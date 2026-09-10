Niteon beat Brazilian food giant to win UN sustainable Enterprise Accelerator Fund

Niteon’s win signals growing global confidence in African trade infrastructure and a founder betting the whole continent’s supply chain can be rebuilt from the inside When UN opened its latest funding round to enterprises working on sustainable economic development, the shortlist read like a who’s-who of emerging-market ambition: fintech plays out of São Paulo, agri-processing […]

Niteon’s win signals growing global confidence in African trade infrastructure and a founder betting the whole continent’s supply chain can be rebuilt from the inside

When UN opened its latest funding round to enterprises working on sustainable economic development, the shortlist read like a who’s-who of emerging-market ambition: fintech plays out of São Paulo, agri-processing ventures from Nairobi, and one of Latin America’s most closely watched agritech companies, a Brazilian firm with deep roots in commodity logistics and years of institutional backing.

Niteon the four-arm trade and finance ecosystem built out of Lagos beat all of them.

The company confirmed it has been selected for a $400k in funding from the UNSEAF a result that founder and CEO Tony Nwose says validates a thesis he’s been building toward for years: that Africa’s trade infrastructure doesn’t need to be imported, it needs to be built natively, by people who understand the friction points firsthand.

Nwose on what it means to beat a bigger, more established Latin American competitor; something with edge, not corporate-safe],” Nwose told Nairametrics

A platform built in layers

Niteon isn’t a single product, it’s an ecosystem, and that structure is central to understanding why UNSEAF backed it. At the center sits Niteon HQ, branded internally as “The African Trade Center,” a B2B marketplace connecting more than 19,000 suppliers to buyers across Agriculture, Textile, and Commodities. The platform has processed north of $11 million in sales and moved over a million products to buyers as far afield as the United States, United Kingdom, Qatar, and Pakistan.

Around that core, Nwose has built three additional arms, each solving a different piece of the trade puzzle:

Niteon Capital described internally as “The Manufacturer’s Bank,” a financing layer built specifically for the working-capital gaps that strangle African manufacturers before they can scale.

Kunte AI a trade intelligence operating system designed to give suppliers and buyers the kind of market visibility that’s typically been reserved for large trading houses.

Niteon Hub AI-powered logistics infrastructure meant to close the last-mile gap that has historically made African exports slower and costlier to move than they should be.

Nairametrics asked Nwose on why the ecosystem approach, rather than a single point solution, was the right bet

Why this round mattered

UNSEAF selection process is competitive by design, and this cycle’s applicant pool included the Brazilian agritech firm

a company with a stronger balance sheet, more institutional funding history, and years of operating experience in a market UNSEAF has historically favored. That Niteon came out ahead is being read, in trade-finance circles, as a signal that funders are recalibrating where they see the next decade of growth.

broader trend of capital flowing toward African trade/fintech infrastructure, comparable deals, why investors are paying attention to the continent’s supply chain modernization right now

For Nwose, the win is personal as much as strategic.

what’s next

The $400k will go toward expanding Capital’s lending book to a defined number of manufacturers, scaling Hub’s logistics footprint into new corridors, deepening Kunte AI’s data coverage]. Nwose says the rollout begins Q1 2027