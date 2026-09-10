Dangote says refinery IPO is “for the people” as share purchase process is simplified

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has declared that the forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is deliberately structured to ensure that ordinary Nigerians can easily participate in the ownership of one of Africa’s most strategic industrial assets.

Dangote stated that the refinery’s public offering is “for the people,” stressing that significant efforts have been made to simplify the share purchase process so that investors from all walks of life can become shareholders.

According to him, the vision behind the offering goes beyond raising capital. It is aimed at democratizing wealth creation and allowing Nigerians to participate directly in the success of a company that is redefining the continent’s energy landscape.

“This refinery belongs to Nigerians and Africans. It was built to transform our economy, create prosperity, and secure our energy future. We want the people to share in that success. That is why we are making the IPO process simple, transparent, and accessible. Anyone with a Bank Verification Number (BVN) will be able to invest and become a co-owner of this world-class refinery,” Dangote said.

He explained that technology-driven subscription channels are being deployed to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy and make participation easier for both first-time and experienced investors.

The billionaire industrialist noted that the simplified framework would enable civil servants, artisans, traders, professionals, young entrepreneurs, cooperative societies, pension contributors, and Nigerians in the diaspora to subscribe seamlessly to the offer.

“Historically, wealth has often been concentrated in the hands of a few. Our objective is different. We want to create opportunities for millions of Nigerians to benefit from the value being created by this refinery. This IPO represents a unique opportunity for people to own part of an enterprise that is already transforming Africa’s refining industry,” he said.

Dangote emphasized that broad-based ownership remains one of the most effective mechanisms for deepening the Nigerian capital market while promoting inclusive economic growth.

He recalled how previous public offerings by Dangote Group companies created wealth for thousands of investors through capital appreciation and dividends, expressing confidence that the refinery’s long-term growth prospects would create substantial value for shareholders.

The industrialist further stated that making the refinery accessible to retail investors aligns with his long-held belief that national economic development should be accompanied by widespread citizen participation.

“People should not only benefit as consumers of refined petroleum products; they should also benefit as owners. We are creating a pathway through which everyday Nigerians can participate directly in the growth story of this refinery,” he added.

Market analysts have described the planned listing as one of the most anticipated capital market transactions in Africa, given the strategic importance of the refinery to regional energy security, industrialization, foreign exchange generation, and economic development.

With a capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is the world’s largest single-train refinery and has significantly strengthened Nigeria’s domestic refining capabilities while expanding exports of refined petroleum products across Africa and beyond.

Dangote reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency, strong corporate governance, and sustainable shareholder value, noting that further details about the offer structure, subscription channels, and participation guidelines would be communicated to the public through the appropriate regulatory and market channels.

“The refinery is more than an industrial project. It is a symbol of what Nigerians can achieve. We are now opening the doors for millions of people to become part of that journey,” he said.