Energy
Fuel Price: Motorists should desist from panic buying – IPMAN
IPMAN has advised motorists and other users of petrol to desist from panic buying as there is enough of the product in the country.
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) announced that drivers should desist from panic buying as fuel marketers have enough fuel in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, who blamed the long queues spotted in some parts of the nation’s capital on panic buying from motorists.
“There is no fuel scarcity, there is enough on ground. People should not fear and do panic buying as there is enough fuel in reserve,” said Yakubu.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that NNPC argued that though there was a slight increase in the price, the correct prices, as can be seen on PPMC’s “Customer Express” platform (online portal for procurement of petroleum products) are: Ex-Coastal Price – N128, and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) – N153.17.
Energy
FG says recent petrol price increase linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine success
The Federal Government has linked the recent increase in the pump price of petrol to the success of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.
The Federal Government has said that the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, is due to the announcement of a positive outcome in the final stage trial of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by American pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer Inc in collaboration with BioNTech.
The explanation follows the public outcry and criticisms that have greeted the petrol price increase.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, during an interaction with State House correspondents on Monday, November 16, 2020, after a routine meeting with President Muhaammadu Buhari at Aso Villa, Abuja.
According to a report from Channels Television, Sylva pointed out that the announcement by Pfizer, that its COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, triggered a slight increase in the price of crude oil in the global market.
He said, “What happened recently was because of the announcement of a vaccine for COVID-19 by Pfizer. With that, crude oil prices went up a little bit.
“If you have been following crude oil prices, you would have seen that crude oil prices went up a little bit as a result of this announcement. So, when crude oil prices go up a little bit, then you will see that (it will) instantly reflect on the price of petrol, which is a derivative of crude oil.”
Sylva, who pointed out that this is not the first time that the Federal Government will be giving this explanation whenever there is a movement in petrol price, said that the pump price of petrol is directly determined by the price of crude oil in the global market.
He said, “When the price of crude oil goes up, then it means that the price of the fixed stock has gone higher; it will also affect the price of the refined product and that is why you see that product prices are usually not static, it depends on the price of crude oil which goes up and down.
“That is why we say, deregulate so that as the price goes up or down, you begin to go up and down as well at the pump. Before now, we fixed it – which was not optimal for us as a country.”
The Minister while speaking on the petrol price deregulation explained that the price of petrol will continue to fluctuate depending on the price of crude oil. He said it may crash again to a much lower figure, like was experienced in March 2020, if the price of crude drops again.
Energy
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc announces proposed divestment by major shareholder, BOC Holdings
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, has announced the proposed sale of the controlling equity interest in the firm by BOC Holdings UK.
Industrial gas multinational, BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, has announced the proposed sale of the controlling equity interest in the firm by BOC Holdings UK.
BOC Gases Nigeria said that BOC Holdings, which holds about 249,746,823 ordinary shares, which represents 60% of the issued share capital in the company, has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with TY Holdings Limited on November 16, 2020.
This disclosure was made in a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by BOC Gases Nigeria Plc and signed by its Company Secretary, Gabinus Oriseh, on November 16, 2020.
BOC Gases in its notification stated, “BOC Gases Nigeria Plc (BOC Nigeria or the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The NSE) that the company has been informed by BOC Holdings (BOC UK), the holder of 249,746,823 (Two Hundred and Forty-Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Three) ordinary shares of the company, which represents approximately 60% of the issued share capital in the company, that BOC UK has entered into a binding share purchase agreement dated 16 November 2020 with TY Holdings Limited of (i) the entire shareholding BOC UK holds in BOC Nigeria and (ii) certain claims owing by BOC Nigeria to BOC UK and certain other members of the Linde Plc Group (the Proposed Transaction).”
BOC Gases also states that the Proposed Transaction which is currently at the preliminary stage is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals being obtained from the NSE, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in accordance with the share purchase agreement.
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc which was established in Oshodi Isolo, Lagos, under the name of Industrial Gases Plc (Nigeria) Limited (IGL) in 1959, is the market leader in West Africa for production and distribution of industrial gases, including argon, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and oxygen, as well as welding products.
In 1997 Industrial Gases Plc changed to BOC Gases Nigeria Plc. In 2006, The Linde Company AG, a global leader in gases, engineering, and technology solutions, acquired 60% of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc with the balance being held by Nigerian shareholders.
As a member of The Linde Group, BOC Nigeria also has access to the continent’s biggest industrial gases and welding products group, African Oxygen Limited (Afrox), which operates in South Africa and 10 other African countries.
Energy
Nigeria ranks 8th African country with well-developed electricity regulatory framework
Nigeria moved up 6 places to rank 8th in this year’s Electricity Regulatory Index Report published by the African Development Bank.
Nigeria has ranked 8th African country with well-developed electricity regulatory framework, among 36 countries surveyed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in 2020, moving up 6 places from the 14th position it ranked in 2019.
This is according to the Electricity Regulatory Index report by the African Development Bank (AfDB). The ERI report is a composite index of the AfDB which measures the level of development of electricity sector regulatory frameworks in African countries against international standards and best practices.
The report, which covered thirty-six counties in its third edition, represents the efforts of the AfDB to foster proper electricity regulation in Africa.
In this context, the Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, at the AfDB, Dr. Kevin Karuiki, submitted that “The AfDB has been at the forefront of efforts to mainstream electricity sector regulation issues in Africa within the broader sector discourse, recognizing the importance of establishing robust legal and regulatory frameworks to support the financial sustainability of the sector and attract private sector investment”.
The indicators for Regulatory Governance and Regulatory Substance were used to construct the ERI for Governance and Substance (ERIGS) using primary data obtained from questionnaires sent to regulators.
Key highlights from the report
- 69% of countries surveyed have regulatory mechanisms in place to facilitate electricity access
- In 21 of the 36 countries surveyed, the utility is not involved in funding rural electrification. The government, NGOs, and consumers do this.
- In 90% of the countries surveyed, the Executive holds the power to appoint board members and heads of regulatory institutions who report to them. This removes the core of decision-making independence from regulators, who are subjected to subtle and direct political pressure to skew key regulatory decisions towards the political inclination of the government in power.
- Most countries have legislation to deal with conflict of interest among commissioners and heads of regulatory institutions while in office. However, few have adequate mechanisms to regulate conflict of interest and other ethical issues, affecting the integrity of regulatory decisions.
- Political authorities have a significant influence on the finances of regulatory authorities. In many instances, laws establishing regulatory institutions do not clearly indicate sources of funds for the institution.
What they are saying
The Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulations, at the AfDB, Wale Shonibare, submitted that “Covid-19 related restrictions had increased residential electricity demand and decreased industrial/commercial demand, which had resulted in shortfalls in the projected revenues of utilities”.
Shonibare further noted that “regulators will be required to play an even more critical and central role post-Covid-19, to ensure that the sector recovers with a minimal and controlled impact on consumers and utilities”. He asserted this is necessary in order to “address these challenges”.
What you should know
The third edition of the ERI report was launched during the Digital Energy Festival of the Africa Energy Forum, on 5 November 2020. The event brought together more than 70 stakeholders in the energy sector, regulators, international organizations, and development finance institutions like Africa50 and the World Bank.