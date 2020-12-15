Business
AfCTA: Effective implementation to boost Africa’s export by $560 billion
The African Continental Free Trade Area is capable of shoring up Africa’s export revenue by $560 billion.
The World Bank has revealed that the effective implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is capable of boosting Africa’s export by $560 billion, generating more revenue and lifting more Africans out of poverty.
This was disclosed by the Head of Trade Remedies, Nigeria Office for Trade Negotiations, Adetola Onayemi, in a keynote lecture titled “AfCFTA Overview: Objectives, Challenges, Benefits and Implementation Plan,” during the recently concluded Nairametrics Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar 2021.
Mr Onayemi also revealed that the effective implementation of the pact is capable of lifting 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty and boosting Africa’s income by $450 billion.
He quelled the rumour that Nigeria was forced into the treaty, insisting that Nigeria played a crucial and significant role in the negotiation and success of the trade pact. Driving home his point, Mr Onayemi said:
- “The World Bank has said that if the AfCFTA is implemented well, it is expected to raise 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty and 70 million Africans out of moderate poverty. It is going to boost export by $560 billion, increase our wage gain by 10% and boost Africa’s income by $450 billion.”
What you should know
- The AfCFTA will be one of the largest trade blocs in the global economy since the 1995 WTO establishment, with an estimated GDP of $3 trillion.
- As earlier reported by Nairametrics, the implementation of AfCFTA deal which was initially scheduled to take off on July 2020 has been postponed to January 2021 due to the pandemic.
- As at today, 54 out of the 55 member states of the African Union have signed the AfCFTA treaty, while 41 countries through their custom union have submitted tariff offers.
- On 5th of December 2020, Nigeria became the 34th country to submit its Instrument of Ratification.
Recent interventions
According to Mr Onayemi, recent key developments as regards the AfCFTA include;
- A Johannesburg declaration by member states to enhance women and youth participation.
- There is also an on-going conversation between AfCFTA and Afreximbank to develop a Pan-African payment settlement system to solve currency differences.
- There is also an on-going conversation with Zenith Bank to develop a trade portal.
- The AfCFTA is negotiating with Standard Bank to offer $1billion trade facility to SMEs.
- There is a provision for an initiative tagged Afrochampions, aimed towards providing a trillion dollar investment framework to AfCFTA enabling projects.
Haulage cost increases by more than 50% in a week as Apapa gridlock bites harder
Gridlock in Nigerian Port continues to bite harder as haulage cost increases by more than 50% in a week
The haulage cost of moving containers from the Tin Can Island Port has increased from N1.2 million to N1.8 million in a week.
This is according to a report by ThisDay. The investigation, however, builds on the report issued by the Media Company last week, that the cost of shipping containers had risen by more than 1,000 per cent from about N100,000 to about N1.2 million.
The prevalent issue of congestion at the ports has negatively impacted on the shipping cost in the port, as cost of moving a container from the Tin Can Island Port increased sporadically by more than 50% in a week.
The fact behind the figures
In line with preliminary understanding of the situation, and on-premise investigation carried out at the port, it is plausible that both regulatory and infrastructural breakdowns play key roles in the gridlock and the sporadic increase in haulage costs at the port.
The Infrastructural breakdown in the country continues to pile up the misery in the economy and also at the ports, as transfer of containers by road remains a tough tussle, as existing road infrastructure continue to dilapidate.
The Managing Director of Port & Cargo Handling Services, Mr. John Jenkins, expressed frustration over the poor port access road – Mile 2/Tin Can Island, which has led to the near-collapse of cargo delivery. He said:
- “Transfer of containers by road is almost not in existence because the road is blocked and you can’t get containers out. The problem is the road. If the problem of the road is solved, the problem inside the port will be solved as well.”
On the regulatory breakdown, investigation at the port by ThisDay revealed that truck operators attributed the sporadic increase in the cost of haulage services at the Tin Can Port to extortion by security operators, including Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security officials, police and the Presidential task team on Apapa gridlock, as the operators pay more than N250,000 per truck to gain access to the port.
To emphasize on this issue, The Chairman, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, described the situation at the ports as confusing and dispiriting. He disclosed that business is still ongoing, but the Presidential task team at the port has refused to leave because they are benefiting from the chaos.
He disclosed that the Presidential task team had formed a cartel with the police and NPA officials to set up shops to collect bribes and determine who enters.
