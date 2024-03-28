The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced that there has been no change in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS), petrol and diesel at its retail stations.

Femi Soneye, the spokesperson for NNPC, confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the company has kept the prices of this commodity stable.

Earlier, Speculation was rife that the NNPC had slashed its petrol pricing from N568 down to N560 per litre.

It was reported that the national oil company raised the diesel price to N920 per litre.

Reacting to these claims, the spokesperson for the NNPC advised the public to disregard these speculations, labelling them as falsehoods.

“NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country,” the statement reads.

What you should know

Earlier, there were reports making rounds on different media platforms that the NNPC had slashed the pump price of fuel and diesel nationwide.

The reports further quoted oil marketers to have purchased fuel and diesel at a lower price from NNPC.

Meanwhile, the national oil company has debunked these speculations as false, adding that the public should disregard them completely.

This is the second time in two months that NNPCL will counter speculations on the prices of PMS and diesel.

In February, NNPC said there is no imminent increase in the cost of petrol in the country.

The national oil company told Nigerians to disregard ‘unfounded rumours’, reassuring them that there are no plans for an upward review of the petrol price.