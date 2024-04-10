Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has addressed Atiku Abubakar’s criticisms of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, arguing that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Power (PDP) misinterpreted its financial architecture and underestimated the economic benefits.

Umahi, in a statement on the Ministry of Works’ website on Tuesday, highlighted that the highway will connect Nigerian regions, extending from Badagry to Sokoto and linking with the African Trans Sahara Road, thereby integrating the nation and offering significant economic advantages.

Addressing Atiku’s claims regarding the financial details and funding arrangement, Umahi argued that Atiku lacks an understanding of the financial intricacies and failed to recognize the government’s emphasis on fiscal responsibility.

“He doesn’t understand figures. I am going to run figures for him to understand, and he will understand how prudent the administration of President Tinubu has been. He will understand how prudency is taking the centre stage in this administration,” Umahi explained.

The statement further disclosed that Umahi is set to visit Lagos from April 10 to 12, 2024, for a press conference where he will present detailed financial data on the administration’s construction projects, demonstrating the Federal Government’s transparency.

“But when I run the figures, Nigerians will see what this present administration is doing. So, I’m not here to run the figures now. I will do that in a press conference on my visit to Lagos from 10th April 2024 to 12th April 2024,” Umahi said.

The Minister of Works also revealed that the project’s third section is set to begin in Calabar by July 2024, countering the former Vice President’s claim about its progression beyond Lagos to Calabar in Cross River State.

Back story

In a statement released on Sunday, Atiku Abubakar, through his media adviser Paul Ibe, had criticized the FEC’s approval of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway construction handled by Hitech Construction Africa.

Atiku had questioned the project’s transparency and financial clarity, especially pointing out its lack of competitive bidding. He highlighted inconsistencies, noting that Works Minister Dave Umahi initially claimed the project required no public funding, yet later requested N1.06 trillion for its first phase in Lagos.

He pointed out potential conflicts of interest, alleging that the project benefits President Bola Tinubu and the owners of Hitech, the Chagoury Group, particularly the 47.7km phase linking Ahmadu Bello Way to the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

Additionally, the former Vice President expressed skepticism about the project’s extension beyond Lagos to Calabar, citing past incomplete projects like the Lekki-Epe Expressway, managed by Hitech.

Atiku also highlighted the risk of significant job losses, with over 12,000 positions and $200 million in investments threatened by the demolition of Landmark Beach Resort in Oniru.