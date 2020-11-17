Tech News
TalentQL raised $300,000 pre-seed led by Zedcrest Capital
African focused talent outsourcing and incubator company, TalentQL, has raised $300,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Zedcrest Capital
The company which was launched in November 2020 by the Co-founders of Techpoint Africa, Jobberman, and DevCareer is set to build a pipeline of quality talents for African companies as well as source and manage top local talents for leading international companies right from Nigeria.
The company’s model includes building talent campuses in less crowded African cities with proximity to top tertiary institutions which combine to provide a fertile environment for talent development.
Adewale Yusuf, CEO, TalentQL stated that “Our mission is to help progressive companies build solid remote teams and a pipeline of quality talent. This pre-seed funding allows us to kickstart this mission and we are convinced that what we are doing at TalentQL will change the African talent landscape.
“”We believe that talent is Africa’s greatest export and as such needs to be developed and refined. With over 60% of the Nigerian population being under the age of 25, there is no better place than this country to begin building a home for Africa’s top talent.
“We are grateful to the investors that are betting on us for the journey, our lead investor Zedcrest Capital and some of the known entrepreneurs and investors like Kola Aina, Prosper Otemuyiwa, etc.”
Adedayo Amzat, CEO Zedcrest Capital stated that “We are excited to be backing TalentQL, the 20th firm in our Ventures at Zedcrest initiative. African talents are undoubtedly competing favorably globally, and TalentQL’s work will expand the available talent pool to improve further Africa’s representation in the global technology talent space.
It is a no brainer to be betting on the team behind the TalentQL; They are entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses, and we have no doubt they will replicate the same success here.”
About TalentQL
TalentQL hires, develops, and manages remote talent for global companies. With TalentQL, our talents’ quality of life is doubled while reducing their cost to a third. The company was founded by Adewale Yusuf, Opeyemi Awoyemi, and Akintunde Sultan.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 65,305 confirmed cases.
On the 16th of November 2020, 157 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 8,265 samples across the country.
To date, 65,305 cases have been confirmed, 61,162 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 705,809 tests have been carried out as of November 16th, 2020 compared to 697,544 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 65,305
- Total Number Discharged – 61,162
- Total Deaths – 1,163
- Total Tests Carried out – 705,809
According to the NCDC, the 157 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (97), Oyo (37), Kaduna (9), Bayelsa (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Ondo (2), Osun (2) and Plateau (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,501, followed by Abuja (6,372), Plateau (3,720), Oyo (3,654), Rivers (2,914), Kaduna (2,773), Edo (2,688), Ogun (2,101), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,764), Ondo (1,722), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,084), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (965), Osun (942), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (744).
Imo State has recorded 648 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (426), Ekiti (346), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (286), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (155), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Cryptocurrency
List of Cryptos you can buy and sell on PayPal
PayPal allows its millions of users in the US to purchase sell and store Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin and Litecoin.
It’s no longer news that the world’s payment juggernaut, Paypal is allowing its users buy and sell cryptos
What is news now is that PayPal has linked up with the crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer, Paxos Trust Company to allow its millions of users in the US to purchase, sell and store Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Bitcoin (BTC), and Litecoin (LTC).
What this means: In a recent interview on Unchained Podcast, Paxos CEO and co-founder Charles Cascarilla disclosed reasons why for now the payment juggernaut, PayPal can only trade with such cryptos.
“That’s what [PayPal was] looking for and that’s what we had. We actually have the authority to be able to custody and trade additional tokens. We have Pax Gold, which is one of our tokens. We have Pax dollars. So there are other products that we have that weren’t included in the crypto brokers launch. But in terms of pure cryptocurrencies, those are the four that we have that we’re listing on our exchange and really providing custody for.
“For instance, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, as a result, Litecoin, which are very similar, and Ethereum have essentially been grandfathered in by the SEC, Bitcoin explicitly and Ethereum explicitly. And once you start getting away from these top four, there are always a few questions around them. Not just for us, but for the industry in general. So that’s something we need to be sensitive about.”
Recall Nairametrics, a few days ago reported that PayPal is now allowing U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos. Although the crypto service PayPal was set to launch in early 2021, however, based on high demand and sign-ups to such service, PayPal has decided to allow eligible U.S. PayPal clients to buy, sell and hold cryptos.
A PayPal spokesperson stated, “Due to the initial demand from our customers, we’ve also increased our weekly cryptocurrency purchase limit from $10K/week to $20K/week.”
Tech News
Sony PlayStation 5 sold out hours after launch
Sony Corp, today launched its long-awaited PlayStation 5 console amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sony Corp, the maker of top-selling video game, PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, has launched its long-awaited console today amid COVID-19 pandemic and reportedly sold out on the first day of its launch, according to a report credited to Reuters.
This sell-out is based on the bias that a lot of people are spending more time at home playing games due to the COVID-19 onslaught reducing social mobility globally.
Sony had earlier launched a website for its PS5 sales in order to maintain social distancing, calling for it to “be safe, stay home, and place your order online,”
What you should know
Sony’s next-generation console retails at $400 without a disk-drive and $500 with a hard drive option. It recorded impressive sales at its home country – Japan, which in some cases had to conduct lotteries to distribute the limited consoles.
The high notch demand console PS5, provides cutting-edge graphics, faster uploading times, and a better-designed controller with incredible feedback, which has attracted a high influx of gamers.
- Sony Corporation is a Japanese multi-national company that produces communications, key devices, and information technology products audio, home video game consoles, for the consumer and professional markets.
- The Company’s other businesses include music, pictures, computer entertainment, and online businesses.
