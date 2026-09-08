Trust capital over venture capital: Dr Richard Ikiebe’s review hails VFD founders in ‘the challengers’

In a profoundly incisive review of Dr Eghosa Imasuen’s new narrative non-fiction work, THE CHALLENGERS: The Disruptive Nigerian Entrepreneurs Creating a Billion-Naira Company, veteran media scholar and policy strategist Dr Richard Ikiebe has issued a sobering verdict on Nigeria’s corporate landscape: the nation does not suffer from a lack of personal brilliance, but rather a […]

In a profoundly incisive review of Dr Eghosa Imasuen’s new narrative non-fiction work, THE CHALLENGERS: The Disruptive Nigerian Entrepreneurs Creating a Billion-Naira Company, veteran media scholar and policy strategist Dr Richard Ikiebe has issued a sobering verdict on Nigeria’s corporate landscape: the nation does not suffer from a lack of personal brilliance, but rather a tragic inability to build institutions that outlive their creators.

To understand the weight of this endorsement, one must look at the reviewer. Dr Ikiebe is a titan of Nigerian media and corporate strategy. Currently serving as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at BusinessDay, he cut his teeth during the golden era of Nigerian journalism at the Daily Times, alongside legendary figures such as the late Dele Giwa. A former presidential communications adviser, PhD media scholar, and pioneer Director of the Centre for Leadership in Journalism at Pan-Atlantic University, Dr Ikiebe speaks with five decades of rare, authoritative perspective across media, government, and corporate governance.

By examining the journey of the five co-founders behind VFD Group, one of Nigeria’s leading investment holding companies, Dr Ikiebe transforms what could have been a standard corporate biography into a powerful meditation on leadership, governance, and institutional survival. Setting the tone for his critique, he declares: “In The Challengers, Eghosa Imasuen has given us a book that deserves to be argued with, not merely read or reviewed.”

While most readers might view the book simply as a celebration of entrepreneurial success, Dr Ikiebe unearths a deeper narrative centred on the concept of “trust capital.”

“The company is the narrative; the institution is the subject,” he points out, steering the conversation toward long-term survival rather than immediate financial gain. He argues that long before the VFD founders accumulated financial wealth, they spent years accumulating confidence in one another, sharing immense risks and responsibilities.

The Challengers, now available at RovingHeights bookstores, major booksellers across Nigeria, and globally via Amazon, offers an essential blueprint for corporate executives, investors, and founders navigating today’s uncertain macroeconomic terrain. The book’s universal appeal was recently reinforced on the international stage after it secured a prestigious translation grant from the Sharjah International Book Fair, paving the way for publication and distribution across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Highlighting this critical missing link in the broader economic ecosystem, Dr Ikiebe writes: “Perhaps Nigeria’s greatest entrepreneurial deficit is not a shortage of finance but of trust: the foundation that sustains partnerships and builds enduring institutions.” According to his analysis, in a climate where institutional trust is remarkably fragile, this kind of deliberate, trustful collaboration became VFD’s ultimate strategic advantage.

Dr Ikiebe also challenges the popular narrative that labels VFD Group merely as a disruptive force in the same technological vein as traditional fintech giants. Instead, he asserts that the founders’ true disruption is entirely institutional: they provided undeniable proof that disciplined governance, shared ownership, and collaborative leadership can systematically outperform the fragile, one-founder model that still dominates African enterprise.

Stressing that effective governance must be treated as strategy rather than mere compliance, he notes: “Nigeria rarely lacks laws; it lacks organisations willing to place systems above personalities.” Diagnosing the root cause of corporate collapse, he keenly observes: “Money rarely destroys institutions; unchecked ego more often does.”

He concludes his review of the VFD founders’ journey with a resonating truth that extends far beyond the boardroom, writing: “Nations, after all, are remembered not for the brilliance of their founders, but for the strength of the institutions they leave behind.” Ultimately, as Dr Ikiebe reflects, “History will judge VFD not by its wealth, but by whether it still embodies its founding ideals long after its founders have departed.”

ABOUT THE BOOK

THE CHALLENGERS: The Disruptive Nigerian Entrepreneurs Creating a Billion-Naira Company is the latest work by acclaimed novelist and physician Dr Eghosa Imasuen. Published by Narrative Landscape Press, The Challengers departs from traditional business biographies to unfold as a gripping work of narrative non-fiction. It tells the true story of how Nonso Okpala, Adeniyi Adenubi, Mobolaji Adewumi, Gbenga Omolokun, Azubike Emodi, and their co-founders turned the uncertainty of the 2008 global financial crisis into what would become one of Nigeria’s most successful diversified investment holding companies, VFD Group.