Greece has revealed plans to introduce talent and tech visas to attract non-European Union top talents.

The country is focusing on top talent and expertise and the move is targeted at addressing the country’s shortage of skilled workers in high-tech sectors.

Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis unveiled this proposal for the implementation of a “talent visa” and a “tech visa” to the cabinet earlier.

These visas are designed to attract graduates from third countries to live and work in Greece for a specific period, with the possibility of renewal.

Following the lead of other European nations, Athens aims to meet the demands of the labor market for skilled personnel while also attracting young individuals eager to showcase their abilities in the country which has a thriving startup ecosystem.

What to expect from the forthcoming legislation

The ministry’s forthcoming legislation, set to be presented to Parliament soon, will not only toughen penalties for migrant traffickers but also introduce a range of new visas aimed at attracting highly skilled graduates.

According to Kairidis, the most prominent among these visas, which gathered attention, are the talent and tech visas.

He further explained that while the government is forging ahead with bilateral agreements with other countries to address the needs of the local labor market, particularly for low-skilled workers, the focus remains on attracting highly skilled individuals through these new visa programs.

The tech visa will be valid for one year and allows the individual to work, change employers or become self-employed during the visa period without needing further permission.

The talent visa will be open to third-country university graduates from the last five years, without the requirement to speak Greek, as long as they speak good English.

What he said

He spoke on the country’s immigration policies and talent acquisition, stating that the objective was to attract talents, as this represented the challenge of the 21st century.

“We want our country to attract talent, and that is where the challenge of the 21st century lies.”

“It is one thing to fight illegal migration and it’s quite another to encourage the legal arrivals in favor of Greek society, especially in high specializations and talent.

“So we have the tech visa for those who come to work at startups, and I mean in startups that are registered in the country’s startup register.

“…and on the other hand, the Talent Visa for graduates of the best universities in the world, whom we give the opportunity to come for a year without a contract, just to be here, as long as they are graduates of these great universities that we have in the lists and rankings,” said Kairidis.