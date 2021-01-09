Cryptocurrency
List of Cryptos outperforming Bitcoin, with weekly gains of over 100%
4 cryptos have performed better than Bitcoin in 2021 alone, having registered weekly gains of more than 100%.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, is presently on a strong bullish run in regards to breaching another all-time high of $42,000 before pulling back around $40,200 as weekly gains of just 37%.
Still, 4 cryptos have surpassed the flagship crypto in 2021 alone, having registered weekly gains of more than 100% at the time of drafting this report.
The leader of the pack is Nano which rallied by 276% in the last 7 days.
The crypto asset is created for enabling quick transactions with no fees and little hardware needed. It has a market value of about $580 million.
Loopring comes in second with a weekly gain of 130%. Loopring is a protocol built on Ethereum, and created to power a fast and cheap decentralized exchange. Loopring’s market value is about $485 million.
Stellar comes in third on the account that it rallied by 125% over the past week,. Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored.
It began operation about 6 years ago, with the major objective being to boost financial inclusion globally by reaching the world’s unbanked, prevalent in many parts of Africa and minor Asia. It, however, updated such objectives by focusing on assisting financial institutions to connect with each other through blockchain technology. Stellar has a market value of $6.5 billion.
The fourth is Status with a weekly gain of 101% at press time, the crypto asset has an operating system for mobile appliances. Its functionality includes allowing access to the decentralized applications on Ethereum. Its market value is a little over $214 million.
Bitcoin drops $2,000 in value after $847 million worth of BTC was moved by an entity
Crypto trading is becoming particularly very risky, which is perfectly outlined by the number of total liquidations in the past few days
Large crypto entities are definitely up to something, with the prevailing bullish trend at the world’s flagship crypto, as Bitcoin has dropped to $40,000 after an unknown Bitcoin whale moved about $847 million worth of cryptos.
Data retrieved from BTC Block bot, an advanced crypto tracker, revealed that a large entity transferred 20,400 BTC worth $847 million, in block 665,112. A few hours later, bitcoin dropped to around $40,000 at press time.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 20,400 BTC ($847M) in block 665,112
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) January 8, 2021
What this means: Crypto traders should however be aware that the prevailing volatility in play in the Bitcoin market is unprecedented. Crypto trading is becoming particularly very risky, which is perfectly outlined by the number of total liquidations in the past few days.
- Crypto fans are presently cheering Bitcoin as an inflation hedge in an era of unprecedented amounts of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.
- About $1.45 billion (both bullish and bearish positions) were liquidated in less than a day.
What you should know: In the Bitcoin market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address), that owns around 1000 coins or more.
Bitcoin on a grand slam win, trading at $41,200
Bitcoin is up 10.69% for the day and presently has a market value of $766.5 Billion
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin is under insane buying pressure from global investors.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $41,220.86 with a daily trading volume of $96.4 billion and is up 10.69% for the day.
- It presently has a market value of $766.5 Billion.
- After dropping as much as 10% from its previous all-time highs a day before, the flagship crypto paused to stay lower only for a matter of few hours before a stronger bullish momentum began.
- Thereafter, Bitcoin not only matched its all-time highs but delivered a new one — $41,220.
Crypto traders are however aware that the prevailing volatility in play in the Bitcoin market is unprecedented. Crypto trading is becoming particularly very volatile, which is perfectly outlined by the number of total liquidations in the past few days.
About $1.45 billion (both bullish and bearish positions) were liquidated in less than a day.
Also, data retrieved from Glassnode showed institutional investors are largely responsible for the strong bullish momentum in play as the number of Addresses Holding 1,000+ Bitcoins just reached an all-time high of 2,376.
- The previous ATH of 2,362 was observed earlier today.
- Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding at least 1,000 Bitcoins.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 1k+ coins just reached an ATH of 2,376
Previous ATH of 2,362 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/cjV0krRVgK pic.twitter.com/kmp93jSqxk
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 8, 2021
Ethereum investors have gained 51% in 2021 alone
Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin (30%) on its year to date performance amid record-buying pressure from institutional and retail investors.
Ethereum has recorded impressive gains in recent days as it has returned more than 51% to its investors in 2021 alone.
The world’s utility crypto outperformed Bitcoin (30%) on its year to date performance amid record-buying pressure from institutional and retail investors.
However, at press time, Ethereum traded at $1,175.50 with a daily trading volume of $40.2 Billion. Ethereum is down 2.47% for the day. It presently has a market value of $134.2 billion.
Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, revealed:
“Ethereum Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 99.293%. A previous 2-year high of 99.277% was observed earlier today.”
- Metric Description: The percentage of unique addresses whose funds have an average buy price that is lower than the current price.
“Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are being counted, contracts are excluded.
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 99.293%
Previous 2-year high of 99.277% was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/caVzUVoOt2 pic.twitter.com/pm0FqG969B
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 8, 2021
Before Ether’s break above the $1,000 mark, recall that a highly respected crypto strategist and crypto investor, Michaël van de Poppe, recently spoke on his outlook on Ethereum and how high the world’s most popular utility crypto could go.
In a YouTube interview seen by Nairametrics, the crypto expert spoke in detail on how Ethereum could breach its all-time high of $1,432.
- “Currently, we’ve got a clear block holding as support that we are actually holding as support and we can see that we are making higher lows, higher highs. There was the crucial level to hold at $530… What I want to see holding in general is this area around $530. If we do lose that, then we get the best entry zone that we initially made here, which is around $470, $490 to $450.”
He also spoke on why Ethereum’s recent breakout sets up the second-largest crypto for a move above its all-time high of $1,432.
- “Given that we are currently searching, even more, I have to redo the Fibonacci levels and then you can see that the next impulse wave is most likely somewhere in 2021, maybe Q1 2021. Already, we’re going to see a rally towards the all-time high. That’s going to be the next one.”