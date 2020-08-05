Energy
FG increases fuel pump price to N138.62 per litre
Kerosene would be sold for N160 at depots and diesel is set at N160 per litre in Lagos.
Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, a subsidiary of the NNPC has increased the retail pump price for petrol to N138.62 for August.
The PPMC announced this in a statement viewed by Nairametrics and signed by the Manager of Sales, Mohammed Bello on Wednesday morning and says the new price changes would be effective from the 5th of August.
Backstory:
In June, Nairametrics reported that the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) reduced petrol price to N121.50 per litre.
“After a review of prevailing market fundamentals in the month of May and considering marketers realistic operating costs as much as practicable, we wish to advise of a new PMS guiding pump price with the corresponding ex-depot price for the month of June 2020, as follows; price band N121.50 – N123.50 per liter,” the body had said.
The PPMC also disclosed in today’s statement that the wholesale depot price would be sold to marketers at N113.70, while the retail prices were set at N138.62 per litre.
However, fuel marketers are expected to adjust to the new changes by selling at N145, as the price of petrol is being sold at N143.80 per litre before the new effective changes.
Other price announcements include Kerosene which would be sold for N160 at depots and diesel, which is set at N160 per litre in Lagos while at the Oghara depots it would be sold at N165 per litre.
Biggest oil trader, Vitol, in record compensation, pays over $6 million each to top employees
The share buyback which is Vitol’s main way of rewarding its top employees.
The world’s largest Independent oil trading firm, Vitol Group, paid a record $2.2 billion to its executives and staff through share buybacks last year, an unusually large payout, as the oil trader goes through a transition period in leadership.
This translates to over $6 million each to its about 350 top employees/partners, an amount that compares favourably with compensations at leading investment banks.
According to Bloomberg, the share buyback which is Vitol’s main way of rewarding its top employees who have stakes in the privately-owned company means the trading firm has paid over $14 billion to its partners in the past 15 years.
This figure shows how the wealth of the commodities trading industry has been distributed to just a few senior executives who have gone through the ups and downs of the energy markets over the past 2 decades.
The global energy sector which has been going through challenging times due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on oil demand and prices has seen income from oil trading activities play a major role in sustaining the industry.
Vitol, which is led by Russel Hardy as its Chief Executive Officer, has enjoyed strong profits in recent years, a trend that continued in 2019 when net income matched the $2.3 billion income record that was set in 2009. The company earlier this year said that it benefited from higher trading volumes and relative tightness in the oil market in 2019.
This created opportunity for bigger trading margins as other trading firms across the industry also reported strong profits in 2019.
Nairametrics had reported that top trader, Glencore Plc, was expecting an impressive trading profit for the year as it had reported an almost $1 billion earnings before interest and taxes in oil trading in the first half of 2020. This was similar to what was earned for the full year 2019.
Vitol ships 8 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products every day, enough to meet the demand of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK all put together.
The share buyback for last year, was unusually huge for Vitol, which usually paid its partners a smaller amount than the previous year’s net income, allowing the company to increase its equity base. But the $2.2 billion that was given to shareholders in 2019 far exceeded the $1.7 billion that it made in 2018.
The unusually higher payout came at the same time several of Vitol’s senior partners were making way for a new generation. Long-time CEO Ian Taylor moved to become chairman in 2018 and died earlier this year. Other top executives have also taken a step back from day-to-day operations, including Mike Loya, who ran America’s business from Houston and left the company earlier this year, and David Fransen, who was head of the Geneva office.
Vitol had revealed in the past that none of its top partners owned more than 5% shares as the company bought back enough shares from older partners to limit their stake, in other trading firms like Glencore Plc and Trafigura, the top executives have always controlled much larger stakes. It’s unclear if there is a connection between the change of guard at the top of Vitol and the unusual large buyback.
According to the director’s full-year results report, the company expects to achieve a reasonable result in 2020. However, its profit in the first quarter of 2020 fell sharply, with a 70% drop in net income to $180 million, as the company failed to fully anticipate the deep drop in fuel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Malabu Scandal: Shell writes down OPL 245 License
The company also announced that its upstream division had losses of $6.7 billion
Multinational Petroleum oil and gas giant, Royal Dutch Shell, announced that it would write down its investment in the controversial Malabu OPL 245 offshore field in Nigeria.
The OPL license has been at the heart of a protracted litigation in Italy after prosecutors alleged corruption.
According to Reuters, Shell announced the write-down during its second-quarter 2020 earnings call on Tuesday. The company had recorded losses in its upstream division, including a post-tax impairment charge of $4.7 billion related to write-downs of the Malabu oilfield, and assets sales in North America and Brazil.
