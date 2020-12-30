Paid Content
KPMG names Ecobank Nigeria among 2020 Customer Experience Leaders
Ecobank Nigeria is among top three in customer service support to SMEs – KPMG Report.
Leading audit and professional services company, KPMG Nigeria, has ranked Ecobank Nigeria among the top three banks with good customer experience in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment. KPMG’s Nigeria banking industry customer experience survey measures the performance of lenders in the country in terms of their relationship with their account holders and other users of financial services. The 2020 survey covered 15,056 retail customers, 1,856 SMEs and 332 commercial/corporate organisations. Respondents were selected from customers who have interacted with their bank in the last six months.
According to the report in the SME category, Sterling Bank, Union Bank and Ecobank were top three. They were trailed by Zenith Bank and FCMB. Specifically, the report stated that respondents were impressed with the interaction between Ecobank and its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, stressing that the bank was able to provide personalized service to its respective customer segments. “The remote working arrangements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have further constrained banks from catering to this stated need. While many banks struggled with providing dedicated relationship managers to SMEs, other banks quickly adapted by developing “how-to” guides for their relationship managers to navigate client relations during the pandemic. Ecobank, FCMB and Union Bank are rated as the top banks in the delivery of personalised experiences,” the report stated.
Commenting, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan stated the bank’s unwavering commitment to support and sustain the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in all sectors of the economy. He reiterated that Ecobank had invested in a robust technology-based model which positioned it to cope with current and future challenges including provision of convenient digital banking services to customers in a seamless manner, adding that the bank will continue to harness and explore the various intervention schemes, funding and trade opportunities for small businesses.
“We are delighted with this recognition from KPMG. It underscores our commitment to customer-centricity and putting the customer first in all that we do. We provide access to finance and markets to our customers and are the natural choice for ease of payments, trade and distribution within Africa on a real time, 24/7 basis. Our well trained personnel leverage the financial products and services we offer to support SMEs at all times through about 20,000 agency banking locations across the country and our digital platforms namely Ecobank Omnilite, Ecobankmobile, Ecobankpay, EcobankOmniplus, Rapid Transfer amongst others. By utilising these digital offerings, our customers can easily access their bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries, have access to credit and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices,” Mr Akinwuntan stated.
The KPMG 2020 Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey tagged: The customer in a new reality is the 14th edition. Banks are usually rated in three categories – Retail, SME and Wholesale. The researchers asked customers across financial market segments about their experience with their banks based on six pillars of personification, integrity, expectations, time and effort, resolution and empathy.
Paid Content
FCMB deepens financial inclusion, opens ultra-modern cash centre at Ikorodu, Lagos
This is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again proved its mettle as a customer-centric financial institution that cares for the comfort of its customers by opening a world-class Cash Centre at Ikorodu, Lagos.
The ultra-modern Cash Centre, located at Oluwarotimi Adeola Street, Ori Okuta Junction, Off Isawo Road, Ajaguro-Owutu, Ikorodu, takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses present within Owutu and its environs, including the popular Ikorodu garage, Agric Junction and Haruna areas. The development, which is coming two weeks after the Bank opened another Cash Centre at Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho local government in Lagos, is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion, especially in densely populated areas like Ikorodu where a large number of people desire excellent banking services.
The Cash Centre, which commenced operations on December 21, 2020, is powered by solar energy, and equipped with latest traditional and digital banking infrastructure that ensures convenient and secured financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment. This is in addition to the team of highly experienced staff deployed to attend to the needs of existing and potential customers of the Bank.
Speaking on the opening of the FCMB Cash Centre at Owutu, Ikorodu, the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments.
According to him, “this is another turning point in our commitment to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the very best of Banking experience from FCMB. We consider our presence at Owutu, Ikorodu as another great opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ikorodu is one the fastest growing residential and business hubs in Lagos. As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed.’’
Also commenting, the Divisional Head, Service Management of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said, “having a second physical outlet in Ikorodu to support our long existing Branch in the town reinforces our customer-centric approach. We assure that individuals and businesses at Owutu and its environs will enjoy the valued-added offerings which FCMB has been known for since its establishment 37 years ago. We will also use the opportunity to further optimise our strategic digital transformation drive by deploying channels that would promote rapid growth in the area. We urge existing and potential customers to take advantage of the benefits which the Cash Centre offers by banking with FCMB.”
FCMB, as a foremost financial institution in Nigeria, has continued to wax stronger by re-engineering its processes and leveraging on emerging technologies to offer seamless customer experience at all channels. This is in line with its values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC)”. With its more than 6 million customer base, over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and upward growth in overall performance, the Bank has consistently proved its mettle as a resilient and dominant player in the Nigerian financial services industry.
