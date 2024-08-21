The Federal Government has officially announced an upward review of passport fees for Nigerians residing within the country, effective from September 1st, 2024.

This decision is part of the government’s broader efforts to maintain and enhance the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport, ensuring that it meets international standards and continues to serve as a credible identification document for Nigerian citizens.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Wednesday by DCI KT Udo, the Service Public Relations Officer at the Service Headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service, as posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the NIS.

Under the revised pricing structure, the cost of passport booklets will increase significantly. Specifically, the fee for obtaining a 32-page passport booklet with a 5-year validity will rise from N35,000 to N50,000.

Similarly, the cost of a 64-page passport booklet with a 10-year validity, previously priced at N70,000, will now be set at N100,000.

“As part of its efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport, the Federal Government has approved an upward review of the fees for the Passport effective from 1st September, 2024.

“Based on the review, 32-page Passport booklet with 5 year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira N50,000) only; while 64-page Passport booklet with 10 year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) only,” the statement read in part.

The statement further clarified that these fee adjustments apply solely to Nigerians residing within the country, while passport fees for Nigerians in the Diaspora will remain unchanged.

Additionally, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) acknowledged the potential inconvenience these changes might cause prospective applicants but reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to transparency, efficiency, and the delivery of high-quality services.

The NIS also emphasized that the fee increase is essential to offset the rising costs associated with passport production and issuance, ensuring the process remains sustainable while upholding the security and quality standards demanded in today’s global environment.

What the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is saying

Below is the what the statement announcing the increase in passport fees for Nigerians read:

“As part of its efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport, the Federal Government has approved an upward review of the fees for the Passport effective from 1st September, 2024.

“Based on the review, 32-page Passport booklet with 5 year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira N50,000) only; while 64-page Passport booklet with 10 year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) only. However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora.

“While the Nigeria Immigration Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants, it assures Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery.”