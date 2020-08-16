Business News
African Continental Free Trade’s first commercial deal to take off January 1, 2021
Virtual meetings will be used to complete the outstanding discussions and negotiations.
The African Union has announced that the first commercial deal of the world’s biggest free-trade pact, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), will be taking off on January 1, 2021, as virtual meetings will be used to complete the outstanding discussions and negotiations.
The free trade agreement, which was signed last year and was supposed to take off on July 1, this year, had been delayed due to the coronavirus disease outbreak that has set back negotiations on the protocol for trade in goods, including tariff concessions.
READ MORE: AfCFTA delay: A bane to Africa’s $3.4 trillion economic bloc
Nairametrics had some months ago reported the delay in the take-off of AFCFTA, a $3.4 trillion economic block, due to the pandemic. Although the agreement was already legally in force, several details need to be ironed out as part of phase one of the process in order to make the July deadline a reality.
The continental body that is leading this trade deal, African Union, in a statement said that the outstanding negotiations will be finalized through a new African Virtual Trade Diplomacy Platform which is developed as a public-private partnership between the African Union Commission and over 20 African multinational companies.
READ ALSO: Nigeria signs African Trade Insurance Agency agreement
The free trade area, which is the world’s biggest free-trade zone by area, is expected to be fully operational by 2030. It has 55 member countries that have signed on to join including Nigeria, out of which 28 of them have ratified that agreement.
Africa is behind other parts of the world in terms of internal trade, with intra-continental trade accounting for just 15% of the total when compared to what is obtainable in Asia which is 58% and over 70% in Europe.
The AFCFTA agreement is expected to substantially increase trade within the region by lowering or eliminating cross-border tariffs on 90% of goods, thereby facilitating the movement of capital and people, promoting investment and paving the way for a continent-wide customs union.
Business
FG says fund not a challenge to completion of Lagos- Ibadan rail but lack of workers
Coronavirus pandemic has come to stay, CCECC to come up with measures of completing the rail project.
The Federal Government has disclosed that funding is not a challenge or impediment to the completion of the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan rail project, but rather a lack of workers.
The disclosure was made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, during an inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, in a press statement by Eric Ojiekwe, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry.
The Transport Minister had urged the project contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), to complete the project within a period of 5 months.
Amaechi, who was on the inspection of the rail project with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the coronavirus pandemic which has delayed the completion of the project has come to stay and so he asked the contractors, CCECC, to come up with measures of completing the rail project.
He was quoted as advising the project contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction, to adhere to safety measures such as compulsory use of masks and safety shields by all workers in order to get the required number needed to work in all stations.
He urged them to procure personal protective equipment for their workers as an excuse for failure would not be accepted.
On the Ibadan-Kano $5.6 billion rail which is yet to commence, Amaechi stated that government is yet to secure the loan from China Export-Import Bank, but assured it is still a top priority for this administration.
While giving his impression on the project, Lai Mohammed said, ‘’I am very impressed. The reason we brought you here is to see that it is not a concocted story. This is the reason why we are borrowing the money so that Nigerians can travel in dignity and comfort.’’
He said that the monies that had been borrowed for the project are not for grandiose display nor for overhead or running costs, but rather for capital projects which on completion would create jobs and provide the needed infrastructure for Nigerians.
He added that there was nothing wrong in borrowing as long as it is used to provide improved service delivery for the people.
Lai Mohammed was full of praises for Amaechi for the passion he has exhibited in driving the project and urged the contractors, CCECC, not to disappoint.
Other dignitaries that were part of the inspection tour included: the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, the Board Chairman, NRC, Engr. Ibrahim Alhassan Musa, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, among others.
FEATURED
South South States lead in Nigerian unemployment
The South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate.
Nigeria’s unemployment figures were released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. The NBS also released the most affected regions in Nigeria, as unemployment climbed to 27.1%.
According to the report, the South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate, followed by the South East with 29.1%, the North Central with 27.9%, the Northeast with 27.9%, North West with 26.3%, and the South West with 18.0%.
(READ MORE:13.9 million Nigerian youth are unemployed – NBS)
Further details in the report showed that the South South states have a collective total workforce of 13,929,526. Out of this number, a total of 5,147,325 are unemployed, according to the report.
See more details below
- Akwa Ibom State led in unemployment in the region at 45.2% and underemployment at 21.7%. 1,444,399 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,534,495.
- Rivers State came second with Unemployment at 43.7% and Underemployment at 19.8%. %. 1,714,189 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 3,921,860.
- Delta State in 3rd position with unemployment at 40.3% and underemployment at 20.1%. 1,005,848 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,494,452
- Cross River in 4th position with Unemployment at 31.6% and Underemployment at 26.6%. 618,484 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,959,675.
- Bayelsa recorded unemployment at 27.8% and underemployment at 20.6%. 287,671 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,033,280.
- Edo state had the lowest unemployment in the region at 19.0% and underemployment at 34.9%. 376,734 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,985,765.
It is interesting to note that the oil rich South South states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta receive the highest FAAC allocation from the Federal Government monthly.
It is also important to note that the NBS classifies those engaged in agriculture as “employed” and this could be a factor as to why unemployment rate in the South South is high. This is because South South states like Akwa Ibom do not have the land mass needed for large scale farming compared to states in the North.
This notwithstanding, the truth remains that failure to quickly address the high unemployment figures in the region could lead to more crime and violence.
Hospitality & Travel
NRC says Lagos-Ibadan rail to start operations next month with 16 trips daily
Okhiria disclosed that NRC will not wait for all the stations to be ready before starting operations.
The Federal Government have revealed that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will begin skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips every day.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, on Saturday, August 15, in Ibadan, during an inspection tour of the project by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Okhiria said that since the track laying had been completed between Ebute-Metta Junction in Lagos and Ibadan with the stations under construction, the operation would start between Yaba in Lagos and Ibadan.
READ MORE: Nigeria loses N150 billion annually to shipping tariffs
“We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue. We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day,” he said.
It should be noted that the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) announced that the track laying work for the 312km long double-track standard gauge Lagos-Ibadan railway line project would be completed in April.
The $1.5 billion project was slated to be completed earlier, but was moved forward due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ ALSO: FG approves $5.3 billion for Ibadan-Kano rail construction
Okhiria also disclosed that NRC will not wait for all the stations to be ready before starting operations so that Nigerians will begin to enjoy the dividends of the tracks and coaches that have arrived.
The rail tracks on the 156km modern rail line from the Ebute Metta Junction to Ibadan have been completed while the 10 major and minor stations are at various stages of completion.
The stations along the corridor include Apapa, Ebutte Metta Junction, Agege, Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto, Abeokuta, Olodo, Omi-Adio and Ibadan.
On his own part, Rotimi Amaechi said that baring any further delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were looking at the January 2021 completion date for the project. He said:
“Before Covid-19, for every station, we have between 150 to 200 workers but now we have 10 to 20 workers on the sites. We have told them now to increase the number of workers and manage COVID very well. Covid-19 has come to stay but government has to run.
“We have to deliver our promises to the people because that is why we are elected, so, let us hope that by January next year, the project will be ready,’’ he said.
He asked the Chinese contractor handling the project to speed up the construction work for the timely delivery of the project.