Tech News
Interswitch to launch multi-currency prepaid card with Kenya’s credit bank
Interswitch Group, an Africa-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company, has announced its partnership with Kenya’s Credit Bank to launch a multi-currency prepaid card.
The card is a contactless touch and go card that can be used in restaurants, filling stations, stores, or to pay for services anywhere in the world. It can also be used on ATMs to withdraw funds. The card has a Chip and PIN enabled to ensure secure online transactions.
The prepaid card is similar to a debit card but does not require an account attached to it. It is value-based, such that customers can only spend the loaded amount on the card at a time. The card is considered ideal for everyday payments like utility payments or travelling expenses.
Credit Bank’s new collaboration with Interswitch further advances the digital payments’ ecosystem across Africa. The partnership is expected to boost Interswitch’s issuing business, further enhancing the company’s leadership position in the financial services industry on the continent.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, Romana Rajput, Country General Manager, Interswitch Kenya stated that:
- “This is definitely a boost to Interswitch’s issuer-support & third-party processing business. We have been around for a while and we intend to keep entrenching digital payments in East Africa and across Africa as a whole. Now, customers will have access to the prepaid cards without necessarily having a bank account. The card can be funded through mobile money and it is widely accepted by merchants for payments and at the ATMs for withdrawals.”
Mr Jack Ngare, Credit Bank Director submitted that:
- “It is our aim to provide our customers with the control and confidence they need to manage their money smartly. Membership of the Visa network will allow the cardholders to use it worldwide for payments and withdrawals, and to transact safely online and at ATMs.”
Tech News
Parallel Wireless tapped to deliver on Nigeria’s connectivity vision
Parallel Wireless has been contracted to supply open RAN kit for thousands of new mobile sites in Nigeria.
Parallel Wireless Inc. has announced it will be part of Digital Farmers Club (DFC), Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), and NITDA Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA) initiatives to deliver 2G,3G,4G coverage across 2000 Nigerian villages.
The US based open RAN company was tapped by Hotspot Network Limited, a Network as a Service provider.
- The strategic goal of Parallel Wireless and Hotspot’s partnership is to help regional mobile operators build and expand wireless networks across Nigeria, providing next-generation digital services to local communities.
- This will meet DFC’s, USPFS’ and NAVSA’s objective to provide voice and data services to enable eHealth, eHospitality, eEducation, ebanking, eAgriculture and, as a result, improve the citizens’ standard of living and bring them into the digital economy.
- This will help DFC to create over 100,000 direct jobs and 1,500,000 indirect jobs across Nigeria.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, Engr. Morenikeji Aniye, Founder and CEO, Hotspot Network Limited, said:
- “Hotspot has signed a commercial agreement with MTN to deploy more than 2,000 sites starting with 500 in year one. We believe that Parallel Wireless’s innovative and easy to deploy 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G world’s leading Open RAN will enable faster time to market and deliver wireless internet to consumers and businesses.”
Christoph Fitih, Africa Sales Director, Parallel Wireless, said:
- “We are proud to be a part of such initiatives for implementing our world’s leading Open RAN platform to allow mobile operators to enable new and innovative services quick and cost-effective, in turn making a positive impact in the lives of the global population.”
Tech News
Gmail and other Google services get restored after massive outage
Gmail and other Google services are now up and running after a major technological outage, which affected the server of the technology giant at noon on Monday.
The technology giant in a statement issued via its YouTube account on Twitter stated that it was aware that users were having issues accessing YouTube.
The tweet reads: “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news.”
Google, however, ensured users that it is aware and looking into ways to resolve the outage, and will definitely update users as soon as there is more news.
As part of the issues, Gmail users reported receiving error messages when trying to refresh, access or log on to Gmail or Google Docs and other services.
Users were unable to send mails or search videos on YouTube, while Google Meet and Google Play were also inaccessible for some users, and many users were also unable to use Google search engine, Google Drive, Google Calendar and Google Maps.
What you should know
- The issue which started around 12:56pm WAT, according to the data gathered by DownDetector, spiked around 1:00pm WAT, as all Google properties went offline thus denying billions of users across the globe access to their respective accounts.
- This affected the activities of enterprise customers, education users, as well as consumers who rely on Google apps to plan their time or run a small business.
- Its video sharing and streaming service suffered a major downturn too, as users across the world were unable to assess the YouTube site, and those who tried to use it, did so using the incognito feature under Google Chrome.
- Unfortunately, despite the sheer number of complaints being filed by users every minute, Google has yet to explain why the problems have occurred or deny if the downturn was a consequence of a malicious attempt, as suggested by users.
- To ward off the brewing issue about the outage on social media, the technology giant helped users who reached out via Twitter and other means, regain access into their Gmail accounts.
Sequel to this at 2:16pm WAT, Google disclosed that its video sharing and streaming service are back up and running, and users can go on and access it.
Billionaire Watch
Airbnb co-founder, Brian Chesky gains over $7 billion in just a few days
The CEO of the room-sharing service company with more than 5 million listings has gained more than $7 billion dollars in the past week.
Airbnb has made its investors and more obviously, its founder CEO, Brian Chesky, the richest gainers in the past week.
Brain Chesky, the CEO of the room-sharing service company with more than 5 million listings has gained more than $7 billion dollars in the past week.
- The 39-year-old tech entrepreneur now has a net worth of $11.9 billion.
What you should know about Airbnb and it’s founder
According to the company’s December 2020 S-1/A filing, Brian Chesky owns about 67.2 million shares in the world’s most exciting stock. Brain Chesky owns an additional 9.2 million options in the company. After the company began trading on December 10, 2020, Chesky’s net worth increased by over $7 billion.
- The tech entrepreneur was born on August 29, 1981. After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design, he moved to California and rented a flat with classmate Joe Gebbia. Running short of rent in October 2007, they sold sleeping spaces in their apartment and decided to commercialize the idea leading to the birth of Airbnb.
- He started Airbnb about twelve years ago with Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia is believed to have raised about $6.4 billion in the private markets, according to PitchBook data.
- Following a remarkable comeback, the company’s share began trading on at its debut for $146 per share, more than double its initial public offer price and values the business at more than $100 billion.
- The recent valuation of Airbnb represents a major leap, taking into account its previous valuation high of $31 billion in a 2017 financing round.
- At its present trading valuation, Airbnb is more valuable than Uber, and more than two leading hospitality giants, Hilton and Marriott combined.
- Nairametrics, some days ago did an in-depth analysis on why it felt the Brian’s Chesky company’s IPO might be worth your money.
Though Airbnb’s seeming entry into the public market looks new, the business has built a consistent pathway of generating impressive revenue, that it’s closest rivals (Bookings, Expedia) would turn green at.
