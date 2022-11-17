Greece is inviting entrepreneurs, freelancers, remote workers, and even those who are self-employed to work and live in the country through its Digital Nomad Visa.

This was launched through Law 4825/2021, which basically allows non-EU citizens to legally work and live in Greece when they meet its requirements.

Digital Nomads may be interested in Greece because it is a beautiful country in Europe, surrounded by blue oceans with thousands of islands. It is sometimes called the cradle of Western civilization.

The country is one of the sunniest places in the world and home to over 6000 beautiful islands and 18 UNESCO world heritage sites. Santorini, a popular destination in Greece is home to black, white and red beaches.

About Greece Digital Nomad Visa: To apply for your DNV, you would have to apply for a Greece National Visa (Type D Visa), which allows you to stay up to 12 months. After that, you can extend your visa for an additional year, totaling a maximum of 2 years.

News continues after this ad

Like many other visas, the Greece DNV has its own specific eligibility requirements you need to meet.

Eligibility requirements

You need to work for a company/client remotely outside of Greece

As the main applicant, you must prove you make a monthly income of at least €3,500.

For dependents, the minimum amount increases per dependent that will travel with you. The percentage increase for dependents is as follows:

20% for your partner/spouse

15% per child

Example: If you plan to bring your spouse, the total amount (€3,500) increases by 20%. This equals a total amount of €4,200. Suppose you plan to travel with your spouse and your child; you need a minimum of €4,725 per month, which is the minimum amount after tax.

News continues after this ad

If self-employed, you must submit a confirmation of your business activity, corporate purpose, and business address. Your business cannot be registered in Greece.

How to apply: To apply for the Greece DNV, you will have to gather your documents and submit them to a Consulate or Embassy.

A declaration letter

Proof of employment

Proof of sufficient funds

The Digital Nomad Visa fee, which is €75

As part of your application for the Digital Nomad Visa, you’ll also have to acquire the Greek Type D Visa – or National Visa. This long-term visa is issued to third-country nationals and permits their entry and stay in Greece for a period exceeding 90 days and up to one year – or 365 days.

Documents needed are:

Visa application form

Valid passport

Two passport-sized photos

Proof of accommodation

Proof of sufficient financial means

Proof of valid and comprehensive travel insurance

Certificate of a clean criminal record

Return flight ticket

Health insurance medical certificate

DNV processing time: According to Law 4825/2021, once you submit your Greece DNV, you’ll receive feedback within 10 days. After approval, your visa will be issued by the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum.

The government does not specify how long it will take for your visa to be issued. You can expect to receive your visa within a month. However, it may take less than 10 days for your DNV to be issued. It all depends on the Greek Ministry of Migration.

To find out more, visit here