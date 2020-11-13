Energy
NNPC increases petrol depot price, marketers to sell at N165-N173 per litre
A recent adjustment of the ex-depot price of petrol is set to brew a fresh increase in the pump price of the product.
A fresh increase in the retail pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol appears to be looming as the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has increased the ex-depot price of the product, to N155.17 per litre from N147.67 per litre.
According to a report by Channels Television, this new adjustment is contained in an internal memo from PPMC with reference number PPMC/C/MK/003, dated November 11, 2020, signed by PPMC’s Manager Marketing, Tijjani Ali and addressed to the Executive Director, Commercial of the agency.
The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the PPMC to marketers at their various depots.
Consequently, marketers would be dispensing the product to motorists within a band of N165 and N173 per litre.
The memo read in part, “The EDC may please refer to the management directives in respect of the above subject (PPMC PMS prices for November 2020) as per the attached memo.
“In line with the above, we propose PPMC November 2020 actual prices for PMS with effect from 13th November 2020, as follows: PPMC Ex-Coastal Price for PMS N130 per litre; PPMC Ex-Depot Price (With collection) N155.17 per litre.”
In its petrol price proposal for November, the PPMC put the landing cost of petrol at N128.89 per litre, up from N119.77 per litre in September/October. It also disclosed that the estimated minimum pump price of the product would increase to N161.36 per litre from N153.86 per litre.
It can be recalled that in September, the Federal Government declared full deregulation of the downstream oil sector, paving the way for prices to be determined by market forces, especially international crude oil price. This led to the adjustment of the pump price of petrol to between N158 and N162 per litre to reflect the increase in global oil prices.
The retail price of petrol had also risen from N121.50-N123.50 per litre in June to N140.80-N143.80 per litre in July and then N148-N150 per litre in August.
The deregulation policy of the Federal Government had been singled out as the reason behind the recent hike in the price of petrol.
According to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, deregulation will be difficult for Nigerians at the initial stage but will get better in the long run.
He added that since the announcement of full deregulation in March, the Federal Government has saved over N1 trillion.
Nigeria ranks 8th African country with well-developed electricity regulatory framework
Nigeria moved up 6 places to rank 8th in this year’s Electricity Regulatory Index Report published by the African Development Bank.
Nigeria has ranked 8th African country with well-developed electricity regulatory framework, among 36 countries surveyed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in 2020, moving up 6 places from the 14th position it ranked in 2019.
This is according to the Electricity Regulatory Index report by the African Development Bank (AfDB). The ERI report is a composite index of the AfDB which measures the level of development of electricity sector regulatory frameworks in African countries against international standards and best practices.
The report, which covered thirty-six counties in its third edition, represents the efforts of the AfDB to foster proper electricity regulation in Africa.
In this context, the Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, at the AfDB, Dr. Kevin Karuiki, submitted that “The AfDB has been at the forefront of efforts to mainstream electricity sector regulation issues in Africa within the broader sector discourse, recognizing the importance of establishing robust legal and regulatory frameworks to support the financial sustainability of the sector and attract private sector investment”.
The indicators for Regulatory Governance and Regulatory Substance were used to construct the ERI for Governance and Substance (ERIGS) using primary data obtained from questionnaires sent to regulators.
Key highlights from the report
- 69% of countries surveyed have regulatory mechanisms in place to facilitate electricity access
- In 21 of the 36 countries surveyed, the utility is not involved in funding rural electrification. The government, NGOs, and consumers do this.
- In 90% of the countries surveyed, the Executive holds the power to appoint board members and heads of regulatory institutions who report to them. This removes the core of decision-making independence from regulators, who are subjected to subtle and direct political pressure to skew key regulatory decisions towards the political inclination of the government in power.
- Most countries have legislation to deal with conflict of interest among commissioners and heads of regulatory institutions while in office. However, few have adequate mechanisms to regulate conflict of interest and other ethical issues, affecting the integrity of regulatory decisions.
