Lagos Government shuts Maryland-Ojota service lane for 6 weeks
Lagos State Government has announced a partial closure of the service lane inbound Maryland from the end of Gani Fawehinmi.
Lagos State Government has announced a partial closure of the service lane inbound Maryland from the end of Gani Fawehinmi to the end of the second pedestrian in Ojota for 6 weeks starting today, Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.
This statement was made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Twitter, as issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.
According to the statement, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that the partial closure is to allow the contractor handling the stretch of the project from Ojota to Maryland to continue with the next phase of the construction, which includes the reconstruction of the Ikorodu road.
Alternate routes for motorists
The Commissioner advised motorists coming from Ikeja axis to use 7UP road through Billings way to link Oregun/Kudirat Abiola Way inbound Ikorodu road by Ojota bus stop.
In a bid to cushion the traffic inward Ojota Bus stop/Maryland from the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, he advised motorists to either proceed to Oworonshoki/Gbagada or descend the loop by Abiola Garden to connect Ikorodu road (inbound Ketu).
The commissioner advised that the motorists could ascend the loop back to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through the loop beside LAMATA Office to access Ikorodu road to Ojota.
Nigeria loses N3.5 trillion to post harvest loss annually – Farmcrowdy boss
Nigeria loses N3.5 trillion to post harvest loss every year due to the poor state of roads across the nation.
Nigeria loses N3.5 trillion to post harvest loss every year due to the lack of proper storage facilities and the poor state of roads across the nation.
This was disclosed recently by the Founder and Chief Executive of Farmcrowdy Limited, Onyeka Akumah, during the fourth anniversary of the Agritech firm.
Akumah explained that the loss could be attributed to the inability of the farmers to access proper storage facilities and the poor states of Nigerian roads, which bleeds the Nigerian economy and discourages several farmers.
To address these challenges, the firm has extended its service in agriculture beyond financing into using technology to boost the food value chain, as it launched a new E-commerce platform and its trading and aggregation platform for smallholder farmers.
He said, “We will focus on the use of technology to build tools and resources that farmers will need to boost food security in the country through 6 business focus.
“These businesses were set up to serve all individuals across the entire agriculture value chain, prioritizing stakeholder access to better yields, lower costs, and smarter marketing.”
They are; Farmcrowdy Structured Finance, Farmcrowdy Insurance, Farmcrowdy Marketing, Farmcrowdy Tech and Data, Farmcrowdy Foods, and Farmcrowdy Aggregation.
It also introduced two major platforms; the Foods E-Commerce platform and the Trader platform (Flagship platform under Farmcrowdy Aggregation).
“Farmcrowdy Foods is set to launch its E-commerce platform where consumers can purchase all their fresh foods and get value for their monies.
“The Farmcrowdy Trader platform is a one-stop-shop created to provide major processors and international buyers the opportunity to purchase commodities directly from farming clusters and aggregators by optimizing the market access to African farmers and improving their income and boosting their yields,” he added.
What it means
The platform is expected to create an atmosphere for greater integration of the value chain through vertical relationships, which improves product flow; thereby, reducing cost, inconveniences, and improving efficiencies through technology.
The trader platform should enable easy farmer’s data profiling, advisory services, procurement, agency banking, insurance, and microcredit for small-holder farmers.
CBN, NDIC to set up bridge bank for struggling financial institutions
The CBN and the NDIC have been empowered to set up a Banking Sector Resolution Fund to ensure the safety of depositors’ funds.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) have been empowered to set up a Banking Sector Resolution Fund to ensure the safety of depositors’ funds and operate as a bridge bank to strengthen struggling banks back to health.
The CBN is expected to inject the sum of N10 billion ($26 million) or any amount that will be determined by its board into the fund every year.
READ: Microfinance bank slams N5 million lawsuit on CBN, NDIC
According to a report from Thisday, this disclosure is contained in the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 which was just signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Section 74 of the BOFIA states that without prejudice to the provisions of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, the Resolution Fund shall be domiciled with the central bank, and into which shall be paid all contributions and agreed levies.