Mr. Ojo Akintoye, a Clearing Agent operating at the Tin Can Island Port, disclosed there are more than four roadblocks between Tin Can Island Port First and Second Gates set up by the Presidential task team, the police and NPA officials, where each truck is expected to bribe officials before being allowed passage into the port. He said:
- “The extortion by NPA (security officials) and other security agencies who claim to be controlling traffic on the road is the cause of the impediment we are experiencing daily along the port access road.”
Also commenting on the issue of extortion by the Presidential Task Team and other security operatives is Prince Kayode Farinto, the National Vice President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), who called the team a money-making machine and supported its disbandment.
He disclosed that clearing agents lose an average of N300 million weekly to illegal collection by NPA security officials, the police and members of the Presidential Task Team, adding that to enter the port, truckers pay as high as N280,000 to security operatives on the road.
In the same manner, the House of Representatives asked the federal government to disband the Presidential Task Team, stressing that it has outlived its usefulness and is allegedly participating in extortion and contributing to the congestion of the Lagos ports.
The lawmakers had also urged government and other security agencies to immediately end extortion of truck drivers. Stating that the police and the Presidential Task Force remain the major cause of unending gridlock along the port access roads, with stakeholders such as importers, clearing agents and truck owners alleging that they are forced to pay as much as N250,000 to N280,000 per truck for entries and exits to the ports.
The reaction of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)
The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, at the budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport yesterday, disclosed that the agency, based on the ongoing arrangement with the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), was evolving a permanent solution to the gridlock on roads leading to the ports in Lagos.
She disclosed that Trucks Park had been established in Orile, Lagos, and the park will serve as call up centre for any truck waiting to evacuate goods at the ports and also facilitate the implementation of the electronic call-up system which had been put in place for the evacuation of goods by the Port Authority for trucks accessing the ports.
What you should know
- According to report, no fewer than 40 ships calling at the Tin Can Island Port are stranded at anchorage due to lack of space to discharge new cargoes at terminals in the port, as shipments from the port have been constrained by multiple toll points mounted by security operatives including men of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security department, the Nigeria police, Nigerian Army and officials of the Presidential Task Team.
- This situation continues to pile up the gridlock at the port, and thus affecting the port operation as cargo delivery continues to slow down, leading to astronomical rise in haulage and shipping cost, thereby increasing inflationary pressures in the country.
- However, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has directed all its members in Eastern ports to commence an indefinite strike, in protest over the retrenchment of 500 workers by the Management of Integrated Logistics Services (INTELS) Nigeria Limited and the Associated Maritime Services (AMS) Limited.
- The Union reiterated that the strike would last until the management of INTELS and AMS withdraw the sack letters issued to their members and resume negotiations with the unions.
- It also stated that the strike would not be called off until there is a guarantee from the management of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) that security operatives will no longer be used to deal with or settle industrial relations issues in the sector.
- In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of MWUN, Mr. Felix Akingboye, the union urged the federal government to investigate the deployment of armed security operatives to disrupt a peaceful gathering of workers. It called for sanctions against those who brought the security operatives that brutalised, intimidated and harassed its members.
AU signs MoU with EU’s International Centre for Migration Policy Development
The AU has signed an MoU with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.
The African Union (AU) Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), to enhance existing cooperation on Migration, and Mobility Governance between the two organizations.
The MoU was signed by H.E. Mrs Amira Elfadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs on behalf of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mohamed; while Director General, Mr. Michael Spindelegger, signed on behalf of ICMPD.
The MoU is the result of continuous engagement, informed by the priorities and objectives of the AU in an effort to improve political stability, enhance safety and security, advance social development and economic prosperity.
- Migration governance, particularly in the areas of the free movement of people, labour migration and mobility, trade, and remittances, amongst others is central to this effort.
- The envisioned scope of the cooperation echoes the Union’s strategic priorities, as anchored in the Agenda 2063 and in the Migration Policy Framework for Africa, while leveraging opportunities of mutual benefit for countries of origin and of destination.
- It will therefore serve as a catalyst for joint effort, bolstering cooperation at the continental level to complement bilateral and regional efforts, including between the African and European continents, as formalized recently in the framework of the AU-EU Continent-to-Continent Migration and Mobility Dialogue (C2CMMD).
What they are saying
Speaking during the virtual signing ceremony of the MoU, Commissioner Elfadil said:
“I am delighted to note with appreciation that this MoU captures and allows us to engage in most of the elements covered by our Migration Policy Framework for Africa and also elements under the Continent-to-Continent Migration and mobility Dialogue between Africa and Europe.’’
