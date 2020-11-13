Cryptocurrency
Crypto hedge fund, Polychain capital buys $8.2 million worth of yearn.finance
Polychain Capital is adding more investments into the Ethereum-based yield farming token, yearn.finance (YFI) by $8.2 million.
Led by Olaf Carlson-Wee, the founder of the first crypto billion hedge fund, bought 141 YFI this week, following up on its $4.7 million investment into yearn.finance last month.
Data retrieved from Messari market analyst, Mason Nystrom, revealed Polychain Capital doubled down and purchased another 141 $YFI this week. Polychain is now the 10th largest holder with 470 YFI (~8.5m) or 1.6% of the total supply.
- yearn.finance price at the time of writing this report traded at $16,820.11, with a daily trading volume of $627,073,571.
- YFI price is down -0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 30 thousand coins and a max supply of 30 thousand coins.
What you should know
There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each and with the launch of the YFI governance token, assets under management skyrocketed from $10 million in mid-July to $830 million today. It has two major uses:
- Lend your digital assets: Earn maximum interest among a pool of lending protocols such as Compound, Aave, et al.
- Vaults: Lend your digital assets to yield farming strategists (think hedge fund managers), who deploy advanced strategies leveraging liquidity mining tokens to maximize returns.
- Yearn Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, and a provably fair launch, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.
Why Bitcoin will still drop
Bitcoin recent price action shows its tilting towards an overbought position.
What they are saying
Willy Woo, a former partner at Adaptive Capital, a respected Bitcoin analyst in the crypto-verse, gave key insights on what could make the Crypto bulls suffer from exhaustion, as it approaches the $17,000 mark.
“The spike in coin buying should not be underestimated, it’s the largest spike in the 5-year chart below. Overall BTC remains bullish, however, the price needs to settle.”
“That said, during this pump, the volume of coins scooped off exchanges by buyers was unprecedented. This price move was entirely organic, powered by significant buyer demand rather than the usual trader-driven action on derivative exchanges. I have not seen an organic pump at this scale in years.”
Meanwhile, BTC Supply in Loss (1d MA) just reached a 2-year low of 328,763.223. BTC previous 2-year low of 329,239.896 BTC was observed on November 6, 2020.
What to expect
Taking into consideration the increased buying pressure of the world’s most valuable crypto, Nairametrics’ view on Bitcoin remains bullish in the long term. However, the price needs to cool off at least temporarily. That said, the duration for such consolidation is pretty unknown, as it could be only for a few days or a protracted consolidation for another week or even longer is hard to tell right now.
Crypto millionaire carts away with $224 million worth of Bitcoin
An anonymous person recently moved 13,912 BTC, estimated to be worth about $224M.
Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot – a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that an anonymous person moved 13,912 BTC, estimated to be worth about ($224M) some hours ago.
- At the timing of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $16,430.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $28,855,913,565.
- BTC price is up 5.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
What this means
Global investors and crypto-traders are now increasing their buying pressure, on this digital gold on the bias that institutional players have increased their buying pressure amid PayPal offering such services to millions of its clients, and not forgetting the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks and global inflation hitting a record high.
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
What you should know
- At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) that owns around 1000 coins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
U.S customers can now buy Cryptos with Paypal
The American payment juggernaut PayPal’s is now allowing U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos.
.
What you must know: Although the crypto service PayPal was set to launch in early 2021, however, based on high demand and sign-ups to such service PayPal has decided to allow eligible U.S. PayPal clients to buy, sell and hold cryptos.
A PayPal spokesperson stated:
Due to the initial demand from our customers, we’ve also increased our weekly cryptocurrency purchase limit from $10K/week to $20K/week.
What you should know: A few weeks ago, Nairametrics disclosed PayPal’s plan to provide its users the opportunity to buy, hold, and sell cryptos directly from their PayPal account by early next year.
It hinted at a strategy to significantly boost its crypto’s utility capability by making it readily available as a funding source for purchases by its 26 million clients globally.
What they are saying: PayPal CEO, Dan Schulman, disclosed its clients are signing up to be the first to use the company’s crypto services at an alarming rate. PayPal has started to permit 10% of its customer base to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.
Schulman said, “We’re going to take up our $10,000 limit per day to $15,000 per day, based on the demand that we’re seeing and we’ll roll out to 100% in the U.S. in the next two to three weeks. We’re beginning to already see some halo effects that go on with that.
“But what I’m really excited about is what we’re going to introduce next year, which is, I think, going to dramatically increase the utility of cryptocurrencies, by enabling somebody who holds a cryptocurrency in a PayPal account to instantaneously transfer that crypto into fiat currency at a step rate. So, volatility is taken out of the equation, with no incremental fees charged for them to do that transaction from crypto into fiat.’