These strides have earned the Bank several accolades and awards. The Bank recently emerged as winner of the prestigious award of Best SME Bank in Africa at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards. In 2019, the lender was conferred with the award of “Most Business-Friendly Bank” at the BusinesDay Banking and Finance Awards. It equally bagged the award of “Excellence in Customer Experience” at the Finnovex Award held last year. In addition, FCMB was rated as the number one Bank for SMEs in Nigeria, courtesy of the Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey report by KPMG.
With a clear understanding of its market and environment, FCMB is well positioned to continue to create value by delivering exceptional services, while enhancing the growth and achievement of the personal and business aspirations of its customers.
For more information about FCMB and it’s wide range of financial services, please visit www.fcmb.com
Paid Content
Stanbic IBTC celebrates the Yuletide season with “21 Days of Christmas”
The 21 Days of Christmas campaign serves to encourage customers to spread cheer this holiday season.
In the spirit of this year’s Yuletide, Stanbic IBTC launched a 21 Days of Christmas Campaign, aimed at supporting its customers with products and services that meet their lifestyle needs.
This campaign serves to encourage customers to spread cheer this holiday season, while also reminding them of the wide range of Stanbic IBTC products designed to ease everyday living.
The products range from the ability to receive payments seamlessly without getting charged when using C’Gate, to being able to gift someone a mutual fund, to getting extra cash needed for the year-end celebrations using a personal credit card loan, customers can enjoy seamless financial solutions from Stanbic IBTC this holiday season.
Understanding the importance of having cash on hand to cater to self, family and loved ones this season, the financial organisation is reminding customers to take advantage of its EZ Cash product which provides instant loans that can be paid up over 12 months at a meagre 2.5 per cent interest.
Also, customers can access up to 50 per cent of their next salary in the form of salary advance, to meet urgent financial demands ahead of the festivities. Besides loans, the institution is also making cash more accessible by enabling ATM withdrawals without the use of a debit card using a simple paycode feature.
Not leaving out business owners, Stanbic IBTC has also provided an overdraft offer for entrepreneurial clients to stock up their stores or buy goods needed to meet their customers’ demands this season.
In the spirit of giving, Stanbic IBTC is encouraging customers to gift mutual funds that can help loved ones achieve their financial goals over the short, medium and long term. With as little as N5000, customers can buy mutual fund gifts for others, and those who spread the most cheer, stand a chance of getting rewarded with mutual funds.
Still on giving, customers can get between 5 to 10 per cent discounts when they shop with their Stanbic IBTC Mastercard or Stanbic IBTC Verve debit cards at various malls and outlets such as Hubmart, Pricepally, Chicken Republic, Konga, Kwik Delivery and Kwik Bites. Not to forget the @Ease Slash, which offers a reduction in bank charges on @Ease wallet to a flat rate of N10 from the regular bank charge for transactions.
To ensure that customers enjoy ease on all transactions, Stanbic IBTC’s mobile App and online channels will remain accessible for scheduled payments and instant transactions even on public holidays.
Paid Content
Our 2020 Story: Edu360 Degrees of Impact
Surprisingly, we have had one of our best years yet, going by the sheer impact we’ve made.
2020 has been one for the books.
Like many others, we were forced to pivot, and pivot quickly. As the pandemic hit, we reimagined what our year should look like and began to move from normal, to new normal, to better normal. The goal was clear – ramp up impact across the ecosystem despite the limitations, and ensure our community of educators, students, parents and other stakeholders was prepared for learning in and through the rapidly evolving realities.
Surprisingly, we have had one of our best years yet, going by the sheer impact we’ve made.
Here are the highlights of our year:
In May, we kick started engagement with a webinar for parents designed to ensure they were emotionally in tune with their kids who suddenly had to spend more time at home.
May 27, 2020 was Children’s Day and we hosted young people from all over Nigeria at a virtual book-reading event on the importance of maintaining proper hygiene.
In June, we held our first virtual conference, which brought together stakeholders across the education ecosystem to discuss the different ways we can advance education in the new normal.
At the core of the work we do at edu360 is teacher training and development. We recognise the impact teachers make and ensure we are contributing to equip them with the right knowledge and tools. Continuing from the over 1100 teachers trained in 2018 and 2019, this year, we trained 324 teachers through our virtual programs.
Following a campaign that began in August 2020, edu360, in partnership with Awarri, an Artificial Intelligence company, trained 25 kids during a six-week Robotics program. In the next phase, which has already begun, edu360 is partnering with several schools to include Robotics in their curriculums. Tutors from these schools will receive Robotics training for free.
In August, in partnership with Cece Yara Foundation, Edu360 delivered an awareness campaign to sensitise the public on the dangers of child abuse.
In the months of September and October, we held two webinars for parents, teachers and guardians on Internet Safety for kids and Navigating School Re-entry
As we gear up for 2021, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram, @unionbankng and on Twitter @unionbank_ng to stay up to date on everything Edu360.
Also, look out for the Mobo Game Jam.