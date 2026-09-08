The missing piece of your investment journey: Discovering your risk personality – First Asset Management

Imagine opening your investment app after a particularly volatile week in the market. You discover that your portfolio is worth less than it was just a few days ago. What is your first reaction? Do you immediately feel concerned and start wondering if you should move your money somewhere safer? Do you tell yourself to […]

Imagine opening your investment app after a particularly volatile week in the market. You discover that your portfolio is worth less than it was just a few days ago. What is your first reaction?

Do you immediately feel concerned and start wondering if you should move your money somewhere safer? Do you tell yourself to wait it out because markets naturally have their ups and downs? Or do you see the decline as an opportunity to invest even more?

The answer matters more than you might think.

One of the biggest mistakes investors make is choosing investments based solely on potential returns without first understanding how comfortable they are with risk. When markets fluctuate, your emotional response often reveals far more about your suitability for an investment than any performance chart ever could.

Risk tolerance is your ability and willingness to cope with fluctuations in the value of your investments. It influences how you respond to market uncertainty and plays a significant role in determining the investments that best align with your financial goals.

Successful investing is not about finding investments with the highest return potential. Rather, it is about choosing investments that match your financial objectives, investment horizon, and comfort with risk. After all, even the most promising investment can be the wrong choice if its volatility leaves you constantly worried about your money.

At First Asset Management, we recognize that every investor is different. Some prioritize capital preservation, while others are comfortable with short-term market fluctuations in pursuit of long-term growth. Understanding where you fit on that spectrum is an important step in building an investment portfolio that works for you.

Before deciding where to invest, ask yourself a simple question.

What Kind of Investor Are You?

Are You the “Play It Safe” Type?

Seeing your investment value decline makes you uncomfortable. You likely have a conservative risk profile. You value stability, liquidity, and peace of mind. Your priority is protecting your capital while earning steady returns. This approach is often suitable for investors saving towards short-term goals or building an emergency fund.

The First Asset Money Market Fund provides exposure to low-risk, short-term instruments such as Treasury Bills. It is suitable for investors seeking stability and liquidity. While the fund is designed to preserve capital, investors should remember that returns may not always outpace inflation, meaning purchasing power can gradually erode over time.

Are You the “Steady Growth” Type?

Perhaps you are comfortable with some market fluctuations but still prefer a balanced approach. You understand that growing wealth often requires taking some risk, but you are not willing to bet everything on market movements. You likely have a moderate risk profile.

Moderate investors seek a balance between growth and stability. The First Asset Balanced Fund provides a diversified mix of equities, bonds, and money market instruments, helping to balance growth opportunities with risk management. Investors seeking regular income and potentially higher returns than those typically offered by money market investments may also consider the First Asset Bond Fund.

Are You the “I Can Handle the Ride” Type?

You understand that market ups and downs are simply part of the investment journey. You keep your eyes on the bigger picture and focus on long-term wealth creation. If you can remain invested during market downturns without losing sleep, you likely have an aggressive risk profile.

Aggressive investors recognize that equities have historically offered some of the strongest opportunities for long-term wealth creation. For investors comfortable with higher levels of volatility, the First Asset Equity Fund provides exposure to carefully selected listed equities designed to drive capital appreciation over time.

What If More Than Risk Influences Your Investment Decisions?

Investment decisions are not always driven by risk alone. Personal values, beliefs, and specific financial objectives are equally important considerations.

If ethical and faith-based investing is important to you, the First Asset Shariah-Compliant Fund offers a solution aligned with Islamic investment principles. For investors looking to diversify globally, the First Asset US Equity Fund provides international market exposure. If your goal is to hedge against currency fluctuations, the First Asset Dollar Fund offers straightforward access to foreign currency-denominated investments.

One More Thing Before You Decide

Understanding your risk tolerance is important, but it is equally important to consider your risk capacity. These two concepts are not the same.

Risk tolerance refers to how comfortable you are taking investment risk. Risk capacity refers to how much risk your financial situation can realistically afford.

You may feel comfortable investing aggressively. However, if you need access to those funds in the near future, a more conservative approach may be appropriate. The most effective investment decisions take both factors into account. Your investor profile can also evolve over time. As your income grows and responsibilities change, your appetite for risk may change as well.

The goal is not to find the “best” investment. Rather, it is to find the investment that is right for you, one that aligns with your goals, financial circumstances, and comfort with risk. The right investment gives you the confidence to stay invested through every market cycle and remain focused on what matters most: achieving your long-term financial goals.

At First Asset Management, we are committed to helping you make investment decisions that align with your goals, financial circumstances, and risk profile. Download the First Asset Management App today and take the next step in your investment journey.

For further enquiries, please contact us:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 0201 889 4444

Let us build wealth together.

First Asset Management