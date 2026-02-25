Ghana has closed its Premium Passport Application Centers in Accra and Kumasi, redirecting all applicants to standard regional offices across the country.

The development was confirmed by the Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, as reported by Travel and Tour World on Wednesday.

The closure, which took effect on February 20, 2026, was only publicly announced three days later, on February 23.

This move affects both new applicants and those with pending applications at the now-defunct premium facilities.

The premium centers had offered expedited processing and enhanced service conditions for applicants willing to pay higher fees. They were especially popular among business travelers and high-demand clients.

What they are saying

According to the Ministry, all applicants who selected the premium centers in Accra and Kumasi should continue their passport processing at their respective Regional Passport Application Centers.

The Ministry stated that passport services remain operational across the country’s regional network. It added that applicants whose biometric data had already been captured will retain their records within the national passport system.

“In a move that has sent ripples through the business and travel communities, the Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration officially closed its Premium Passport Application Centers (PACs) in Accra and Kumasi as of February 20, 2026. This announcement, made public on February 23, marks a significant shift in how the nation handles its high-demand travel documents,” the report read in part.

Ghanaian authorities reiterated their commitment to efficient service delivery. They advised affected individuals to track their application status through the official passport portal. Applicants with urgent travel needs were asked to contact the Passport Office Client Service Unit.

Reform context and implications

The closure aligns with Ghana’s ongoing Passport Reforms Programme, which aims to decentralize and digitize passport services.

Recent measures under the initiative include a 24-hour expedited processing option at select centers and a nationwide doorstep passport delivery service. Standard application fees were also reduced by 30%.

By consolidating operations into the 16 regional passport offices, authorities are aiming to ease congestion in major cities while improving long-term efficiency. The reforms are intended to streamline passport processing and enhance accessibility for citizens across Ghana.

Regional perspective: Nigeria

In Nigeria, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has also been modernizing passport services. Beginning November 1, 2024, NIS rolled out a phased contactless passport renewal system in Canada, which later expanded to the UK, USA, Italy, and Nigeria itself by December 2024.

Passport fees were increased on September 1, 2025, with a 32-page passport now costing N100,000 and a 64-page passport N200,000.

The Abuja centralized passport personalization facility, inaugurated in September 2025, can now produce up to 5,000 passports daily, up from the previous 250–300 capacity.

These measures highlight a regional trend of digitization and centralization in passport services, aimed at improving speed, security, and accessibility.

What you should know

The NIS also announced that, effective August 1, 2025, all applications for the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) are now fully online.

Applicants within Nigeria complete biometric capture at the nearest Immigration Office, while those abroad use a Nigerian embassy, consulate, or nearest country hosting a Nigerian mission.

CERPAC grants foreigners the legal right to live and work in Nigeria.

It also serves as official identification under the Immigration Act 2015 and Immigration Regulations 2017.

The system is part of Nigeria’s broader effort to digitize immigration services and improve service delivery.

The steps taken by both Ghana and Nigeria reflect a regional push to modernize passport and immigration services, offering faster, more accessible, and more secure options for citizens and residents alike.