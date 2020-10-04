EndSARS: Ministry of Youth, Atiku and Saraki condemn police harassment, extortion

The issue of extortion by the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Nigerian youth which has been trending through online protests got the attention of Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Youth Ministry Worried about the increasing menace of SARS. The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public. 1/3 — Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) October 3, 2020

The Ministry of Youth and Sport said in a statement last night that it is worried about the increasing menace of SARS and has brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public,” it said in a statement.

The Ministry said it has monitored some of the attacks and brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who has also been monitoring the news and reports of alleged SARS harassment and attacks has called for immediate investigations that will unravel the truth.

“The Ministry wishes to assure that this government through relevant security agencies will step into the matter to protect our youth and the fundament human rights of every Nigerian,” it added.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar added his voice by saying said the unit has deviated from its purpose of fighting armed robbery and has become an oppressor of the masses.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the @PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 3, 2020

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Police was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life. Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated,” he said.

He said he condemns their actions and urged the FG to intervene, as it is important for a review to be conducted on their activities “to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations.”

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki says the continuous reports of harassments and illegal arrest by the unit is disheartening and urged the FG to restructure the unit. Saying, “The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of the Police against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening. A situation where the officers of Police become a threat to the lives and property of the very citizens they swore to protect is condemnable and unacceptable. I call on the Federal Government to immediately put a stop to these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safe guarding the lives and property of the Nigerian people.”

The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening. — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 3, 2020

Naiarametrics reported in 2019 that tech founders have resolved to raise funds to combat extortion by the Nigerian Police after the alleged harassment and extortion of a software developer, Toni Astro by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).