TalentQL raised $300,000 pre-seed led by Zedcrest Capital

African focused talent outsourcing and incubator company, TalentQL, has raised $300,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Zedcrest Capital.

The company which was launched in November 2020 by the Co-founders of Techpoint Africa, Jobberman, and DevCareer is set to build a pipeline of quality talents for African companies as well as source and manage top local talents for leading international companies right from Nigeria.

The company’s model includes building talent campuses in less crowded African cities with proximity to top tertiary institutions which combine to provide a fertile environment for talent development.

Adewale Yusuf, CEO, TalentQL stated that “Our mission is to help progressive companies build solid remote teams and a pipeline of quality talent. This pre-seed funding allows us to kickstart this mission and we are convinced that what we are doing at TalentQL will change the African talent landscape.

“”We believe that talent is Africa’s greatest export and as such needs to be developed and refined. With over 60% of the Nigerian population being under the age of 25, there is no better place than this country to begin building a home for Africa’s top talent.

“We are grateful to the investors that are betting on us for the journey, our lead investor Zedcrest Capital and some of the known entrepreneurs and investors like Kola Aina, Prosper Otemuyiwa, etc.”

Adedayo Amzat, CEO Zedcrest Capital stated that “We are excited to be backing TalentQL, the 20th firm in our Ventures at Zedcrest initiative. African talents are undoubtedly competing favorably globally, and TalentQL’s work will expand the available talent pool to improve further Africa’s representation in the global technology talent space.

It is a no brainer to be betting on the team behind the TalentQL; They are entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses, and we have no doubt they will replicate the same success here.”

About TalentQL

TalentQL hires, develops, and manages remote talent for global companies. With TalentQL, our talents’ quality of life is doubled while reducing their cost to a third. The company was founded by Adewale Yusuf, Opeyemi Awoyemi, and Akintunde Sultan.