She added the existing cooperation between the AU Commission and the ICMPD would contribute to orderly, safe, and regular migration and mobility between the two Continents.
Speaking on behalf of ICMPD, Mr Spindelegger, stated that:
- “Areas of cooperation envisioned by the MoU are in line with the Migration Policy Framework for Africa, encompassing migration governance, free movement, labour migration and mobility, remittances and diaspora engagement, migration and trade, border governance, irregular migration and information sharing, amongst other areas.”
He said that ICMPD is particularly convinced about the benefits of the AU Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons in Africa, and that its ratification and implementation will advance social development and economic prosperity on the African continent. ICMPD will endeavour to support the AUC in this crucial effort.
What you should know
- AU spearheads Africa’s development and integration in close collaboration with African Union Member States, the Regional Economic Communities and African citizens.
- AU Vision is to accelerate progress towards an integrated, prosperous and inclusive Africa, at peace with itself, playing a dynamic role in the continental and global arena, effectively driven by an accountable, efficient and responsive Commission.
- The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is an international organisation with 18 Member States and about 350 staff members.
- It is active in more than 90 countries worldwide.
- It takes a regional approach in its work to create efficient cooperation and partnerships along migration routes. Priority regions include Africa, Central and South Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
- Its three-pillar approach to migration management – structurally linking research, migration dialogues and capacity building – contributes to migration policy development worldwide.
- ICMPD receives funding from its Member States, the European Commission, the UN and other multilateral institutions, as well as bilateral donors.
Court declines Seplat’s oral bid for property access, fixes ruling on Christmas Eve
The Federal High Court in Lagos has thrown-out appeal by Seplat to lift interim order restricting access to its property.
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has turned down an oral application by Seplat Petroleum Development Company to access its accounts and offices which were earlier shut down by a Mareva injunction obtained by Access Bank against it.
This is a sequel to an adjournment on the court ruling obtained on Thursday, December 12, 2020, over the controversial $85.8 billion debt. In lieu of this, Seplat Petroleum filed another application dated 12 December 2020, also seeking to discharge or lift the same interim order.
What happened
Seplat’s counsel, Mr. Abubakar Mamoud, SAN prayed the court to grant his client access to the offices and the accounts that were frozen pursuant to the order of the court. He averred that Seplat had posted a bond of $20 million as security. However, this appeal was vehemently rejected by Access Bank and thrown out by the Federal High Court, Lagos.
Reacting to the move by Seplat Petroleum, the Counsel to Access Bank, Mr. Kunle Ogunba, SAN described it as “Bizarre, unknown to our laws, unprofessional, speculative and utterly presumptions of the reserved ruling of the court.”
Mr. Ogunba urged the court not to pre-empt the outcome of its earlier ruling and not to accept the $20 million bond which in his view is inconsequential or trivial to the $85.8 billion debt.
Nairametrics gathered that some of the assets affected by the order include; 25, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos; 6, Agodogba Avenue, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos; and 11, Oba Adeyinika Oyekan Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Record of the corporate battle between Access Bank and Seplat Petroleum
Access Bank, the plaintiff/respondent in the suit, had earlier secured an ex-parte Mareva Injunction dated November 13, 2020, to shut Seplat’s premises and freeze its accounts in Nigeria and abroad. This is due to an outstanding loan of about $85.8billion incurred by Cardinal Drilling Services – a third party that provides drilling services to Seplat Petroleum.
- The line of argument upheld by the Bank is that Seplat Petroleum is a party or obligor to the loan obtained under the defunct Diamond Bank. It also believed that Seplat’s Chairman, ABC Orjiakor, is a stakeholder in Cardinal Drilling Services.
- In response to this, Seplat petroleum refuted the allegations, and its Chairman who is the first defendant filed an application dated December 3, 2020, seeking to discharge the orders. The other defendants did the same.
- The court heard the applications last Thursday, December 10, 2020, in a proceeding that took more than five hours. It also heard Access Bank’s application for an Interlocutory injunction.
- While awaiting the court’s ruling on the applications, Seplat filed another application dated 12 December 2020, also seeking to discharge or lift the same interim order.
- On Monday, December 14, 2020, the court turned down the request to lift the interim order and fixed December 24, 2020, as the date for ruling on an earlier application filed by Seplat.
What you should know: Nairametrics had earlier reported that Seplat Petroleum corporate headquarters is most likely to remain under lock and keys until 2021, except it gets the court to vacate the order against it at the next sitting.