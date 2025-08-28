Insurance is a vital tool for managing financial risk. It involves paying a fee (premium) to an insurer who, in return, agrees to compensate the insured party in the event of loss, damage, or injury.

This system provides a safety net against unexpected events, helping individuals and businesses maintain financial stability.

The Nigerian insurance market has shown remarkable growth. In the first quarter of 2025, the industry generated N769.2 billion in gross premiums, an impressive 63.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Although this figure is nearly half of the N1.56 trillion recorded in Q4 2024, it still marks the highest premium ever generated in any first quarter.

This growth reflects the sector’s increasing maturity and its embrace of technology and data-driven strategies.

The non-life segment continues to dominate, contributing 64% of total premiums. Within this category, oil & gas insurance led with 38.3%, followed by fire insurance at 18.7%, motor insurance at 15.8%, while marine & aviation, general accident, and miscellaneous insurance made up the remaining 27.2%.

Life insurance made up 36% of the total premiums, with group life contributing 47.1%, followed by annuity plans at 32.8%, and individual life insurance at 20.1%.

Insurance isn’t just about collecting premiums; it’s about delivering value when it matters. In Q1 2025, insurers reported N266 billion in claims, representing 34.6% of total premiums. This payout ratio highlights the industry’s commitment to underwriting quality and long-term sustainability.

Among non-life policies, motor insurance had the highest claims settlement ratio at 81.2%, followed by oil & gas at 74.9%, general accident: 70.7%, fire insurance at 66.7%, miscellaneous at 57.7%, and marine & aviation at 24.6%.

Given the evolving risks and financial uncertainties in life’s day-to-day activities, here are ten insurance policies every Nigerian should consider.