Ogun State Assembly approve 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N338.6 billion

The Ogun State House of Assembly has approved the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N338.6 billion, after making adjustments to the recurrent and capital expenditure.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the passage is sequel to the presentation of a committee report on the 2021 budget during plenary sitting yesterday. A committee chaired by the Leader, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr. Olakunle Sobukanla, was earlier charged to study the 2021 budget proposal and present the reports before the House.

Sequel to the committee report on the 2021 Appropriation Bill, the total recurrent expenditure was increased from N141.7 billion to N146.5 billion, while capital expenditure was reduced from N176.6 billion to N171.8 billion.

The report also noted that there were adjustments in the recurrent expenditure of 29 agencies and capital expenditure of 27 others.