READ: Nigeria @ 60: The Banking Sector and the Nigerian economy
According to the Act, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, with the approval of the board of the bank, is to determine the date of commencement of the fund.
This new arrangement is, however, separate to that of AMCON which was established to buy bad debts following the banking crisis that happened in 2009.
In the new act, each bank is expected to make annual contributions that are equivalent to 10 basis points of their total assets or a percentage that the CBN will still have to finalize.
READ: How CBN’s decision on Skye Bank saved 6,000 jobs
The new regulation states, “This will be based on the financial institutions’ total assets as at the date of their audited financial statements for the immediately preceding financial year published pursuant to this Act, and which shall be payable on the commencement date, and on or before the 30th day of April in each subsequent calendar year following the commencement date.”
The funds are expected to be used to offset operating costs of a bridge bank, to pay the costs of transferring the whole or any part of the business of a bank, specialized bank, or other financial institution pursuant to a resolution measure.
READ: AfDB bows to pressure from U.S, orders an independent probe of Akinwumi Adesina
The new act also states, “The Resolution Fund shall not be subject to tax and accordingly, all monies accruing to, payments made from, and instruments and transactions relating to the Resolution Fund shall be exempt from all forms of taxes, levies, duties, charges, or imposition howsoever described.
“Any annual levy paid by a bank, specialized bank or other financial institution in pursuance of this Act, shall be deductible for the purposes of the companies’ income tax of the paying bank, specialized bank or other financial institution under the Companies Income Tax Act.
READ: Buhari to support DisCos with funds, to roll out free 1 million meters
“A bank, specialized bank or other financial institution that is in default of payment of the levy imposed under this Act or any part thereof, shall be prohibited from paying dividends or other purpose of the Resolution Fund,” it added.
This new regulation is expected to act as a relief to some smaller or medium-sized banks who sometimes struggle during the global financial crisis like the one that happened in 2016 or the one that hit that Nigerian financial system in 2009, which led to the collapse of some financial institutions.
READ: European Central Bank plans Crypto Euro
Nairametrics had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari, some days ago assented to the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, with several new provisions to enhance the effectiveness of the country’s financial system.
It also strengthens the regulatory and supervisory framework for the financial industry and provides additional tools for managing failing financial institutions and systemic distress to preserve financial stability.
FG proposes a reduction of minimum tax rate next fiscal year
The Federal Government plans to reduce the minimum tax rate from 0.5% to 0.25% of the gross turnover of the company.
The Federal Government is proposing a reduction of the minimum tax rate to be paid by companies in the next fiscal year, due to the current economic climate exacerbated by the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the new proposal, the Federal Government plans to reduce the minimum tax rate from 0.5% to 0.25% of the gross turnover of the company.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure is contained in the new draft Finance Bill 2020, which is being proposed by the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee that was set up by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and chaired by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu.
The document from the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee partly reads, “In light of the current economic climate, it is proposed that the rate of minimum tax is reduced from 0.5 per cent to 0.25 per cent of gross turnover, for the period ending between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021.’’
It should be noted that the Finance Bill 2019 which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, changed the basis for computing minimum tax to 0.5% of the gross turnover of the company.
Minimum tax by definition is a tax that is payable by companies having no taxable profits for the year or where the tax on profits is below the minimum tax.
However, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, some businesses that are exempted from the minimum tax in the first 4 calendar years of business operations include agriculture business or small companies.
The committee is also proposing a modification of the definition of the gross turnover, as the definition of gross turnover in Finance Act 2019 did not explicitly clarify the scope of income to consider in determining the gross turnover of a company for minimum tax purposes.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Federal Government was proposing the exemption of small businesses from the payment of Tertiary Education Tax (TET), which is being collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the new draft Finance Bill 2020.
This was seen as part of measures and incentives introduced by the government to assist small businesses who are still battling with the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.