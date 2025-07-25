Nigeria’s passport has climbed to its highest global position in 11 years, now ranked 88th out of 199 countries, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025.

This marks a notable ascent from its position at 91st earlier this year and 95th in 2024, reversing a downward trajectory that saw it fall as low as 103rd in 2021.

Nigeria now shares the 88th spot with Ethiopia and Myanmar, reflecting incremental improvements in global travel access.

An analysis of Nigeria’s historical ranking on the Henley Passport Index shows that the country slipped from the 79th position in 2014 to 95th in 2015, and since then, its ranking has been 91st and 95th until the latest 2025 report.

Despite the climb, Nigerian passport holders still enjoy visa‑free or visa‑on‑arrival access to only 45 countries, a figure that has remained unchanged from last year.

What it means for Nigerians

Although the latest ranking represents progress, Nigeria’s passport remains among the weakest in Africa, positioned only above nations like the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Libya, and Somalia.

This low mobility index continues to hamper Nigerians’ ability to travel for business, education, or leisure, especially beyond ECOWAS and other neighbouring countries.

The Henley Passport Index draws on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and expert geopolitical analysis to assess changes in visa policies, diplomatic ties, and security protocols worldwide.

Nigeria’s modest leap suggests incremental diplomatic efforts or policy changes, though the overall impact on travel freedom remains limited.

Regional comparison

Seychelles continues to lead Africa, granting visa-free access to 156 destinations, ranking at 24th globally.

Mauritius is second in Africa and 27th globally alongside Costa Rica with visa-free access to 149 countries.

South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, The Gambia, Tanzania, Benin, Cape Verde, and Ghana, among others, all offer stronger travel freedom compared to Nigeria.

While South Africa is 48th globally with 103 visa-free countries, Botswana is ranked 59th with 85 visa-free countries.

Global leaders

Singapore has the strongest passport in the world as its citizens have free access to 193 countries, while Japan and South Korea came second with 190.

In the third position are Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, all of which have free access to 189 countries.

Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden are all ranked in the 4th position with their passports accessing 188 countries freely.

More insights

For Nigeria, while the move to the 88th position may be seen as a welcome development, the marginal move does not have any impact on the citizens, as the number of visa-free countries for the Nigerian passport remains unchanged at 45.

Experts suggest sustained diplomatic efforts, stronger bilateral agreements, and reforms in visa regimes could further enhance Nigerian passport strength.

This is particularly critical given rising travel and migration aspirations among young professionals and families. Improved access would not only boost mobility but also enhance Nigeria’s soft power on the international stage.