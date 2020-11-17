Reps to support total reforms in aviation industry through legislation – Speaker

The House of Representatives has promised to support total reforms in the aviation industry through legislation, as it appeals for active participation of stakeholders in public hearings.

This was disclosed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

READ:

According to him, the House has identified that the aviation industry is a key contributor to the growth of the country’s economy and through legislation it would do all it can to develop the industry.

During the opening of a 3-day public hearing session on six aviation-sector bills by the Committee on Aviation, he explained that the draft legislation would make the sector more effective and efficient.

READ:

He said, “It is imperative to note that the development of our aviation industry is an added advantage to the growth of our economy. It is in this vein that the House of Representatives will continue to support total rehabilitation and upgrading of our airports and allied services.

“The consideration of these Bills during this Public Hearing is a testament to our commitment to give new life to the aviation sector and make our airports to be a better non-oil revenue-generating sector as is witnessed in other advanced economies.”

READ:

The Speaker appealed to the public and interested parties to honour invitations to House committee public hearings so that they can share ideas on how to make critical sectors deliver optimally.

The House of Representatives will continue to support total reforms in the aviation industry, a key contributor to the growth of the country's economy, through legislation, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said. — Speaker of the House of Representatives (@SpeakerGbaja) November 17, 2020

READ:

Why it matters

The total reform is important for the industry as it is not out of question that the establishment laws for the service-provider Aviation agencies like Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and the regulatory body: Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority are far from meeting up with the international best practices hence the need to amend and bring them in conformity with the international best standards.