The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced that, effective August 1, 2025, all applications for the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) which allows foreigners to live and work in Nigeria have now moved exclusively online, bringing an end to the use of physical forms.

The announcement was conveyed via the official X account of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

As of that date, physical CERPAC forms were no longer accepted.

Any application forms that remained unsubmitted or incomplete by the July 31 deadline automatically became void.

In its advisory, the Service stated: “Physical forms will no longer be accepted after 31st July 2025. All applications must go through cerpac.immigration.gov.ng. Any unsubmitted or incomplete forms after July 31st will become void.”

The agency explained that applicants who had already paid for a CERPAC form but had not submitted it before the deadline lost the opportunity to have those forms recognized.

Application procedure

From August 1, all CERPAC applications are required to be done through cerpac.immigration.gov.ng. Applicants are required to:

Visit the portal. Create an account or log in. Fill out the application form. Upload required documents. Make payment securely online. Submit the application and book an appointment.

For in-country applications such as renewals and applications by expatriates already in Nigeria—biometric capture is to be done at the nearest Immigration Office.

Applicants applying from outside Nigeria must choose a Nigerian embassy or consulate in their country of residence for biometric capture. If none exists in their country, they are to select the nearest country that hosts a Nigerian mission.

The Nigeria Immigration Service stated that the transition to a fully digital process is aimed at simplifying the application process and improving service delivery.

What you should know

The Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card, commonly known as CERPAC, is the document that gives foreigners the legal right to stay and work in Nigeria.

It also serves as an official means of identification for expatriates living in the country.

The authority for issuing these permits comes from the Immigration Act 2015 (Sections 37 to 39) and the Immigration Regulations 2017 (Sections 11 to 14), which outline the rules on residency, employment and the conditions under which a residence permit can be granted or withdrawn.

CERPAC is primarily issued to enable expatriates to live and take up employment in Nigeria for a period that usually extends beyond one year, with the option of renewal when it expires.