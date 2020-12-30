Just-in: Osun shifts curfew to 1am, allows cross-over with strict warnings

The Osun State Government has relaxed its directive prohibiting religious gatherings during new year’s eve, as it shifted the curfew from 12 am to 1 pm.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, in a statement shared via the state’s Twitter handle on Wednesday. She said that the government insisted that no one should be on the streets by 1am.

According to Egbemode, the state government had decided to allow cross-over gatherings, being sensitive to the mood of the season.

She said, “But any organisation holding cross over service must note that they are expected to close the service early and everyone must be off the streets by 1am.

“Security operatives have been given the directive to enforce this guideline. Religious bodies and citizens are therefore advised to comply because we do not want anyone to spend the first day of the year in police custody.

“Also, the leadership of religious bodies must ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, which include accommodating only 50 percent capacity of their normal attendance, ensuring social distancing, use of nose mask or face fields by participants.”

Covid-19: Osun gives fresh directives on Crossover Service In a Statement signed by the Commissioner for Information & Civic Orientation; Mrs Funke Egbemode, said its sensitivity to the mood of the season has necessitated a review of its earlier position. — Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) December 29, 2020

What you need to know

The state government had earlier directed that there should be no cross-over services under any guise, as part of its measures at curbing the spread of coronavirus.