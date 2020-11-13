Crypto hedge fund, Polychain capital buys $8.2 million worth of yearn.finance

The world’s leading crypto hedge fund – Polychain Capital, is adding $8.2 million investments into the Ethereum-based yield farming token, yearn.finance (YFI).

Led by Olaf Carlson-Wee, the founder of the first crypto billion hedge fund, bought 141 YFI this week, following up on its $4.7 million investment into yearn.finance last month.

READ:

Data retrieved from Messari market analyst, Mason Nystrom, revealed Polychain Capital doubled down and purchased another 141 $YFI this week. Polychain is now the 10th largest holder with 470 YFI (~8.5m) or 1.6% of the total supply.

yearn.finance price at the time of writing this report traded at $16,820.11, with a daily trading volume of $627,073,571.

YFI price is down -0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 30 thousand coins and a max supply of 30 thousand coins.

READ:

What you should know

There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each and with the launch of the YFI governance token, assets under management skyrocketed from $10 million in mid-July to $830 million today. It has two major uses:

READ: