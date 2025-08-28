The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced an increase in the cost of acquiring the Nigerian international passport from N50,000 to N100,000 for a 32-page passport with 5-year validity.

According to the Service, a 64-page passport with 10-year validity will now cost N200,000, a 100% increase from the current N100,000 fee.

The increment takes effect from September 1, 2025.

The NIS said the increment was necessary to improve the quality of the Nigerian passport, but noted that this only applies to applications made in Nigeria.

What the NIS saying

Announcing the increment via a statement released on Thursday by its Public Relations Officer, AS Akinlabi, the Service stated:

“In a bid to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Passport, the Nigeria Immigration Service hereby announces an upward review of Nigerian Stardard Passport fees, set to take effect on 1st September 2025.

“The review which only affect Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now set a new fee threshold for 32-page with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at N200,000.

“Meanwhile, Nigerian Passport Application fees made by Nigerians in diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for 32-page with 5-year validity and $230 for 64-page with 10-year validity.”

Previous hike

This came as the second price increment in one year. In August last year, the Service had announced a price hike that saw the price of the 32-page passport jump from N35,000 to N50,000.

“As part of its efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport, the Federal Government has approved an upward review of the fees for the passport, effective from September 1, 2024.

“Based on the review, a 32-page passport booklet with five-year validity previously charged at N35,000 will now be N50,000 only; while a 64-page passport booklet with 10-year validity which was N70,000 will be N100,000,” the Service had said in its statement last year.

What you should know

Nigeria’s passport system has seen significant improvements, particularly under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who, in August 2023, directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to clear a backlog of over 200,000 pending passport applications within two weeks.