READ MORE: Statoil to pay Petrobras and Chevron $1.1bn, losses it’s 5% stake in Agbami Oilfield
The company also announced that its upstream division had losses of $6.7 billion, due to a 7% fall in production to 2.4 million barrels a day. However, adjusted earnings for the second quarter fell to $600 million compared to $3.5 billion this period last year.
The Backstory: Shell bought the oilfield alongside an Italian company, Eni, in 2011. Together, they paid $1.3 billion. The payment was to a company called Malabu, which was owned by Nigeria’s former Oil Minister Dan Etete. However, Italian prosecutors claim that most of the payments were kickbacks to Nigerian government officials.
Prosecutors have, therefore, called for an 8-year prison sentence for former Eni CEO, Paolo Scaroni. Both companies have been fined $1.04 million and prosecutors seek the confiscation of $1.092 billion from the defendants of the case.
UPDATED: FG approves N8.64 billion for Phase 1 of Presidential Power Initiative
Phase 1 of the PPI includes projects in transmission, distribution, metering, simulation & training.
The Federal Government has approved the sum of N8.64 billion as part of counterpart funding for the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which is also known as the Siemens Project.
This was disclosed by one of the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
According to him, the approval of Phase 1 of the PPI includes projects in transmission, distribution, metering, simulation & training.
He said, “This Phase 1 focused on “quick-win” measures to increase the end-to-end operational capacity of Nigeria’s electricity grid to 7 GW. Transmission projects proposed under Phase 1 include 132/33 kV Mobile Substations; 132/33 kV(60 MVA) Transformers, and Containerized GIS Substations.”
Structure of the PPI funding:
- 85% from a consortium of banks, guaranteed by the German government through credit insurance firm, Euler Hermes.
- 15 % of FG’s counterpart funding.
- 2–3 years moratorium.
- 10–12 years repayment, at concessionary interest rates.
Back story: In May, Nairametrics reported when President Buhari directed the Ministries of Power, Finance, and the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) to conclude the nation’s engagement with Siemens AG over the regular power supply.
The directive was to start the pre-engineering & concessionary financing aspects of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI). PPI is a power infrastructure upgrade and modernization Programme agreed to by the Federal Government and Siemens AG of Germany, with the support of the German Government. The ultimate goal of the initiative, according to the government, is to modernize and increase the Nigerian electricity grid capacity from its current capacity of about 5 GW to 25 GW, over three phases.
How it works: Under the PPI, Nigeria on behalf of the other shareholders in the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), will invest in infrastructure upgrades in the form of improved payment systems, distribution substations, transformers, protection devices, smart meters, and transmission lines among others.
The President explained that all DisCos have, directly and through the BPE, been diligently carried along over the last 15 months to understand in detail the challenges in the electricity systems.
Funding: The funding for the PPI will be secured under concessionary terms (up to 3-year moratorium and 12-year repayment at concessionary interest rates) through the German Euler Hermes cover, which Nigeria will on-lend as a convertible loan to the other shareholders in the DisCos.
According to the statement, President Buhari has approved the release of funding for the first part of Phase 1 of the PPI, to kick-off the pre-engineering and concession financing workstreams.
“There will be significant opportunities for Local Content on this project; for Nigerian companies to take part in the Site Surveys & Soil Investigation Civil Works, Supply of Smart Meters, Data Center Hosting, Power System Modelling,” he added.
This bit particularly exciting: There will be significant opportunities for Local Content on this project; for Nigerian companies to take part in the following:
Site Surveys & Soil Investigation
Civil Works
Supply of Smart Meters
Data Center Hosting
Power System Modelling
Etc
Siemens will begin pre-engineering works for the transmission, distribution and meter data management systems (MDMS) infrastructure across the country, to enable the development of a functional, efficient and reliable electricity grid system. Comprehensive studies and power system analysis software for the Nigerian utilities are also included.
Onyeche Tifase, Managing Director Siemens Nigeria, said, “This contract is one important step as part of the development of vital electrification infrastructure that will ensure reliable power supply, remove constraints in Nigeria’s electricity grid, secure additional revenue for investors, and build competent local content and capacity.”
According to him, the Phase 2 will target the remaining network bottlenecks to enable full use of existing generation and distribution capacities, bringing the systems operational capacity to 11,000 MW. “Phase 3 will develop the system up to 25,000 MW in the long-term. This includes upgrades and expansions in both generation, transmission and distribution,” he added.
Meanwhile, if the project scales through without political interference, it is expected to create vital direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians and local businesses, thus enabling economic growth and increased productivity, based on the supply of reliable electricity.