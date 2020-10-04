Economy & Politics
Presidency questions how many Nigerians have cars, generators, defends fuel price hike
The President’s aide questioned how many Nigerians have cars or generators in their homes that will require fuel.
The Presidency has raised questions over how many Nigerians enjoy the benefit from low fuel prices as it has continued to defend the recent hike in petrol prices, as spokesman Garba Shehu on Friday questioned how many Nigerians benefit from low fuel charges.
While speaking on the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, during a television programme on Channels, questioned how many Nigerians have cars or generators in their homes that will require fuel.
It can be recalled that the majority of Nigerians had expressed outrage over the removal of fuel subsidy which resulted to increase in fuel prices. They have complained about the timing of the increase even as many Nigerians are still dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shehu, during the programme, argued that it is unfair for poor Nigerians to continue to subsidize the lifestyle of urban dwellers.
Shehu Garba said, “We belong to a global market system. We are buying, mostly, refined products from the international markets. Is it fair that the taxpayer’s money . . . how many Nigerians have cars anyway? How many of them run generators in their homes that they need this fuel for? Is it fair that the farmer and the herder and all of these low-level people in our society, that the taxpayer money is taken from them and is subsidising the lifestyle of our city, urban dwellers? So the President is just trying to be as practical as possible on this matter.”
On the deregulation of the oil and gas sector, Shehu also defended President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments on Independence day, where he compared the price of fuel in Nigeria with that obtained in Saudi Arabia.
He said: “So Saudi Arabia is important in this discussion because what is the technical cost of producing a barrel of oil in Saudi Arabia? It’s not more than a quarter of what we spend here. And yet you see that they charge more than Nigeria. How much comes to Nigeria? One, you look at their technical cost. So therefore Nigerians should be realistic.”
He added that it was unwise for the government to continue to determine prices and be an active player in the petroleum industry.
He said, “Government is not the best manager of businesses; we should surrender them to the market. We have done this with the telecoms; the telecoms are serving the whole nation excellently well, and when we do this with petrol, we will no longer have to cope with queues, spending two nights ahead of Christmas travel. All nations of the world put this thing to the market. We should no longer pretend.”
WTO Director-General: Okonjo-Iweala, 4 others to know fate next week
By next week, the remaining five candidates will be further pruned down to just two candidates.
Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and four other candidates who are still in the race for the job of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are expected to know their fate next week.
By next week, the remaining five candidates, who are from the initial pool of eight candidates that were shortlisted, will be further pruned down to just two candidates after the second round of elimination.
The five remaining candidates include Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Liam Fox (UK), Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril (Kenya), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri ( Saudi Arabia).
Nairametrics had earlier reported that three candidates who were running for the WTO top job had fallen out of the race after the first round of the elimination process thereby leaving only five candidates out of the initial eight.
The candidates that were eliminated include Jesus Seade (Mexico), Tudor Ulianovschi (Moldova), and Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt). The candidates were said not to be able to secure the support needed for the first round of 3 rounds of voting. The remaining five candidates are in the race to replace Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down as the WTO Director-General last month a year ahead of schedule.
However, it remains quite unclear whether the WTO members will ultimately agree on another leader from Europe. There is no requirement for a regional rotation of the WTO chief position.
But there have been calls for an African to finally get a shot at running the organization, which has been led by three Director-Generals from Europe, and one each from Oceania, Asia and South America since its creation in 1995.
The WTO aims to select a winner in November, but some have voiced fear that increasing politicization of the WTO, which relies on consensus to reach decisions, could draw out the process.
This is however, compounded by the trade conflict between the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world, who have divergent interests.
Fitch Ratings: Nigeria clinches a stable ‘B’ Issuer Default Rating
Nigeria has been upgraded by Fitch Ratings in its recent Global Economic Outlook.
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B’.
On the reason for the upgrade; information available on the firm’s website revealed that a decrease in the level of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the global pandemic on the Nigerian economy, increasing relative stability in oil prices, easing of global funding conditions, and domestic restrictions on movement have all played a key role in the new outlook.
