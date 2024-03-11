Nigeria’s Senate has recently established an ad-hoc committee to investigate President Buhari’s N30 trillion “ways and means” and the anchor borrowers’ program.

The committee’s primary focus, spanning six weeks, will be to scrutinize the specifics of these programs, including funds allocated to state governments, manufacturers, aviation, banks, and excess funding in the power sector.

The aim is to gain insights into the factors contributing to the current debt profile of the country.

Senator Isa Jubril has been appointed as the chair of the ad-hoc committee, leading a team of 12 other senators.

Their mandate is to thoroughly examine the financial details and implications of these programs, shedding light on how they have influenced the nation’s debt landscape.

This investigation comes at a critical juncture, seeking transparency and accountability in financial matters that have substantial consequences for Nigeria’s economic well-being.

Adhoc committee members

Alero Mohammed

Tokunbo Abiru

Asuquo Ekpenyong

Tahir Moguno

Victor Umeh

Olamilekan Solomon

Sanni Musa

Abdul Ningi

Aliyu Wadada

Ipalibo Banigo

Jimoh Ibrahim

Aminu Nyas Abbas

Also in attendance were Minister of Finance and Wale Edun and CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Auditor-General of the Federation – Shaakaa Chira, Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha Beneficiary ministries, departments and agencies, institutions, states, local governments, and others.