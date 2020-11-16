Corporate Press Releases
Ardova closes Shell Lubricants deal for Nigerian Market
The deal follows an earlier Memorandum of Understanding signed between Prudent Energy, Ardova PLC and Shell Trading International Limited.
Shell lubricants products will be widely available in the Nigerian market later this year, following a new deal with Ardova PLC (AP).
Announcing the deal in a statement in Lagos on November 12, 2020, Chief Executive Officer of Ardova Plc, Olumide Adeosun, said: “We are delighted that our company will act as the main distributor for Shell Lubricants branded products for the automotive and industrial sectors in Nigeria.”
Ardova Plc’s Chairman, AbdulWasiu Sowami, noted the company’s goal was to provide customers with best in class products and services, build partnerships that optimize synergies and create value for all parties involved. “This deal ticks all those boxes and we are excited to add the Shell range of lubricants to the portfolio of products available to our customers.”
Osagie Okunbor, Chairman of Shell companies in Nigeria, commented on the deal: “This is a reinforcement of our commitment to continue to optimize our footprints in Nigeria while working with local companies for mutual benefits and to create opportunities for the people. Shell lubricants products will offer improved performance for automobiles across the country through Ardova’s chain of retail stations and resellers.”
Together with investments in marketing and workforce training, Ardova PLC also plans to deepen its participation in other segments of the lubricant market in Nigeria, including transport and industrials, thus making it easier for customers to access Shell’s range of lubricants products.
The deal follows an earlier Memorandum of Understanding signed between Prudent Energy, Ardova PLC and Shell Trading International Limited laying out an exploratory framework for harnessing the local and international capabilities of the respective parties including possibilities on how to progress opportunities intended to develop cleaner energy solutions.
Shell currently has a leading presence in Nigeria’s upstream sector with oil and gas exploration, production and distribution network in the southern parts of the country and deep offshore.
About Ardova Plc (AP):
AP is one of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous integrated energy company with an extensive network of over 450 retail outlets from which it distributes petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). AP also produces its own range of lubricants and has warehouse facilities across Nigeria.
Ecobank named “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2020” – Asian Banker Awards
Asian Banker has announced Ecobank Nigeria as the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria.
Ecobank Nigeria has been named the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Asian Banker. This was announced at its Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony on Thursday. The event attracted thought leaders and decision-makers across continents of the world.
Specifically, the organisers said Ecobank was selected for its deployment of digital solutions to meet the needs of its customers even during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown, adding that the bank also enhanced its customer experience through culture transformation across the various touch points.
Receiving the award, Head, Consumer Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola-Adeniyi said, “Ecobank is honored to receive this prestigious award for the best retail bank in Nigeria. it is indeed encouraging that our efforts are recognized and acknowledged. This award further underscores our commitment to providing tactical financial solution to the retail segment by making banking available and affordable to every Nigerian and generally across Africa. Our digital platform enables you to bank 24/7 without visiting the bank I thank my colleague across the bank for their commitment in making us serve our customers seamlessly.”
The Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services awards programme is one of the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards for consumer financial services in the world.
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd ties contractual knot with Ranbrook Partners LP
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited has announced the appointment of Ranbrook Partners LP as its Legal Advisors and General Counsel.
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Ranbrook Partners LP as its Legal Advisors and General Counsel.
This remarkable contractual agreement between the two organizations took place at the law office of Ranbrook Partners LP, located at Victoria Island Lagos.
The unveiling ceremony had in attendance both the Senior Executives of Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited and Senior Associates of Ranbrook Partners LP.
The Founder of Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited, Mr. Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, and the Principal Partner of Ranbrook Partners LP, Mr. Uyi Osemwegie were both present at the unveiling.
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd, based in Lagos, Nigeria is a leading financial resource company with special focus on financial literacy and investor advocacy.
They provide financial management services to entrepreneurs, start-ups, small businesses, retail investors, and other prospecting clients, with up to date business and investing guides and personal financial information from within Nigeria and the world at large.
In conjunction with her media partners, Nairametrics provides bespoke research services on corporate finance data, consumer price data, and pricing analytics for purchasing managers/procurement officers, and local & foreign investors interested in using data to drive decision making.
They also provide business news which helps to monitor, analyse, and report on financial information, as well as provide insights into the associated implications for both businesses and individuals.
On the other part, Ranbrook Partners (Legal Practitioners) is a full-service law firm with proven capacity to dispense legal issues on behalf of her clients in Nigeria’s peculiar economic and business environment.
They are strategically placed to offer top-quality legal services to their clients in most major areas of the Nigerian economy.
Their distinguishing character is predicated on the dedication to meet clients’ objectives while providing quality legal services.
As a team, they aid their clients in interpreting and analyzing the risks involved in their transactions and alleviate/restrict those risks by strategizing different types of risk management tools to achieve the best results.
Mr. Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu stated that because Nairametrics is emerging as one of the most prominent financial resource and investor advocacy company in Nigeria, ‘‘there would not be a better option than to retain the services of one of the top-notch law firms in Nigeria, with expertise in Media, Entertainment and Financial Technology Law, to better serve her clients and subscribers.’’
He also reiterated that Ranbrook Partners LP shall be solely saddled with the responsibility of representing Nairametrics in all her legal and contractual matters.
In his remark, Mr. Uyi Osemwegie thanked Nairametrics for the opportunity accorded ‘the firm’ and assured her of the readiness of Ranbrook Partners LP to discharge their duties effectively and professionally, while ensuring that Nairametrics gets quality and timely legal services that will enable it achieve its set goals legally and in a prompt manner.