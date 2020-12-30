Connect with us
ikeja electric
Esetech
CCI traders
Ecobank
Patricia
FCMB ads
IZIKJON
Fidelity ads
first bank
Stallion ads
financial calculator
deals book
app

Economy & Politics

Ogun State Assembly approve 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N338.6 billion

Ogun State Assembly has finally approved the sum of N338.6 billion for its 2021 Appropriation Bill,

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ogun, Imo States give free hand sanitizers

The Ogun State House of Assembly has approved the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N338.6 billion, after making adjustments to the recurrent and capital expenditure.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the passage is sequel to the presentation of a committee report on the 2021 budget during plenary sitting yesterday. A committee chaired by the Leader, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr. Olakunle Sobukanla, was earlier charged to study the 2021 budget proposal and present the reports before the House.

Sequel to the committee report on the 2021 Appropriation Bill, the total recurrent expenditure was increased from N141.7 billion to N146.5 billion, while capital expenditure was reduced from N176.6 billion to N171.8 billion.

The report also noted that there were adjustments in the recurrent expenditure of 29 agencies and capital expenditure of 27 others.

What you should know

  • Nairametrics reported that the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on December 2, 2020 presented the state’s 2021 budget tagged “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability,” worth N339 billion to the House for approval.
  • The 2021 budget estimates is N110.974 billion less than the 2020 proposal of N449.974 billion.
  • Following the review of the 2021 budget proposal based on the recommendations by the Sobukanla led committee, the revenue targets of 18 ministries/agencies were modified, while internal loan reduced from N98.3 billion to N95.7 billion.
  • Revenue projections were upwardly reviewed from N119.1 billion to N121.8 billion.
  • Capital receipts were reduced from N142.1 billion to N139.5 billion.

Economy & Politics

Enugu State House of Assembly approves 2021 Budget worth N169.8 billion

The appropriation bill earmarked 60% of its total budget size to capital expenditure, while the remaining 40% is for recurrent expenditure.

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 30, 2020

By

Enugu State House of Assembly today passed the state’s 2021 appropriation bill of N169.8 billion.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the budget christened “Budget of recovery and Continued Growth,” earmarked N101.1 billion (60% of the overall budget size) as capital expenditure, while the remaining 40% which translates to N68.1 billion was budgeted for recurrent expenditure.

Nairametrics learnt that the budget aligns with the Enugu State Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2021-2023 and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), aimed at prudent fiscal management coupled with prioritization of public expenditure, all focused on achieving a better balance between capital and recurrent expenditures.

What you should know

  • The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on 9 December 2020, presented the 2021 budget proposal of N169.8 billion to the State Assembly.
  • The 2021 budget estimate is about 16% higher the 2020 revised budget of the state which stood at N146.4 billion.
  • The projections for the state 2021 budget are predicated on the micro and macro-economic indicators of national inflation rate of 11.95%, national real GDP growth of 3%, oil production benchmark of 1.86 million barrels per day, oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel and an exchange rate of N380 per dollar.
  • Some of the key deliverables of the 2021 capital budget include; rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Water Borehole Programme, commencement of AFD-Funded 3rd National Urban Water Sector Reform, amongst others.

Economy & Politics

Bauchi State House of Assembly approves 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N213.9 billion

The 2021 Budget allocated 56% of its total budget size to capital expenditure, while the remaining 44% was allocated to recurrent expenditure.

Published

23 hours ago

on

December 29, 2020

By

Bauchi lands $864 million deal to produce cement , Bauchi state Governor self-isolates over COVID-19

Bauchi State House of Assembly has today December 29, 2020 approved the State’s Appropriation Bill for 2021 worth N213.9 billion.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, the budget christened “Budget of Fulfilment and Consolidation,” was presented by the Governor of the state, Bala Muhammed, on December 15, 2020.

The budget earmarked the sum of N120.72 billion (56%) for capital expenditure, while the sum of N93.2 billion (44%) was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

In the same vein, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, commended the house and committee members for their support and cooperation in passing the budget.

What you should know

  • The 2021 budget when relatively compared with the 2020’s provision of N167.2 billion, indicates an increase of 27.9% Y-O-Y, which translates to a monetary term of N46.7 billion.
  • The state’s 2021 budget is to be financed by recurrent revenue estimates of N180 billion and capital receipts of N105 billion. The breakdown of the recurrent revenue estimates showed that N68.3 billion is expected as statutory allocations, N24 billion from Internally Generated Revenue, while N16 billion will be made from Value Added Tax.

What to expect

As part of the statutory process, Nairametrics anticipate executive assent to the bill in the days ahead, in a bid to expedite the process of implementing the budget to the overall benefit of residents of the state.

Economy & Politics

Lagos State House of Assembly approves the sum of N1.163 trillion for 2021 budget

Lagos State House of Assembly has upwardly reviewed and approved the sum of N1.163 trillion as the budgetary allocations for 2021.

Published

1 day ago

on

December 29, 2020

By

Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Lagos State House of Assembly, Lagos 2021 Appropriation Bill scales through second reading

The Lagos State House of Assembly has approved the sum of N1.163 trillion today, as the total budgetary allocation for 2021.

The recent development indicates an increase of N8.5 billion from the amount originally presented for consideration to the house, according to a verified tweet by the Lagos State House of Assembly, seen by Nairametrics.

Lagos Assembly passes bill to establish Lottery and Gaming Authority

Recall that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, on November 2020, presented the state budget tagged “Budget of Rekindling Hope,” worth N1.155 trillion, to the State House of Assembly. The budget earmarked the sums of N703.23 billion for capital expenditure and N451.75 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Sequel to the presentation, a plenary session was held today 29th of December, 2020 and the appropriation bill discussed. After much deliberation, the sum of N1.163 trillion was approved for the 2021 budget.

As at the time of filing this report, Nairametrics is yet to ascertain the reason for the increase in the statutory allocation.

Lagos Assembly passes Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Bill into law

Plenary proceedings

  • The House in its plenary session today, considered the 2021 Appropriation Bill forwarded by the Governor. The motion to consider the bill was moved by Honourable G.O Yishawu.
  • After much deliberations and comments on the presentations of the reports, Honourable Adedamola Kasumu, moved a motion that the reports be adopted by the resolutions of the House. The motion was seconded by Honourable Lukmon Olumoh.
  • Majority leader of the House, Honourable Agunbiade S.O.B, gave a summary of what transpired in the committee of Supply as the House reverts back to plenary.
  • Finally, the House approved a budget size of N1, 163,522,460,717.

Plateau Governor assents 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N147.6 billion

What this means

The recent development is a big boost to expediting the implementation of the 2021 budget, especially as the state government strives to rebuild the economy from the ruins of the COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS protests that negatively impacted the state.

With the legislative passage, what remains for the Budget to take its full course is the executive assent which is the next and final stage.

Nigeria Health Infrastructure Development Bank Bill scales second reading at House plenary

What you should know about the appropriation bill

  • The 2021 budget is centred on advancing the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the State Government and expected to rekindle hope in the state on the implementation of its content.

Lagos Govt seals Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru for contravening COVID-19 protocol

