Comercio Partners Limited has been conferred with the award for the Best Boutique Investment Bank of the year at BAFI awards.
Comercio Partners Limited, a leading investment bank in Lagos, Nigeria was conferred with an award for the best boutique investment bank of the year over the weekend at the BusinessDay banks’ and other financial institutions (BAFI)awards, held at the Lagos continental hotel, Victoria Island.
The firm recently concluded a rebranding exercise in September to redefine her philosophy, essence, and identity.
The respective honors came despite some stiff competition from other formidable nominees. Tosin Osunkoya, Co-managing Partner at Comercio Partners humbled by the win remarked: “The business started a few years ago during an economic recession in the country, and despite the uncertainties my co-managing partners Steve Osho, Nnamdi Nwizu and I forged on because we believed in the potentials that we have. Since inception, we set out to build a unique investment bank in Africa that supports our strategic agenda to develop an investment ecosystem of choice with the intent to empower minds. This win is a realization that we are on the right path and I am elated to see those efforts get the external recognition they deserve.”
Our strategic business focus areas remain Trading, Investment Management, Financial Advisory and Real Estate.
Comercio Partners…We are set to lead into the future.
Paid Content
Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort – Beyond real estate investing
Owning a piece of this luxury resort will allow Nigerians visa-free travel to 160 countries- including the US, China and EU Schengen Zone.
Overlooking the white sands and eternal blue waters of Grande Anse beach- voted by CNN and Conde Nast Traveller as one of the best beaches in the world, will stand the new 5-star Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort in all of its majesty.
Heralded by Forbes as one of the most anticipated luxury openings in 2021, the resort will feature an infinity-edge pool, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace and water sports facilities. The resort will be operated by an internationally recognised hotel brand – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world.
A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Now selling with title deeded studios and suites for a minimum investment of USD220,000, this luxury 5-star resort offers more than just real estate investing. Kimpton Kawana Bay, endorsed by the Prime Minister of Grenada, is Grenada’s most popular government-approved Citizenship by Investment Project. And as a result, owning a unit of what promises to be a spectacular work of art, provides the investor a Grenadian Passport, which in turn will allow you visa-free travel to 163 countries- including the US, China, Russia, Singapore and the EU Schengen zone.
With a projected rental income of 3-5% through a transparent revenue-sharing model, personal accommodation usage of up to 2 weeks each year with zero annual out of pocket fees, the fast-selling but limitedly available Kimpton Kawana Bay resort is a financially sound investment. It operates a hassle-free ownership model for potential buyers who can choose to disinvest and recoup their initial investment after 5 years should they require whilst retaining their Grenadian citizenship.
But why choose Grenada? There’s so much to love about the famous “Isle of Spice’. The Caribbean country is rich with culture laced with a strong West-African influence. Its gorgeous beaches, fantastic scenery and amazing local cuisines make it a paradise on earth. But its economic and political stability, low crime rate, tax benefits, citizenship that can be passed on to future generations and the ability to live and work in the United States via the E-2 Visa category make it most alluring. And as other Nigerians have experienced, owning a unit of this magnificent resort allows the investor to include up to 4 dependents across 4 generations in one citizenship application.
Its also very interesting to note that Grenada does not require holders of its passport to live in the country- meaning you can live wherever you desire as your business and personal life dictates.
Getting Started
Acquiring a unit at Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort is a simple process that commences with the appointment of an international marketing agent. La Vida Golden Visas is a London-based Investment Migration firm and a leading facilitator of the Grenadian Citizenship by investment programme who has advised over 30,000 potential investors and currently serves clients from over 80 countries, including many Nigerians.
Interested buyers can reach out to La Vida Golden Visas for more information and advice on how to get started.
Website: www.goldenvisas.com
Phone: +44 207 060 1475
Email: [email protected]