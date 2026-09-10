Mastercard and Busha bring trusted and simpler digital asset transfers to Nigeria

Mastercard Crypto Credential will now enable all eligible Busha users as verified endpoints, enabling them to send and receive supported digital assets with greater confidence using their email or phone number instead of error-prone blockchain addresses Mastercard has partnered with Busha, a pan-African digital asset exchange, to expand Mastercard Crypto Credential across Africa and bring […]

Mastercard Crypto Credential will now enable all eligible Busha users as verified endpoints, enabling them to send and receive supported digital assets with greater confidence using their email or phone number instead of error-prone blockchain addresses

Mastercard has partnered with Busha, a pan-African digital asset exchange, to expand Mastercard Crypto Credential across Africa and bring greater trust and simplicity to digital asset transfers.

Effective immediately, all eligible Busha users in Nigeria are enabled to use a unique Crypto Credential alias, expanding the network of verified users and making it easier to send and receive cryptocurrency across participating exchanges and wallets in the Crypto Credential ecosystem.

The partnership makes Busha among the first digital asset exchanges in Africa to enable Crypto Credential for its users, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to making digital asset transactions more trusted, simpler, and more accessible.

Mastercard Crypto Credential gives users greater confidence that funds are being directed to a trusted recipient by connecting them to endpoints that have met Mastercard verification standards. It also replaces lengthy blockchain addresses with a simple, verified alias that users can easily share to receive digital assets. Before a transaction is completed, the solution confirms that the recipient can receive the specific digital asset on the intended blockchain, reducing the likelihood of failed or misdirected transfers.

Gabriel Swanepoel, division president, Africa at Mastercard, said: “Digital asset transfers should be as intuitive and trusted as other forms of digital payments. Mastercard Crypto Credential gives users and institutions greater confidence that they are sending funds to verified endpoints, while making transactions simpler through easy-to-use aliases. By partnering with Busha, one of Nigeria’s leading digital asset platform, every verified Busha user is reachable simply using their email or phone number. Together, we are supporting responsible innovation and advancing secure, trusted digital asset infrastructure across Africa.”

The aliases work across participating exchanges and wallets within the Crypto Credential ecosystem, enabling Busha users to transact not only with one another but also with users on other supported platforms. As verification happens at the platform level, eligible verified Busha users do not need to complete any additional setup; their Crypto Credential is automatically issued as part of their Busha account.

Speaking on the partnership, Michael Adeyeri, co-founder and CEO of Busha, said: “At Busha, we are focused on making digital assets more practical, accessible and trusted for everyday users, and our collaboration with Mastercard helps us achieve this. By enabling eligible users to transact using verified aliases, Mastercard Crypto Credential can make the experience simpler and more intuitive, while reinforcing the security and compliance standards that users expect from Busha. We are proud to help bring this capability to Nigeria and support the responsible growth of the digital asset ecosystem across Africa.”

As digital assets continue to gain momentum across Africa for investing, remittances, and cross-border commerce, trusted and easy-to-use infrastructure will be critical to accelerating mainstream adoption. The introduction of Mastercard Crypto Credential reflects Busha’s broader mission to make digital finance more intuitive, accessible, and secure for everyday users.