The latest rating is based on some underlying assumptions such as; the report expects global economic trends to develop as outlined in Fitch’s most recent Global Economic Outlook, published 7 September 2020. The report also projected Brent oil prices to average USD41/barrel in 2020, USD45/barrel in 2021, and USD50/barrel in 2022. In addition, the report expects Nigeria’s oil production volume to average 1.93mbpd in 2020, 1.87mbpd in 2021, and 2mbpd in 2022, all things being equal.
According to the report, Nigeria recorded an ESG score of 5 for both political stability and rule of law, institutional, and regulatory quality. The country also recorded an ESG score of 4 in both human rights and freedom and creditors’ rights.
Recall that the key evaluation criteria for Fitch ratings of either positive or negative are usually; external finances, macroeconomic policies, and public finance.
On the external finance criterion, the report stated that; “Nigeria has navigated external liquidity pressures from the shock, through partial exchange rate adjustment combined with de facto capital flow management measures and foreign-currency (FC) restrictions, while disbursement of external official loans has supported the level of international reserves. Though external vulnerability persists from currency overvaluation and a possibly large FC demand backlog, this is adequately captured by the ‘B’ rating, in our view,”
In terms of monetary policy which is a subset of macroeconomic policies, the report highlighted that; “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to prioritize exchange rate stability over other policy goals, in Fitch’s view. A 6% depreciation in March of the Investor and Exporter (I&E) exchange rate, at which most FC transactions are carried out fell short of fully correcting the naira’s appreciation by about 35% in real terms, between mid-2016 and February 2020. Steep real appreciation has been driven by persistent double-digit inflation, which has offset gains from the devaluations in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, the CBN has achieved progress towards its stated goal of unifying the exchange rate, following a cumulative 19% two-step devaluation of the ‘official’ exchange rate, which is mostly used for the government’s and the oil sector’s FC transactions.”
On the fiscal policy and public earnings, the report added that; low fiscal revenues are a major credit weakness. GG receipts averaged 6.8% of GDP in 2015-2019, well below the current ‘B’ median of 22%. Revenues will benefit from the removal of the fuel subsidy, which has cumulatively cost the budget around 7% of 2019 GDP in 2016-2019.
The government has affirmed its firm commitment to this reform as well as its intention to continue phasing out costly electricity subsidies. However, the energy price reform faces strong opposition from labor unions, and the authorities have reinstated subsidies in the past, in response to social protests.
CBN says Nigerian Youth Investment Fund is coming soon
Youth Fund is dedicated to investing in the innovative ideas, skills, and enterprise of the Nigerian Youth.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that its Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) will soon be disbursed.
The apex bank made the announcement via its Twitter handle on Thursday while the nation marks its 60th Independence anniversary.
Nigeria Youth Investment Fund…Coming soon #CBN #FMYSD #NIRSAL pic.twitter.com/pLX3hCyYk1
— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) October 1, 2020
Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sport and Youth Development, Gabriel Aduda, explained that the Youth Fund is dedicated to investing in the innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprise of the Nigerian Youth and aimed at turning them into Enterprenuers, Wealth Creators and Employers of labour contributing to national development.
According to him, the President Buhari-led Federal Government considers Nigerian youth as resources to be harnessed and not a problem, hence the initiation of this Fund.
He said, “The Fund will serve as a catalyst to unleash the potential of the youth and enable many of them build businesses that will employ and in turn empower others.
“A multiplier effect of economic expansion and growth required to thrive in an increasingly competitive and connected world where adding value is the only sustainable pathway to success is expected to be achieved.”
How it works
* A minimum of N25 billion each year in the next 3 years, totaling N75 billion will be required to ring-fence the NYIF. For the remaining part of 2020 an initial sum of N12.5 billion will be needed to kick start the NYIF. It is expected that successive governments will keep the Fund, akin to a Youth Bank, alive.
* The Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) is a ringfenced Fund that will strictly cater to the investment needs of persons between the ages of 18 and 35 years old. It is a restricted Fund that can only be used for the set purpose of Youth Investment.