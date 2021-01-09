List of Cryptos outperforming Bitcoin, with weekly gains of over 100%

The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, is presently on a strong bullish run in regards to breaching another all-time high of $42,000 before pulling back around $40,200 as weekly gains of just 37%.

Still, 4 cryptos have surpassed the flagship crypto in 2021 alone, having registered weekly gains of more than 100% at the time of drafting this report.

The leader of the pack is Nano which rallied by 276% in the last 7 days.

The crypto asset is created for enabling quick transactions with no fees and little hardware needed. It has a market value of about $580 million.

Loopring comes in second with a weekly gain of 130%. Loopring is a protocol built on Ethereum, and created to power a fast and cheap decentralized exchange. Loopring’s market value is about $485 million.

Stellar comes in third on the account that it rallied by 125% over the past week,. Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored.

It began operation about 6 years ago, with the major objective being to boost financial inclusion globally by reaching the world’s unbanked, prevalent in many parts of Africa and minor Asia. It, however, updated such objectives by focusing on assisting financial institutions to connect with each other through blockchain technology. Stellar has a market value of $6.5 billion.

The fourth is Status with a weekly gain of 101% at press time, the crypto asset has an operating system for mobile appliances. Its functionality includes allowing access to the decentralized applications on Ethereum. Its market value is a little over $214 million.