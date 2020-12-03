Economy & Politics
Dapo Abiodun presents N339 billion budget to Ogun State Assembly
Ogun State Governor has presented a N339 billion 2021 budget to the State House of Assembly.
The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, presented the N339 billion budget for 2021 tagged “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability,” to the Ogun State House of Assembly.
This was disclosed by the Governor on Wednesday after he presented the budget proposal to the House. He added that the budget will remain focused on completing as many projects as possible.
I have just presented the Appropriation Bill for the Year 2021, tagged "Budget of Recovery and Sustainability" at the Ogun State House of Assembly, following inputs from stakeholders across the three Senatorial Districts in the State. pic.twitter.com/laWjnFzxkv
— Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) December 2, 2020
What they are saying
“Aggregate expenditure for the State Government is N339billion, with a recurrent expenditure of N162billion and capital expenditure of N177billion,” the State Governor said in his statement.
He added that the budget would be focused on project completion in the state.
“The budget remains focused on the completion of as many ongoing projects as possible. The State House of Assembly would be presented with the most critical projects, which we must all work collectively to ensure they receive adequate funding,” he said.
He also said that the budget will provide suitable grounds for recovery from the obvious economic challenges of the current fiscal year, while ensuring that Ogun State’s local economy remains sustainable going forward.
Economy & Politics
National Assembly does not have power to replace constitution – Omo-Agege
The Deputy Senate President has stated that the National Assembly does not have the power to replace the constitution.
The Deputy President of Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has stated that the National Assembly does not have the power to replace the constitution.
The Senator disclosed this at a meeting with the Alliance of Nigerian Patriots led by Amb. Umunna Orjiako on Wednesday. He was represented by his media aide, Mr. Yomi Odunuga.
Omo-Agege said what could be achieved was an amendment of the constitution by the National Assembly. He urged stakeholders to channel the demands of a new constitution towards constitutional amendment.
“I am not so sure that we as a Parliament have the power to replace the Constitution. We can only make amendments and it is explicit in sections 8 and 9 of the constitution on how we can do that and the requisite number of votes required.
“I say that because there are some top attorneys in this country, who for some reasons, keep saying that we don’t even need any of this, that we should just bring a new constitution. We can’t do that.
“What we are mandated to do by law is to look at those provisions and bring them up-to-date with global best practices, especially to the extent that it tallies with the views of the majority of Nigerians. So we are not in a position to replace this constitution, but we can only amend.”
The senator also said that the Senate would look into issues like restructuring if there is a major demand for it from Nigerians and also the exclusive legislative list.
“But, like I said, most of the issues you have raised here, like zones replacing states, that’s another euphemism for going back to the regions. We will look into that if that is what majority of our people want.
“You talked about devolution of powers. The preponderance of views we have received so far is that those 68 items are very wide and need to shed some weight and move them to the Concurrent Legislative List.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week, that Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said any plan to restructure Nigeria and the Constitution must pass through legal due process from the National Assembly.
Economy & Politics
Gov. Wike presents 2021 budget worth N448.6 billion
Rivers State Governor has presented the 2021 budget worth N448.66 billion to the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has presented the 2021 budget titled “Budget of Recovery and Consolidation,” worth N448.66 billion to the Rivers State House of Assembly for consideration.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, the budget represents more than 20% increase over the 2020 Revised Budget of N300 billion.
What you should know
- The 2021 budget comprises the sum of N305.89billion budgeted for capital expenditure, while N142.78billion is earmarked as recurrent expenditure.
- Of the budgeted sum for capital expenditure, which represents 68.18% of the total sum constituted; Administrative Sector, N87.7 billion; Economic Sector, N105 billion; Law and Justice, N1.7 billion; Social sector, N132 billion; and deductions/Loan repayments, N38 billion.
- N82.9 billion is budgeted for provision of infrastructure including roads, bridges and the completion of flyover projects at Okoro-Nu-Odo, Rumuola, Rumuogba, and GRA junctions, all in Port Harcourt metropolis.
- Out of the sum budgeted for recurrent expenditure, N76 billion is for personnel costs; N18.8 billion is for overheads and N47.7 billion will be for grants and transfers to the consolidated revenue charges.
What they are saying
Commenting on the budget, the Governor said: “The 2021 budget will also prioritise security and sustain existing efforts in combating insecurity and keeping residents safe and secure.
“We will also deliver the Ogoni/Andoni/Opobo unity road, the Eastern Bypass dualisation, 6th and 7th flyover projects and the Wakama road, as well as all other ongoing rural roads in our communities and local government areas across the state.”
What this means
With about 68.18% of the total budget allocated to capital expenditure, this is a pointer that the present administration is committed to continuing various capital and developmental projects aimed at transforming the state, advancing its economic and social growth, and positioning it as one of the frontline states in Nigeria.
Economy & Politics
Senate rules out the use of unclaimed dividends to fund 2021 Budget
The Senate has ruled out the Federal Government’s proposed plan to use unclaimed dividends to fund the 2021 Budget.
The Nigerian Senate has ruled out the use of unclaimed dividends to fund the 2021 Budget.
The objection was raised by Senator Suleiman Kwari, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North District Zone I, at today’s senate plenary in Abuja.
While speaking on the creation of an unclaimed dividend and unutilised bank balance trust fund where dividends declared and unclaimed will be held, as stipulated in the 2020 Finance Bill, Kwari said the subsequent request of these dividends by the owners would deter the government’s activities if relied on.
Kwari called on the Federal Government to rule out the use of unclaimed dividends to fund the 2021 budget and consider a more sustainable and relatively option like the Pension Fund Administrative instead.
What they are saying
Speaking at the Senate plenary today, Senator Suleiman Kwari said: “I wish to commend some of the ways the Executive has put before us, measures to fund the 2021 budget. Some of them are really commendable. But Some of the ways here might be counter-productive.
“I want to single out the use of unclaimed dividend to fund the 2021 budget. I think it should be reviewed by the Executive because if eventually, the owner of these funds come up to claim them, the fund will not be readily available for use.
“I urged the Federal Government to look at something like the Pension Fund Administrative instead of hoping on the unclaimed fund.”
What you should know
- The Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year disclosed that the total value of unclaimed dividend in the Nigerian capital market closed 2019 at N158.44 billion, with over N100 billion of the dividend from unclaimed shares.
- However, the House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions raised an alarm over the growing unclaimed dividends in the capital market, which was projected to cross the N200 billion mark at the close of 2020.
- Following this projection, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance at a webinar organised by KPMG in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, disclosed that the Federal Government was considering the creation of an unclaimed dividend and unutilised bank balance trust fund where dividends declared and unclaimed will be held.
- Through this, the unclaimed dividends would be handed over to the government, as trustee, in the perpetual fund created under the supervision of the CBN & DMO, with private sector involvement in the governance of the fund.