- Political authorities have a significant influence on the finances of regulatory authorities. In many instances, laws establishing regulatory institutions do not clearly indicate sources of funds for the institution.
What they are saying
The Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulations, at the AfDB, Wale Shonibare, submitted that “Covid-19 related restrictions had increased residential electricity demand and decreased industrial/commercial demand, which had resulted in shortfalls in the projected revenues of utilities”.
Shonibare further noted that “regulators will be required to play an even more critical and central role post-Covid-19, to ensure that the sector recovers with a minimal and controlled impact on consumers and utilities”. He asserted this is necessary in order to “address these challenges”.
What you should know
The third edition of the ERI report was launched during the Digital Energy Festival of the Africa Energy Forum, on 5 November 2020. The event brought together more than 70 stakeholders in the energy sector, regulators, international organizations, and development finance institutions like Africa50 and the World Bank.
SEPLAT Group partners NNPC to build multi-billion naira gas plant in Imo State
SEPLAT Group has partnered with the NNPC to site a multi-billion naira gas plant in Imo state.
SEPLAT Group has partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to site a multi-billion naira gas plant at Asaa, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.
This is according to a disclosure by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, during the commissioning of the project.
Governor Uzodinma assured the residents that the recent development in their community will lead to massive employment of both unskilled and skilled workers, ensuring a win-win situation for all.
He further allayed fears of government neglect and possible collusion with oil companies to the detriment of the community
What you should know
According to the Managing Director of Seplat Group, Dr. A.B.C Ojiako, the joint project is a signature gas project executed 50% by SEPLAT Group and 50% by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at Asaa, Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Governor said, “I was at the multi-billion Naira Gas Project sited at Asaa, Ohaji/Egbema, alongside the Seplat chairman, Dr. A.B.C Ojiako and his management team.
“I assured the people of Asaa community that my administration will stand as a referee to make sure that dev. is brought to the people by the Seplat Group. Gone are the days when Oil Companies collude with a few community leaders to exploit the rest of the host communities.
“The Imo State Government will not encourage a situation where oil companies doll out monies to the leaders of their host communities, but will ensure that developmental projects such as hospitals, good roads and schools are provided as part of the company’s community relations services.
“I informed the people that I have the assurances of the company to ensure that they employ both skilled and non-skilled workers in their company, however, urged the community to be a good host to the company in order to ensure a win-win situation for both parties.
“Furthermore, I commend the Managing Director, Seplat Group, Dr. A.B.C Ojiako, for his humanitarian efforts in bringing developments to the host community, the State, and the Country at large.”
FG commissions 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi
Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State.
In a bid to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, the Federal Government through its Implementing Agency, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State, today, November 12, 2020.
This was announced in a statement released into the mainstream media by REA via its official Twitter.
The Agency disclosed that the completed project is in line with the Government’s mandate, as the present administration seeks to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, through strategic investment in the deployment of Mini-grid systems that will provide power for 5 million homes in 2021.
This completed project in Eka Awoke community is one of twelve solar mini-grids under the Rural Electrification Fund – Call 1 programme. The project will provide clean, safe, affordable, and reliable electricity for the community members.
The Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is the implementing agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) under the Federal Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities.
The 100KWp solar hybrid mini-grid power plant has 330 Panels and a 12KM distribution network.
It is expected to connect 300 residential buildings, 150 commercial buildings, and serve a community of 500 residents.
What they are saying
The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, commenting on the project said:
“I must commend the commitment of Rural Electrification Agency under the leadership of a young and vibrant MD, in the commencement and completion of several off-grid projects like this one across the six geopolitical zones.”
The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, commenting on the project said:
“Ebonyi state will continue to remain grateful to the @NigeriaGov as well as the REA. Your programme is in tandem with the state govt’s policy in electrifying Ebonyi state. We are proud of you for this technological innovation.”